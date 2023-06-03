Is LINA Pump Over? Maybe Not But This Viral Meme Coin Has More Potential

The $LINA token experienced a significant increase over seven days, but it has recently taken a major dip of more than 29% in a mixed market climate.

This recent slump has driven investors to other more promising crypto gems still in their infantile stages.

One such making the round is the $WSM token which is the ultimate culmination of all internet memes.

Currently in its presale, the $WSM token has broken records only a few meme coins have been able to do in a short time.

Could it become the next king of memes and reward early-bird investors with significant returns? Evidence points to this.

LINA’s Winning Streak Is Over

The crypto market is one of the most unpredictable financial landscapes in the world, leading conservative investors to associate it with the Wild West or a minefield.

However, this emerging financial industry has proven to be highly profitable and resilient, especially during times of struggle for traditional financial markets.

Investors who have held on to synthetic asset token $LINA for a long while were recently rewarded as the virtual asset surged more than 82.9% in the past week.

This winning streak continued with a 54.12% increase in the past 30 days and a 134.37% increase in the past 90 days.

In the last 180 days, $LINA’s performance has also been positive, with a 197.86% increase, and its year-to-date (YTD) increase stands at 295.07%, showing strong buying pressure.

However, it has grossly underperformed in the past 24 hours with the digital asset as it has shed 29.03%.

At press time, $LINA is trading at $0.019, with the 24-hour trading chart showing crimson red, reflecting a change in market sentiment from bullish to bearish.

Its technical indicators, however, show a long-term bullish outlook. The asset’s 50-day simple moving average (SMA) price is below its current price at $0.01315, and its 200-day SMA price stands at $0.009.

Regarding its relative strength index (RSI), $LINA is showing a dip down from the overbought zone, with the indicator figure showing 65.06.

On the other hand, its moving average convergence divergence (MACD) shows a strong buy signal.

On its fundamental front, the $LINA token shows all signs of massive growth.

The synthetic decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol has recently launched a subgraph on The Graph mainnet. This way, developers can easily query data on the DeFi protocol.

The mainnet subgraph for @LinearFinance is now live on The Graph’s decentralized network ⭐ Linear Finance is a decentralized cross-chain asset protocol with tools to create, trade & manage liquid assets 💧 pic.twitter.com/mwclG9U26u — The Graph (@graphprotocol) May 26, 2023

In addition, Crypto Insights has recently added the $LINA token to the top 10 bullish cryptocurrencies in the last 24 hours.

While Linear Finance has been one of the biggest bullish tokens in the past month, savvy investors are focusing their attention on a ground-breaking meme coin.

What’s the Next $LINA? Best Alternative?

The crypto market has largely been buoyed by meme coins even as market movers like Bitcoin and Ethereum have failed to have a lasting impact.

The meme coin frenzy began with $PEPE after it surged to $1.6 billion in market cap within a week.

So far, the spotlight has been shared with many other upcoming meme coins, including Wall Street Memes.

The project, dubbed the “ultimate culmination of internet memes” by its developers, is based on the 2021 Gamestop event, in which retail investors stood up to organized corporate finance.

According to the developers, the Wall Street Memes project is more or less a movement or belief system which shows the triumph of the internet over rampant capitalism.

Introducing $WSM – yep, we’ve gone and done it.

The community token that’s flipping the Wall Street Memes game upside down! 🐂 We have 50% of the #Token supply up for grabs in the #Presale and 30% set aside for rewarding our community.🔥 Let’s make some serious waves together,… pic.twitter.com/fH2TMGmglZ — Wall Street Memes (@wallstmemes) May 27, 2023

Given this, any retail investor can buy into somewhat useless coins and stand a chance to make huge returns on them.

Wall Street Memes aims to tokenize the growing consciousness of investors to the adverse effects of unhinged capitalism.

This innovative project is backed by a community of one million individuals who quickly sold out the first Wall Street Bulls non-fungible token (NFT) collection on the Ethereum platform in less than 32 minutes in 2021.

So far, Wall Street Memes is focusing on giving real value to their community members and have created a mint on the Bitcoin network called Wall Street Bull Ordinals NFT collection.

Mint is Friday 🔥🔥🔥 Hop in the discord for whitelist.https://t.co/jWtgnKPC2Z pic.twitter.com/QytizdFzBJ — Wall St Bulls (@wallstbullsNFT) May 22, 2023

It also has over 400 million impressions, and users will have access to an infinite pool of memes on several social media platforms.

This unique approach to the project has seen it grab the attention of Twitter and Tesla owner Elon Musk who has already interacted twice with it.

Given Musk’s influence in the crypto space, Wall Street Memes could become the ‘next king of memes’ in the coming weeks replacing $PEPE and $DOGE.

This would have the spiral effect of guaranteeing a tier-1 exchange listing soon after that.

Its native token, $WSM, is currently on presale and has recorded some of the most rapid investment rounds in the crypto space.

$WSM – STAGE 5 HAS SOLD OUT!!! The community token that’s flipping the Wall Street Memes game upside down! 🐂 We have 50% of the #Token supply up for grabs in the #Presale and 30% set aside for rewarding our community.🔥 Do not miss out – join now at https://t.co/Y1h4jSiRlr pic.twitter.com/zCzpMFn99S — FLOOR.NFT | DegenX 🛡️ (@CrypNote_TH) June 2, 2023

Launched a week ago, the ERC-20 token has already secured over $3.2 million in its current presale window, with more funds flowing in.

Early-bird investors can easily grab the internet sensation for $0.0268 before the price rises to $0.0271 in the next presale stage.

Buy $WSM Now

