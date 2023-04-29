Is It Too Late to Buy Ethereum? 5 Trending Cryptocurrency Projects With More Upside

Ethereum is the second largest cryptocurrency asset by market cap. The crypto project serves as an upgrade to the Bitcoin network due to its flexible nature.

For a start, it is unique in several ways because it serves as a network upon which other blockchain protocols build.

Dubbed the “King of DEFI”, the Ethereum network has solid ground in the crypto space with present and futuristic utility in the decentralized economy.

There is no doubt about Ethereum being a good buy as its unending utilities and ability to enable smart contracts to carry out safe financial transactions make it a viable option in the continuing development of a decentralized marketplace.

Nonetheless, Ethereum is not the only one enjoying the spotlight in recent times. A litter of promising new blockchain projects are making their debut as the days roll by.

Most are utilitarian like the foremost smart contract network but with better upside potential due to the bargain price they sell at.

Below, we consider five of such promising projects and their unique utilities for crypto investors.

Ethereum Price Prediction

At press time, Ethereum is trading at $1901.01 with a 0.49% downtrend over the past 24 hours.

This valuable digital asset has been on a fluctuating bullish run all through the week experiencing a slight downtrend and is less than $100 shy of the $2000 mark.

The 24-hour trading volume for the crypto coin stands at $6.5 Billion indicating a 41.82% downtrend.

However, Ethereum is still signaling a bullish streak according to its technicals. Its current price surpassing its 50-day moving average (MA) price of $1838 and its 200-day MA of $1517 indicates that the virtual asset is still experiencing significant buying pressure.

Other technicals include the Relative Strength Index which stands at a 50.63 mark showing the asset is still solidly in the underbought region. Again, the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) shows a strong and clear buy signal for the asset.

With the ongoing rally and perceived launch to cross the $2000 price peg, investors are likely to buy more ETH before it becomes overbought.

The crypto asset is known for its knack for adapting and gaining more ground in the crypto ecosystem and definitely is still worth investing in.

But Ethereum is not the only one investors are paying close attention to. Below, we review five trending cryptocurrency projects making the rounds.

AiDoge ($AI)

The newest crypto project on the block is the AiDoge ($AI) launched earlier this week.

Specifically intriguing for the launch was the $105,000 garnered in minutes as the presale was announced this Wednesday.

Technically the AiDoge platform provides its users with the ability to generate top-notch AI-driven memes while adapting to the nascent industry’s ever-changing system.

The technology uses very advanced AI technology to churn out memes based on the users’ prompts fed to the AI. Think of it as OpenAI’s ChatGPT but this one is for meme generation.

The platform comes with an AI-powered meme generator, text-based prompts, as well as its own $AI tokens meant for purchasing credits.

The AI meme generator uses complex algorithms to help it create contextually relevant memes, which makes it high-quality and up-to-date.

The best thing about this is that this meme AI platform is focused on the crypto space, making it a decentralized project through and through.

This way, anyone can access the platform without any worries as to their demographic and social bias.

Not done there, the Aidoge platform allows users to stake or lock up their $AI tokens for securing the network and getting more of it back as rewards.

It also features a public wall for sharing and voting on memes with the best meme creators getting credits via its network token from the community.

Given the widespread adoption memes have enjoyed, it is no wonder AiDoge’s presale stage has been a resounding success.

The platform has already raised over $280,000 in its first stage with investors buying the $AI tokens at the current valuation of $0.000026.

Given the short runway it has come from, this is quite impressive hence why it tops our list of five trending cryptocurrency projects to buy in place of Ethereum.

Visit AiDoge Now

Aptos ($APT)

Another coin to consider is the $APT token of the Aptos Blockchain ecosystem.

The Aptos ecosystem launched towards the tail end of 2022 is a base layer proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain protocol.

It aims to aid the mainstream adoption of Web3 solutions and presents a more efficient smart contract programming language called Move that helps developers build decentralized applications (DApps) on the Aptos blockchain.

The blockchain protocol solves blockchain transactions simultaneously and has a 150,000 transaction per second (TPS) throughput through parallel execution. Transactions not validated are either re-executed or aborted altogether.

The Aptos blockchain is powered by the $APT token.

Currently standing at a price of $10.77, the $APT token is up 6.74% in the last 24 hours.

Aptos’ strong performance so far has been tied to its fundamental growth.

