Is the INJ Rally Over? Maybe But This New Ultimate Utility Altcoin Is Just Heating Up

INJ was last changing hands just above $8.0 per token, having rallied over 10% on Friday.

INJ is the cryptocurrency that powers the Injective protocol, a layer-1 blockchain that claims to be “the first blockchain to offer auto-executing smart contracts which empower faster, more innovative and groundbreaking applications”.

INJ is up more than 44% from its recent lows in the $5.50s, despite major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum remaining capped within recent ranges.

Some think the INJ rally may be close to ending.

But technical analysis suggests the cryptocurrency looks odds on to retest yearly highs in the $10 area in the near future.

That’s because INJ recently broke to the north of a short-term downtrend and confirmed the break of this downtrend by finding resistance at the retest.

INJ has also broken to the north of its 21 and 50DMAs once again.

While INJ could certainly see further upside in the near future, investors should also take a look at a brand new web3 utility coin called Launchpad XYZ that is making waves in the crypto space.

Analysts at Business 2 Community rank the crypto as one of June’s best presales.

Injective (INJ) Alternative to Consider

Upstart crypto project Launchpad XYZ (LPX) is building a revolutionary, all-encompassing web3 platform that, according to the project’s Whitepaper, aims to make the highly “fractured and intimidating” web3 space more easily accessible.

Launchpad XYZ’s all-encompassing platform aims to offer users all the tools they need to analyze, trade and invest in NFTs, fractionalized assets, utility tokens, web3 presales via the platform’s decentralized exchange, peer-to-peer NFT exchange and trading terminal.

Crypto investors and traders are particularly excited about Launchpad XYZ due to its claim that it will provide the tools necessary to find the next 100x Web3 asset.

Indeed, Launchpad XYZ recently announced that analysis of presales will be integrated into its ecosystem, which it says provides users with “extra security… making your life much easier”.

https://twitter.com/launchpadlpx/status/1663938521885712385

Not only does Launchpad XYZ give its users the tools they need for trading and investing in the crypto world, but the platform also features an educational section to get newbies started.

Launchpad XYZ’s “Alpha” section of the platform will “help you learn what really has an impact on your ability to generate yield from Web3”, the platform says on its website.

Meanwhile, the project also has a newsletter aimed at providing “market-leading alpha” for more experienced traders and investors called Trading Edge, which can be signed up for via the project’s website.

https://twitter.com/launchpadlpx/status/1663847873669210115

To kick-start the development of its platform, Launchpad is running a presale of its $LPX token and the project has already raised a whopping more than $850,000.

Visit Launchpad XYZ Here

