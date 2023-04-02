Japan Joins the Chip War Against China With Move to Restrict Exports to the Country

Japan is the latest country to join the push restricting China’s access to chipmaking equipment. The Fumio Kishida-led nation announced fresh export controls on 23 types of semiconductor manufacturing machinery.

Japan’s Trade Ministry to Approve Chipmaking Equipment Export

Chipmaking equipment manufacturers like Nikon and Tokyo Electron will from July, when the new rules come into effect, seek a permit from the trade ministry to sell their products in about 160 selected territories globally.

A report by CNN cited a Japanese spokesperson, who insisted that the new rules are not targeting any specific country, however, China is among the regions that are now blacklisted.

“We will fulfill our responsibilities in the international community as a technology-owning country and contribute to maintaining international peace and security,” Yasutoshi Nishimura, Japan’s minister of economy, trade, and industry, told said in a statement to reporters.

The move taken by Japan to control access to chipmaking equipment comes after the United States and the Netherlands enacted similar guidelines. Earlier this year, three nations – Japan, the Netherlands, and the US made a deal to restrict China’s use of lithography machines made in the west.

The Netherlands was the first country to make good on the agreement in March, putting in place limitations on overseas access to semiconductor technology, citing the need to promote national security.

Experts expect these new rules to affect the world’s supplier to the semiconductor industry, ASML. This organization empowers top chip manufacturers globally to mass produce silicon patterns, resulting in smaller, faster, and more eco-friendly computer chips.

Up until 2022, ASML was the only Dutch company that was the world’s only manufacturer of extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) machine chipmakers that are key in the production of 5nm and 3nm semiconductors utilized in all modern phones and computing machines.

Chinese companies are capable of filling the gap in the country’s tech industry caused by the unavailability of western-produced lithography equipment.

However, it would take a lot of adjustments to increase their production capacity to match supply from their American, Japanese, and European rivals. A Reuters report recently said that Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment (SMEE), which is the only firm producing lithography equipment produces equipment able to print 90nm node semiconductors.

The most encouraging development is the progress made by SMIC, which is the top semiconductor producer in China. In mid-2020, it started producing large quantities of 14nm chips and even created 7nm chips without needing equipment from overseas.