‍ Aptos Labs and @Mastercard are working together on identity initiatives to make web3 safe for billions of people⁰⁰With the new Crypto Credential Initiative partnership, we’re advancing an identity framework that will help Web3 developers and people around the world. https://t.co/5SPJdQy1mK — Mo Shaikh (@moshaikhs) April 28, 2023

The scalable solution is currently working with payment giant Mastercard to launch an identity solution called Crypto Credential Initiative.

Buy $APT on eToro

Love Hate Inu ($LHINU)

Another promising coin to look at is the Love Hate Inu.

Launched in mid-March 2023, the vote-to-earn platform has easily become the best presale project in recent times and stands out for its many unique features.

Firstly, Love Hate Inu presents a safe and communal environment where anyone can come and vote on trending social issues.

This includes global financial policies, rules of law, fiscal policies, and even on celebrities, and the environment.

The platform creates a simple scenario where users only need to either vote ‘love’ to indicate acceptance or ‘hate’ to show disapproval on a particular issue.

Despite being a meme project, Love Hate Inu is looking to disrupt the $3.2 billion online survey market.

The platform would provide a safe avenue for both regular companies and Web3-focused solutions to get communal feedback from their target audience.

In return for voting on these issues, users will be rewarded with $LHINU token as well as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and other metaverse-themed collectibles.

To participate in this project, users are required to stake $LHINU which is currently on sale, and place their preferred vote in anticipation of getting the digital asset back.

Morning, #LoveHateInu Crew!☀️ We've got some exciting news for everyone today! Our #Presale has raised over $8M! We're incredibly grateful to all our supporters and voters! Get your $LHINU today before the final stage of the #Presale starts!https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy pic.twitter.com/KozawJU2s4 — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 28, 2023

Love Hate Inu has been a standout beacon in a largely hostile crypto market.

The project has blazed through its presale stage less than two months since it made its debut.

So far, the $LHINU token presale has garnered over $8.4 million. Early-bird investors can currently get the token for $0.000145 before the price changes in six days.

Buy $LHINU Now

Launchpad ($LPX)

With the advent of the Blockchain ecosystem and decentralization came Web3. The third generation of the world wide web.

With little knowledge and information about this new internet turf, there has been a series of hitches involved in getting into the Web3 space. Then enter Launchpad.

Launchpad is an entire world-class platform that aims to simplify the complexity associated with Web3 and make it easy for anyone to come into.

The Launchpad is in fact a learning springboard for Web2 users looking to delve into the ambiguous Web3 space.

The Launchpad protocol supports its users in learning and understanding how to navigate the Web3 ecosystem by breaking down deep and complex topics even down to analytics of popular crypto assets and the mechanics behind NFTs.

The project has a generalized feed showing hot market trends and topics with regard to NFTs and other digital assets in the crypto space.

Brands looking to test the waters in the evolving Web3 ecosystem can easily take advantage of the platform as its starting point to deliver world-class standards to its consumers.

The project has already raised over $148,000 in its presale and looks like a good project to venture into.

Stop wasting time jumping between platforms for #NFT insights! Our advanced analytics tools will free up time for important things, like browsing your favourite memes Launchpad – the one-stop-shop for all your #Web3 needs Join our #Presale now https://t.co/yYq4jnPZiL pic.twitter.com/R9gooHijYx — Launchpad.xyz (@launchpadlpx) April 28, 2023

Buy $LPX token

Flow ($FLOW)

Rounding up our last coin to invest in is the $FLOW token. Currently trading at $0.9105 with an uptrend of 1.37% over the past day.

The token is another decentralized project positioning as a fast and developer-friendly blockchain for new-generation projects such as games, apps, and digital assets that power their ecosystem.

With Flow, developers can build world-class crypto and crypto-enabled businesses.

Upholding the benefits of the decentralized web 3, consumers control their data, create new digital assets and build their own economies.

On Flow, smart contracts can easily be assembled to power several apps to serve a multitude of consumers, businesses, and fanatics alike.

The web3 project holds its developers high as its main focus puts the developer first in its scale of values.

This doesn’t mean it doesn’t uphold its consumers as it also boasts of a consumer-friendly onboarding process that ensures users’ security and transactions are done with proper awareness of implications involved in certain transactions may cause.

The flexibility of the project annihilates the loss of seeds or keywords through a smart user sequence.

Flow also has a well-knit community where software developers, content creators, and consumers are well rewarded for their contributions to being a member of these platforms as well as lots of other perks and benefits.

Buy $FLOW on eToro

Related News