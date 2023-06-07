Is the Bitcoin (BTC) Bull Market in Jeopardy? These Two Indicators Suggest Momentum is Fading

Despite the pullback from earlier yearly highs in the $31,000s, the Bitcoin (BTC) price is still up around 60% on the year at current levels in the mid-$26,000s.

But the bull market, which many assume to have begun after BTC hit lows in the $15,000s last November in wake of the FTX collapse, may be in jeopardy.

That’s according to two on-chain indicators that form part of crypto analytics firm Glassnode’s widely followed “Recovery from a Bitcoin Bear” dashboard.

Glassnode’s “Recovering from a Bitcoin Bear” dashboard tracks eight indicators to ascertain whether Bitcoin is trading above key pricing models, whether or not network utilization momentum is increasing, whether market profitability is returning and whether the balance of USD-denominated Bitcoin wealth favors the long-term HODLers.

When all eight are flashing green, this has historically been a strong bullish sign for the Bitcoin market.

As recently as one month ago, all eight were flashing green.

Now, only six are.

Let’s take a closer look.

These Two Indicators Suggest Bitcoin’s Momentum is Fading

The first indicator that is no longer flashing green is Glassnode oscillator that tracks momentum in the rate at which new bitcoin wallet addresses are interacting with the blockchain.

When the 30-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) of New Addresses rises above the 365-day SMA, this conditions is met and implies “improving network fundamentals, and growing (network) utilization”.

However, after a sustained period above its 356-day SMA from last November to early May, the 30-day SMA has now fallen back.

A spike in Bitcoin transaction fees in April/early May was the main cause for this, rather than the Bitcoin price pullback from earlier yearly highs.

Readers might recall that a surge in bitcoin on-chain activity relating to the rising popularity of the Ordinals protocol, which allows for the inscribing of NFTs and smart contracts directly onto Bitcoin’s base layer, was the main cause of this transaction fee spike.

However, looking at the daily rate at which new addresses have been interacting with the Bitcoin blockchain, this metric has been picking up as of late.

If sustained this could lift the 30-day SMA of New Addresses back above the 365-day SMA once again and the recent dip below could ultimately have just proven a blip, caused by a surprise spike in fees relating to the launch of new protocols on the Bitcoin network, rather than reflective of a broader slowdown in demand for the blockchain.

The other signal that is no longer sending a bullish signal is Glassnode’s Supply in Profit, which is no longer in a 30-day uptrend.

Supply in Profit is the number of Bitcoins that last moved (i.e. were purchased) at a lower price than the current market BTC price.

This was last around 13.124 million, around 67.5% of the current total bitcoin supply of around 19.4 million.

On the 7th of May, when the Bitcoin price was closer to $29,000, this number was around 13.546 million, meaning the 30-day uptrend is no longer intact – in fact, the 30-day uptrend was snapped back on the 17th of May.

To learn more about Glassnode’s Recovery from a Bitcoin Bear dashboard, check out the video below.

Where Next for the BTC Price?

Despite the rebound from early weekly lows hit in the immediate aftermath of the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s one-two punch of lawsuits against Binance and Coinbase, bitcoin remains stuck in a downwards trend channel that has been in play since the yearly highs were hit in April above $31,000.

However, options markets suggest that investors remain confident that BTC will continue to appreciate over the remainder of this year.

The 5% delta skew of bitcoin options expiring in 180 days just hit its highest level since late March at near 8.0.

A 5% delta skew of above zero means that bullish bitcoin call options expiring in 180 days are trading at a premium versus equivalent bearish put options, suggesting investors disproportionately demand the former.

That suggests that investors remain confident that, despite the risk of short-term downside, bitcoin is likely to remain in a longer-term uptrend for the remainder of 2023.

That is consistent with the idea that bitcoin is in the early stages of a new bull cycle, as strongly hinted by various on-chain bull/bear market indicators, as well as an expected near-term peak in interest rates in the US as inflation comes back under control and the economy cools.

From a technical standpoint, as long as bitcoin can hold above the mid-$20,000s, the 2023 bull market arguably remains structurally intact.

