Is the PEPE Price Finally Coming Back? Maybe but These Utility-Based Altcoins Have More Upside Potential

A recent surge in trading activity suggests a potential recovery for the PEPE price, which has recently shown signs of stabilization above the Fib 0.236 level at $0.00000090.

Over the past 48 hours the meme coin’s attempt to penetrate beyond the 20 EMA and Fib 0.382 level at $0.0000009035 showed some promising results, only to fall back into its previous trading range.

In the past day, the PEPE price has been on a rollercoaster ride, seeing an increase of 8% at one point before settling to about break even at present, or slightly above on some exchanges.

PEPE Price and the 4-Hour EMA Trilogy

Taking a gander at the 4-hour 20 EMA, the PEPE price seems to be finding resistance, with the current value just below $0.00000091.

This point represents an initial hurdle for PEPE, a critical marker that the coin must breach to before it makes a stable uptrend.

Simultaneously, the 4-hour 50 EMA and 4-hour 100 EMA stand at $0.00000102 and $0.00000115, respectively.

These levels can be viewed as the subsequent thresholds PEPE price needs to cross to gain solid momentum.

Daily RSI Signals

A marginal rise has been observed in the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI), which has increased from 40.28 to 40.91.

This indicates a subtle increase in buying pressure for PEPE, which could potentially push the PEPE price upward in the coming days.

MACD Histogram Insights

The MACD histogram also reflects a hopeful picture of the PEPE price, indicating a decrease in selling pressure.

With the MACD shifting from -0.0000000114 to -0.0000000083, it seems there could be less resistance to PEPE’s upward price movement.

Market Cap and Volume Dynamics

CoinMarketCap data reveals an increase of 1.79% in market cap, currently standing at $361 million.

Simultaneously, a 19.05% increase in 24-hour trading volume ($135 million) suggests an increased interest in PEPE, contributing to its price fluctuation.

Resistance and Support Levels

For the PEPE price to maintain its bullish momentum, it needs to break past the 4-hour 20 EMA at $0.00000094, acting as the immediate resistance, followed by the Fib 0.382 level at $0.00000096.

On the flip side, the Fib 0.236 level at $0.00000090 will act as immediate support, keeping the PEPE price from further dips.

The PEPE price has shown potential for an uptick in the immediate future. However, certain utility-based altcoins might hold better upside potential for risk-conscious investors.

While observing the PEPE price’s movements, keeping a keen eye on the broader crypto market might offer unexpected opportunities.

Those looking to explore altcoins with higher potential for growth may find PEPE’s stabilized price less appealing compared to the prospects presented by LPX, YPRED, and APE.

Streamlining Web3 Assets: Launchpad XYZ’s Comprehensive Platform Takes Shape

Launchpad XYZ’s presale fundraising initiative is rapidly approaching its goal of $1.550 million, having already raised over $958,000 so far.

As a result, the $LPX token’s value is set to increase from its current $0.0445 to $0.046.

🔥 Upgrade your crypto game with our Utility Tokens Feature! In-depth data, liquidity insights, arbitrage spots, DEX vs CEX comparison, and more! Don’t just trade, WIN 💥 Join our presale NOW and secure your spot! 🚀

👉 https://t.co/CrJA4Rk91H#Launchpad #Web3 #Crypto #Presale pic.twitter.com/HaKW92qmwt — Launchpad.xyz (@launchpadlpx) June 13, 2023

Launchpad XYZ’s Whitepaper details the project’s objective of providing users with a comprehensive platform to manage all their assets, in a bid to streamline the fragmented web3 environment.

The company hopes to become a go-to portal for high-caliber blockchain projects. The company plans to achieve this through nine more pre-sale stages, with the $LPX price slowly ascending to $0.0565, which is the listing price on the Launchpad XYZ decentralized exchange in Q3 2023.

Launchpad XYZ’s purpose is to function as a comprehensive DeFi trading terminal, providing users with the essential tools to analyze, invest, and trade in NFTs, fractionalized assets, utility tokens, and web3 pre-sales.

Launchpad XYZ also plans to introduce an educational segment to support those new to the crypto world, while also providing access to the metaverse and web3 gaming worlds, in addition to the convenience of immediate self-custody of crypto assets via their web3 wallet.

$LPX token holders who stake a minimum of 10,000 tokens can enjoy several benefits, including fee discounts, access to partner discounts, whitelists of NFT mints, pre-sales, beta play-to-earn game launches, and community prestige badges.

With a maximum supply of just 1 billion and an expected listing on multiple crypto exchanges later this year, many analysts predict a bright future for the $LPX token.

