Japan is Moving Forward With Plan to Explore Rolling Out a Digital Yen

The Finance Ministry of Japan intends to set up an expert panel in April to examine the feasibility of issuing a digital yen, adding Japan to the list of countries exploring the possibility of launching a central bank digital currency (CBDC).

The panel will consist of academics with knowledge and expertise in digital currencies according to Reuters’ sources. The move will complement the Japanese central bank’s plan to launch a pilot phase to test the use of a digital yen in collaboration with other financial institutions and the private sector in April.

A step closer to Issuing Digital Yen

According to a Japanese news outlet, NHK, the ministry’s panel will discuss how to develop a framework for a CBDC and will refer to a technical study carried out by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) over the past two years.

The ministry will then use the expert panel’s recommendations in the preparation for the potential release of a digital yen. However, according to BOJ representatives, there are presently no definite plans to launch a digital currency since working out the legal and framework problems required to do so is anticipated to take some time.

CBDCs are digital versions of traditional currencies, such as the U.S. dollar, yen, and euro, issued and backed by central banks. Unlike cryptocurrencies and other digital assets which are decentralized, CBDCs operate within a centralized system under the country’s central bank.

Central banks around the globe have increased their efforts to create digital currencies with the aim of expediting domestic and international payments while modernizing financial systems.

Leading the CBDC trend are China and the United States, along with the European central bank which is already looking into the feasibility of the digital euro. While many other countries have begun the process and consideration, China is generally regarded as the country most likely to follow through and issue a digital currency.

This is because the Asian country introduced the digital yuan at the Beijing Olympics in February of last year on an experimental basis denoting more progress than all other countries.

The Co-existence of Currencies

Haruhiko Kuroda, the governor of the BOJ, while speaking at a seminar on financial technology emphasized the importance of the coexistence between the CBDC and various other forms of money available in Japan to offer the public a safe digital payment system.

He said,” Ensuring the coexistence of CBDC with various other forms of money … is something that we need to and will in fact achieve in the future.”

He also added that “There are various options lying before us in terms of how and when to carry this out. But it’s our duty as a central bank to prepare ourselves to respond flexibly to any change in circumstances.”

This was a clear indication that the issuance of the CBDC was still far away as the government takes caution and conducts in-depth experiments.

On Friday, the country’s Minister of Finance, Shunichi Suzuki told reporters that the government was still looking into available methods of accomplishing its commitment to examining the viability of a CBDC, including the idea recommended by the panel.

For this reason, the experimental program might extend for several years. Additionally, If the government were to start issuing a CBDC for public use, some laws may need to be passed which would necessitate the partnering of authorities, legislators, and other stakeholders hence more time.

