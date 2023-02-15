Is It Too Late to Buy Polygon? Crypto Experts Give Their MATIC Price Predictions

Polygon (MATIC), the cryptocurrency that powers layer-2 Ethereum scaling protocol Polygon, has rallied a staggering 300% from its 2022 lows in the $1.32 area. MATIC was last changing hands in the upper $1.20s, having recovered from a blip that saw it briefly drop back into the mid-$1.10s earlier this week.

Resilience in the broader cryptocurrency market and optimism about the upcoming release by Polygon Labs of a beta version of Polygon’s zkEVM mainnet in late March have been cited as reasons why MATIC has been able to recover from earlier weekly lows.

Mainnet Beta is here ON MARCH 27, Polygon #zkEVM launches the future of Ethereum scaling https://t.co/OqSOYTn8Uv pic.twitter.com/kpXavea3ff — Polygon (@0xPolygon) February 14, 2023

MATIC continues to struggle with long-term resistance in the $1.30 area. But the cryptocurrency has been probing this level now for a few weeks, suggesting that the likelihood of an upside break is growing. That would open the door to swift gains towards the $1.50 and $1.75 levels, which would be the short-medium-term bullish targets in case of a convincing move to the north of the $1.30 level.

Is It Too Late to Invest in Polygon (MATIC)?

If traders take the view that Polygon is likely to soon break above the key $1.30 resistance area, opening the door to a run back to record highs, then now might be a good time to invest. Ultimately, asking whether it is too late to invest in any asset is a bad question.

What investors might actually be asking is “have the easy gains already been made?”, which suggests that investors have adopted a mentality of wanting to search out easy gains. This is a dangerous mentality, as there is no such thing as easy gains in financial/crypto markets. That’s because a higher potential for gains goes hand in hand with a higher potential for losses.

Investors need to do their research and due diligence to identify good risk-reward opportunities. Polygon, for example, seems like a very promising crypto project that could become a dominant player in driving adoption in the coming years. Its market cap of around $11 billion could go substantially higher. If someone deems this as a good risk reward, they should consider investing.

It doesn’t matter if they missed out on the 300% bounce from 2022 lows. What matters is the outlook for the cryptocurrency going forward. It’s never too late to invest in an asset class if you still believe it has good prospects to appreciate further.

Experts Give Their Polygon Price Predictions

One popular crypto trading profile on Twitter thinks that MATIC could be about to surge in terms of its valuation against Bitcoin. According to @morales_eth, MATIC/BTC has formed a cup-and-handle pattern on the monthly charts and could soon be due for a bullish breakout.

The surge when MATIC/BTC breaks higher could be equal in size to the recovery back from the recent lows (i.e. the depth of the cup). That is about 280%, implying a possible move in the region of 300% higher from current levels. A 300% gain from current levels around 0.000056 would see MATIC/BTC hit around 0.000224.

Assuming Bitcoin’s market capitalization remains constant at around $440 billion, a 300% rise in Polygon’s market cap would imply a rise to about $44 billion and a MATIC/USD price rise to fresh record highs above $5.0 per token.

