Jack Dorsey’s Block in Partnership With African Crypto Exchange Yellow Card

Block, the US fintech company behind Cash App and Square, announced a partnership with YellowCard, one of Africa’s largest crypto exchanges.

This collaboration aims to facilitate cross-border payments between 16 countries in Africa, including Nigeria, Ghana, and South Africa.

The partnership comes two years after Block’s cofounder and CEO Jack Dorsey, the former CEO of Twitter, invested in the African exchange.

Block has been pursuing a broader strategy of cross-border payments, including remittances, and leading a funding round for Gridless, a Bitcoin mining firm in Kenya focused on renewable energy projects.

Improving Payment Infrastructure with Collaboration

Yellow Card and Block’s TBD have been testing their cross-border payment infrastructure to send money between the U.S., Ghana, Nigeria, and Kenya.

The system uses stablecoins and Bitcoin to reduce fees required for cross-border transactions, addressing the current issues of high fees and slow processing times.

Yellow Card provided the software to connect with each of the 16 countries’ financial networks, while TBD created a “bridge” between them that is legally compliant and adheres to international and national money-transfer regulations.

Unlocking Affordable Cross-border Payments and Liquidity Exchanges

This partnership aims to make cross-border payments and liquidity exchanges more accessible and affordable.

In March 2023, TBD and Yellow Card successfully tested payment rails from the U.S. to Ghana, Nigeria, and Kenya, enabling real-time transactions.

Senders can initiate remittances in USD, while recipients can receive local fiat currency into bank accounts or mobile money wallets, such as M-PESA and MTN.

TBD converts the USD into Bitcoin or stablecoins and facilitates the exchange between digital assets and local fiat currencies.

Alternatively, recipients can opt to hold their value in Bitcoin or USD stablecoins, particularly valuable in regions with local currency volatility or hyperinflation.

TBD’s next goal is to establish decentralized identity, trust, and transaction protocols for a wide range of decentralized and trusted exchanges.

Yellow Card will be one of TBD’s first partners to enable global payments and fiat off-ramps for end consumers.

Chris Maurice, CEO and co-founder of Yellow Card, said, “The international payments space, especially in Africa, is in dire need of the innovative solutions we are building together.”

Emily Chiu, TBD co-founder and COO, commented, “For TBD, this starts with driving more affordable cross-border payments and commerce to bring us closer to a more efficient and inclusive global economy.”

The cross-border payment infrastructure will eventually be available for other developers to integrate beyond Yellow Card, further expanding the reach of these innovative solutions.