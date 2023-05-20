Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Lands $3.4 Billion Contract With Nasa to Build Second Moon Lander

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and space exploration company Blue Origin, has made a significant move towards putting a man on the moon with the announcement of a $3.4 billion contract with NASA.

However, his rival Elon Musk and his company SpaceX have already secured a similar contract in 2021, giving them a head start in the race to achieve this feat.

The billionaire space race heats up: Jeff Bezos wins $3.4B NASA contract to land astronauts on the moon in Blue Origin craft… after Elon Musk's SpaceX was awarded separate $3B deal. So who will get there first? pic.twitter.com/6ucv8rU3sK — News News News (@NewsNew97351204) May 19, 2023

It is worth mentioning that the contract with NASA is part of the Artemis mission, which aims to return astronauts to the moon. While Musk’s SpaceX is set to make the trip first, Bezos and Blue Origin’s contract intensifies the competition between the two billionaires, who have been engaged in a friendly rivalry in the space industry for years.

Bezos vs. Musk: The Moon Mission Showdown Intensifies

In an Instagram post, Bezos recently expressed his excitement about the moon mission, stating that they are going to the moon “this time to stay.” His post hinted at establishing a permanent human station on the moon, indicating a more ambitious goal than Musk’s plans.

SpaceX secured a $3 billion contract in 2021 to put humans back on the moon for the first time since 1972, a contract that Blue Origin had attempted to win but ultimately failed. Bezos and Blue Origin filed a complaint and later sued to challenge the decision, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

NASA Embraces Competition as Blue Origin and SpaceX Battle for Lunar Supremacy

NASA’s chief administrator, Bill Nelson, welcomed the competition between the two companies, emphasizing the importance of reliability and having backup options for such missions. However, the Artemis missions are expected to explore more of the lunar surface and provide valuable research for future missions to Mars.

STATIC FIRE! SpaceX Falcon 9 B1080 fires up its nine Merlin 1D engines ahead of the crewed Axiom-2 (Ax-2) mission from KSC 39A. https://t.co/tANS0dWyIH pic.twitter.com/RRt070oTlv — Chris Bergin – NSF (@NASASpaceflight) May 20, 2023

Blue Origin’s lunar lander head, John Couluris, revealed that the company privately contributed a significant amount beyond the $3.4 billion contract value. Blue Origin has partnered with industry leaders such as Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Draper, and Astrobotic for its moon lander proposal.

Race to the Moon: Musk’s SpaceX and Bezos’ Blue Origin Compete for Lunar Dominance

Musk’s Artemis missions, utilizing SpaceX’s Starship system, are planned for later this decade, while Blue Origin’s missions are currently scheduled for 2029. Blue Origin’s Artemis V mission aims to deploy astronauts to the lunar surface, focusing on exploring the moon’s icy southern pole.

The mission will utilize NASA’s proposed orbital Lunar Gateway and also include the delivery of the European Space Agency’s ESPRIT module and a Canadian-made robotic arm system.

This contract marks a significant milestone for Bezos and Blue Origin, as they compete with SpaceX for lucrative commercial and government space contracts. With their investment in space technology and commitment to space exploration,

Bezos and Musk are shaping the future of human spaceflight and paving the way for exciting advancements in the field. The race to the moon continues, with each milestone bringing us closer to new frontiers in space exploration.

