Join the Metaverse Gold Rush with This New Crypto Project – Huge Potential for Gains 

RobotEra, the newest player in the rapidly expanding metaverse gaming industry, will soon launch a sandbox-like world-building game where players can build, create, explore, and earn money in a user-friendly play-to-earn experience.

The game, which is being built on the Ethereum blockchain, allows players to become robots on the planet of Taro, acquire resources, manage their own land, create robot companions, and participate in the creation of the world.

The game also provides players with their own land base connected to other pieces of land, including public spaces that can contain theme parks, concerts, museums, and more.

Visit RobotEra Now

RobotEra: An Inclusive Play-to-Earn Metaverse Gaming Experience

RobotEra will revolve around a post-apocalyptic storyline based on the planet Taro, which has been destroyed by a civil war between robots and the humanoid population. Players take on the role of robots tasked with rebuilding and developing the world.

The game allows players to choose from seven different robot factions, purchase land and other properties, and complete tasks to earn crypto tokens. All properties and game assets in RobotEra are NFTs, which means that players own their assets and can decide how to monetize them.

The game will have various earning channels available to players. In addition to completing tasks and participating in side missions and quests, players can generate income from their assets in different ways, such as selling plots of land, charging admission fees for events on their properties, cultivating sacred trees, selling NFTs, advertising, and staking tokens.

The metaverse gaming project is designed to appeal to a broad audience, regardless of their expertise level, with editor tools to create NFTs not requiring coding or technical skills, thus making the game accessible to a wider audience.

RobotEra’s main characters are robots belonging to one of seven different factions, each with different attribute advantages. The factions are Guardian Song, Ω, Justice League, Pioneer, War Academy, Lava, and Desire Paradise. Each faction has a unique ideology and provides different attribute bonuses.

DAO Governance: A Decentralized Leadership Model

On Taro, there is no centralized official system and no centralized leadership. Instead, there is a community organization jointly established by all users. All players can propose or decide the implementation strategy of their own faction, and they can decide the use of tokens in their own faction’s treasury. Players can apply for Taro rewards for their ideas and contributions and those who want to participate in governance and become managers must pledge their tokens. Only players who have deposited tokens can participate in voting.

RobotEra NFTs: Digital Assets on Ethereum

RobotEra integrates non-fungible token (NFT) assets into the gameplay to bring a true blockchain-based building experience to players. User-generated digital assets are represented as ERC-1155 (robot companions) and ERC-721 (land/continent) tokens. These standards allow a smart contract to track token ownership at the individual token level. Each item has a unique identifier and, optionally, unique properties stored as metadata.

Marketplace: The Main Way to Trade NFTs

The marketplace will be the main way for players to trade continents, robot companions, and other NFT commodities. If you create in-demand products, you can list them on the market and earn an income. Of course, the marketplace can also be used as a tool to find ready-made assets that will save you crafting time.

TARO is the native token that powers transactions and trades within the RobotEra metaverse. Players will be able to use it to buy and sell properties and stake them for passive income. The token has intrinsic value, as it is the primary currency of the game and has the potential to increase in value as the project gains more traction.

Keanu Reeves got his cyberpunk on and shared his knowledge with @decryptmedia on the potential of digital art, tech, AI and NFTs In #RobotEra, you can join numerous #NFT communities! Join the $TARO pre-sale below ⬇️https://t.co/nBnvUcnbzU#BullMarket #Alts #P2E — RobotEra (@robotera_io) February 16, 2023

Is RobotEra’s Metaverse Gaming Project a Good Investment?

With the increasing popularity of the metaverse and the potential for NFTs and cryptocurrencies to revolutionize the gaming industry, RobotEra presents a promising investment opportunity. The game’s ability to provide numerous earning channels to players, combined with the intrinsic value of the TARO token, makes it a project worth considering.

RobotEra’s metaverse gaming project has successfully raised almost $884,000 so far in the first round of the TARO token presale. Stage 1 will soon end, when the price of tokens will increase, so investors looking to buy in should grab their tokens soon.

Visit RobotEra Now

Related:

Revealed: Signees of FTX Founder’s $250M Prison Bond, Unsealed by Court

Bankrupt Crypto Firm Celsius Finds Buyer for Platform, Paving the Way for Restart – Here’s What You Need to Know

Move-to-Earn Crypto Token Fight Out is Changing the Game – Get in on the Ground Floor Today