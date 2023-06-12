Is $PEPE Dead? Investors Are Jumping Ship to These Trending Altcoins

Pepe Coin (PEPE), the meme coin that took the crypto industry by storm in April and at one point commanded a market cap of as much as $1.8 billion, continues to experience a sharp decline in its price.

PEPE was last changing hands just under $0.0000009, with its market cap having now retraced to around $350 million.

That means PEPE, which has been trending sharply lower now since mid-May, is down 80% from its record peaks.

While its market cap of $350 million implies the cryptocurrency is far from dead, on-chain metrics suggest that PEPE could experience further downside as hype continues to fade.

The number of PEPE holders appears to have peaked at around 116,000, according to a Dune dashboard.

If this starts to fall, that would weigh heavily on the price and signal that retail traders, the driving force of PEPE’s upside, are giving up on the coin.

But while the hype for Pepe fades, other altcoins are picking up steam.

Here are two crypto start-ups that are building innovative use-case-solving platforms that are rated highly by analysts at Business 2 Community.

Ecoterra (ECOTERRA)

Ecoterra (ECOTERRA) is the native cryptocurrency of a blockchain-run green ecosystem that incentivizes environmentally friendly behavior.

As outlined in the project’s Whitepaper, the award-winning project is building an all-in-one $ECOTERRA-powered web3 ecosystem, designed to encourage recycling via its first-of-its-kind Recycle-to-Earn (R2E) system, facilitate trade in recycled materials and encourage individuals and businesses to offset their carbon footprint.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">ecoterra goes beyond being a typical sustainable project 🌿<br><br>We harness the power of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Blockchain?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Blockchain</a> technology to provide complete transparency and seamless accessibility to all users 💎<br><br>Join our <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Presale?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Presale</a> today to support a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EcoCrypto?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EcoCrypto</a> revolution⬇️<a href="https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG">https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG</a> <a href="https://t.co/BFYXKNOMR6″>pic.twitter.com/BFYXKNOMR6</a></p>— ecoterra (@ecoterraio) <a href="https://twitter.com/ecoterraio/status/1668181407263342592?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 12, 2023</a></blockquote>

The green web3 start-up’s R2E app is supported in any country that uses Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs), meaning a huge potential market.

Nascent green web3 projects like ecoterra are expected to play an increasingly important role in global efforts to address climate change in the decades ahead as crypto’s broader adoption increases.

It’s no wonder then that the crypto presale that ecoterra is currently running in order to fund the development of its platform has been a resounding success.

Ecoterra is in the fifth stage of its ECOTERRA token presale, with tokens currently priced at just $0.00925.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">A NEW MAJOR MILESTONE ACHIEVED 🚀<br><br>🎉 $5 MILLION RAISED 🎉<br><br>Let's celebrate with ecoterra and continue to participate in our <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Presale?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Presale</a>. Together, we can make a positive impact and shape a better world 💚✨<a href="https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG">https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG</a> <a href="https://t.co/69sK1QCaWF">pic.twitter.com/69sK1QCaWF</a></p>— ecoterra (@ecoterraio) <a href="https://twitter.com/ecoterraio/status/1668216662615547904?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 12, 2023</a></blockquote>

The project just passed the massive milestone of having raised over $5 million.

DeeLance (DLANCE)

An innovative new web3 project called DeeLance is building a crypto and NFT-powered metaverse that, in an industry first, puts the jobs market on the blockchain.

The project, which is touted as one of 2023’s hottest crypto start-ups, is building a metaverse to unite freelancers and employers and promises to overhaul remote working forever, as well as the $761 billion-dollar recruitment sector.

Using the decentralization and transparency of the blockchain, DeeLance wants to remove overly powerful middlemen like Fiverr and Upwork that have been abusing freelance workers and employers alike for the last decade.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Attention DeeLancers! 👨 💻<br><br>Our new website is now live, featuring a fresh design and enhanced user interface. Explore it today for an improved online experience<br><br>Note: Make sure to refresh and clear your browser cache if you face any issues with loading the new website!<br><br>Join… <a href="https://t.co/mB6KR49L7a">pic.twitter.com/mB6KR49L7a</a></p>— DeeLance (@deelance_com) <a href="https://twitter.com/deelance_com/status/1668313952999047173?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 12, 2023</a></blockquote>

DeeLance is already generating huge hype in web3 circles and some observers think could upend the still very web2 platform-centric freelance/gig work economy.

The project has already raised a whopping near $1.33 million in just a few months since the launch of its $DLANCE token presale.

DeeLance also recently secured a huge $1.12 million strategic investment from top venture capital firm Bitgert Ventures, a sign that institutions are increasingly taking note of the project’s potential.

Investors are encouraged to move quickly to secure tokens, as when the presale hits $1.7 million, the price will rise from its current super-cheap $0.038 level.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Hey DeeLancers! 👨 💻<br><br>Get ready for an explosive opportunity! 🤑<br><br>DeeLance presale is here at the lowest price of $0.038 per <a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24DLANCE&src=ctag&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">$DLANCE</a> token!<br><br>Offering a ticket to the revolutionary freelance ecosystem 💎<br><br>Own your work, connect with top talent, and access exclusive perks. <br><br>🌟 Join… <a href="https://t.co/gb4s0JQ4cI">pic.twitter.com/gb4s0JQ4cI</a></p>— DeeLance (@deelance_com) <a href="https://twitter.com/deelance_com/status/1668234193585729543?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 12, 2023</a></blockquote>

Given that DLANCE will debut on major cryptocurrency exchanges later this year at $0.57, investors who get in now can be sat on gains of around 50%.

Adding to the excitement is a massive $500K $DLANCE token giveaway competition that DeeLance is conducting.

The top five wallets that buy the most $DLANCE between now and the end of presale stage four will be rewarded with a share of $500K worth of $DLANCE tokens.

$DLANCE can be bought using ETH, BNB and USDT (the ERC-20 and BEP-20 variants).

