Is It Too Late to Buy $PEPE? These Altcoins Have More Upside Potential

The crypto space is still a frenzy with meme coins, and one coin that has garnered a lot of attention is the Pepe Coin ($PEPE).

The digital asset experienced an astonishing surge in mid-April, multiplying its value by over 7000x.

However, the token has since seen a significant decline, leaving investors wondering if they missed the opportunity.

On the other hand, these three coins, AiDoge ($AI), DeeLance ($DLANCE), and Maker ($MKR) still have incredible potential for success.

Could this be a viable opportunity to tap into these crypto tokens? Market analysts think so.

$PEPE Drops Amid Crypto Market Rally

At press time, the $PEPE token is trading at $0.0000014, with a 24-hour trading volume of $111 million.

The digital asset has experienced a downtrend of 1.39% in the last 24 hours, with a market capitalization of over $560 million, placing $PEPE at the 75th position.

$PEPE’s form has been modest. However, investors seeking additional market opportunities may find these coins – AiDoge ($AI), DeeLance ($DLANCE), and Maker ($MKR) – worth considering.

Unlike meme coins such as $PEPE, these tokens possess a small market capitalization and the potential for significant upside gains.

AiDoge ($AI)

AiDoge ($AI) takes the top spot as a groundbreaking social platform that revolutionizes meme creation through cutting-edge generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Users can generate memes using the platform’s advanced AI algorithms and have the opportunity to earn cryptocurrency if their memes become popular.

The presale of its native token, $AI, concluded at stage 20 after successfully raising over $14.9 million. However, interested investors can still acquire the token at its initial listing price of $0.0000336.

At its core, AiDoge leverages advanced machine learning algorithms to continuously produce a limitless stream of amusing and captivating memes.

These AI algorithms have been trained on extensive datasets of existing memes, enabling them to comprehend patterns, humor, and cultural references.

As a result, AiDoge’s generated memes are relevant and personalized to suit individual user preferences.

Once creators generate their memes, they can share them on the public wall, where the community can vote for their favorites.

This platform’s innovative “meme-to-earn (M2E)” concept, which allows top creators to earn passive income, has garnered significant support from the crypto community.

The $AI token serves three primary purposes – purchasing credits to generate memes using the AI technology, staking for rewards and additional benefits, and serving as the currency for rewarding community members and creators.

Given the project’s strong value proposition and practical use case, industry analysts predict a significant upside for the $AI token.

AiDoge’s $AI token emerges as a notable contender in a market dominated by meme coins that lack utility, such as Pepe ($PEPE).

Buy $AI Now

DeeLance ($DLANCE)

DeeLance is making waves in the crypto industry with its successful presale of the $DLANCE token, surpassing $1 million.

The token’s price is expected to rise by 15% from $0.033 to $0.038 when the presale reaches $1.2 million.

Conventional hiring platforms such as Upwork and Fiverr currently control the $761 billion recruitment industry.

However, these platforms have issues such as delayed payments and high fees.

Using blockchain technology, DeeLance seeks to eliminate intermediaries and empower freelancers and employers with transparency and decentralization.

This cutting-edge platform stands out by offering competitive fees of 2% for employers and 10% for freelancers.

Additionally, it provides instant payments through cryptocurrencies to eliminate withdrawal fees and currency conversion delays.

DeeLance offers various advantages, including no task size limitations, an efficient dispute resolution system, reliable escrow services, content ownership rights, and improved staff recruitment features.

Integration with the metaverse, a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, freelancing, and job-hiring elements further contributes to the creation of a seamless and interactive environment within the DeeLance ecosystem.

Hey DeeLancers! 👨 💻 Less than 2 days left until the end of our Presale Stage 3! ⏳ With $DLANCE, you can access discounts on gig deals and Metaverse VIP Experience! ✨🚀 Take advantage of the low price. Grab some $DLANCE tokens now!⬇️https://t.co/XHnTqVzMLN #Presale #Crypto pic.twitter.com/sH2cMYenKo — DeeLance (@deelance_com) May 29, 2023

$DLANCE tokens are crucial to the ecosystem as they enable the purchase of NFTs, the purchase of virtual land and offices, and the facilitation of payments for other products and services.

DeeLance has recently obtained a substantial strategic investment from a leading venture capital (VC) firm, Bitgert Ventures.

The firm plans to invest $1.12 million in the recruitment project, supporting the advancement of its blockchain-based metaverse.

🎉 We’ve made a strategic investment of 💰$1.12M USD in @deelance_com, the leading freelance platform! This investment will help Deelance expand its services and provide more opportunities for freelancers around the world Read more: https://t.co/lQm8NBDvYi pic.twitter.com/cgPjN7cMr7 — Bitgert Ventures (@Bitgertventures) May 27, 2023

As Web3 gains momentum, DeeLance is leading the way in a transformative business revolution that encourages participation from all.

Buy $DLANCE Now

Maker ($MKR)

Maker ($MKR) is the governance token of MakerDAO and Maker Protocol – a decentralized organization and software platform on Ethereum.

The platform’s primary function is to enable users to create and manage the DAI stablecoin.

Maker is an early project in decentralized finance (DeFi), with the goal of building financial products using blockchain smart contracts.

The $MKR tokens act as voting shares in the organization overseeing DAI and allowing holders to vote on the Maker Protocol’s development.

While they don’t offer dividends, $ MKR’s value is anticipated to increase with the success of DAI.

MakerDAO is preparing for a significant vote that could have far-reaching effects on the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.

The vote centers around a proposal to raise the savings rate for its stablecoin, DAI, to 3.33%.

Brace yourself, DAI holders, for a DSR at 3.33%. An upcoming Executive Vote will deploy a new DSR raise, from 1% to 3.33%, if approved. This change was put forth by @BlockAnalitica and submitted via the latest Stability Scope Parameter Changes. → https://t.co/loPFBtqjAq pic.twitter.com/zRlPQQj3ze — Maker (@MakerDAO) May 26, 2023

The current rate stands at 1% and plays a crucial role in motivating users to deposit DAI and earn interest.

Should the proposal be accepted, the higher DAI savings rate (DSR) is anticipated to have broader implications DeFi interest rates.

This move is expected to attract more capital and establish DAI as a secure and lucrative stablecoin.

At press time, the Maker token is trading at $643.20, with a trading volume of $15 million, indicating a surge of 0.36% in the last 24 hours.

Regarding technical analysis, $ MKR’s form displays a bearish sentiment.

The asset’s current price trails below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) of $688 for the short term and its 200-day SMA value of $957 for the long term.

$MKR is currently pushing toward the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of $666.

However, a steady bullish movement could see the asset hit this price in a short time.

The relative strength index (RSI) metric of 47.57 puts the asset in the underbought zone, while the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) reflects a buy value.

As interest in $PEPE dwindles, potential investors may want to explore the $MKR token for high-margin returns.

Buy the Best Crypto on eToro

Related News