According to Launchpad XYZ’s projections, if the coin were to achieve a market capitalization of $10 billion by 2025, investors could potentially see significant gains from its listing price of $0.0565.

Visit Launchpad XYZ Now

yPredict (YPRED)

yPredict has successfully raised $2.34 million in funding for its institutional-grade AI-powered crypto price prediction system through the pre-sale of its native $YPRED crypto token.

With this important fundraising milestone, the crypto trading industry may be on the cusp of a major breakthrough.

🚀 Embark on an extraordinary AI-powered journey with #YPredict! It’s not just a utility token, but a gateway to a world of groundbreaking products and possibilities. 🌐🔬 💡 Experience unparalleled marketing excellence with our industry-leading content editor, designed to… pic.twitter.com/heQoBiRmPS — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) June 12, 2023

In addition to its institutional-grade AI-powered crypto price prediction system, yPredict has recently unveiled the development of a suite of AI-powered tools designed to enhance content creation for medium-to-large teams.

The solution will include a user management and task assignment system, an AI-powered content editor, and a scoring system, enabling teams to streamline their workflow.

This content solution will provide a powerful tool for content teams by harnessing the capabilities of AI to produce engaging and optimized content.

Raj Sharma, CEO of yPredict.ai, emphasized that the product range extends beyond crypto analytics and caters to various industries.

As the presale continues, yPredict’s $YPRED tokens are currently available at $0.09 each.

The $YPRED price will rise to $0.1 when the presale reaches $2.982 million, and with a pre-sale hard cap of $6.5 million, the token will list across major crypto exchanges for $0.12 later this year.

By taking advantage of AI’s capacity to analyze extensive price data and detect trends, yPredict offers traders a competitive edge in the market.

The platform will provide traders and investors access to multiple AI-powered signals, breakouts, pattern recognition, and social/news sentiment features.

The platform is being developed by top AI developers and quants, and the marketplace will enable experts to earn recurring revenue by offering their model predictions or data research as trading signals.

The $YPRED crypto token will serve as the economic backbone of the yPredict platform.

To access premium features, users must pay a $YPRED-denominated subscription fee, of which 10% will be distributed to existing $YPRED token holders. The token can also be staked in pools to benefit from monthly rewards.

With a fair tokenomics approach, yPredict has attracted the attention of analysts and has the potential to establish a strong presence in the fiercely contested cryptocurrency market.

Visit yPredict Now

ApeCoin (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) shows notable bearish signals that suggest further downside in the immediate future.

The APE has recently slipped below its significant horizontal resistance level of $2.789 to $2.876, creating a new all-time low of $2.078 on June 10.

This price action, coupled with a break below the extended Fib -0.236 level at $2.325, indicates robust selling pressure.

Analyzing the moving averages, APE’s 20-day, 50-day and 100-day EMAs stand at $2.856, $3.273, and $3.689 respectively.

The current price at $2.224 is significantly below these EMAs, reinforcing the prevailing bearish momentum.

In a typical bearish scenario, the price trading below these key EMAs is an indication that the sellers are in control and there might be more downside to come.

The RSI further strengthens the bearish scenario. APE’s RSI has dipped from yesterday’s 27.45 to today’s 27.06, signaling that the coin is in oversold territory.

While an oversold RSI could sometimes indicate a potential reversal due to buying pressure, the continuous downward trend suggests that bearish sentiment is not yet exhausted.

The MACD histogram, a tool that visualizes the difference between the MACD line and the signal line, also confirms the bearish bias.

It has slightly deepened from yesterday’s -0.077 to -0.079, suggesting increased bearish momentum.

The recent decline in ApeCoin’s market capitalization by 0.98% to $821 million and a 19.44% decrease in the 24-hour trading volume to $71 million further underscore the pessimistic sentiment surrounding the coin.

Considering these factors, investors should keep a close eye on the next potential support level, the extended Fib -0.382 level at $2.038.

If the price action pushes APE towards this level, it may present a critical decision point for the market.

A further break below this support could accelerate the bearish trend, while a bounce back could signal the beginning of a relief rally.

Buy Crypto Now

As the PEPE price and the broader crypto market continues to recover from a recent dip, investors may be interested in exploring promising altcoins like LPX and YPRED.

Launchpad XYZ and yPredict are two exciting projects in the cryptocurrency market, offering a range of advanced features and technologies that could help users make more informed investment decisions and stay ahead of the curve in this dynamic and rapidly growing industry.

This article was written for Business 2 Community by Trent Rhode.

