Is it Too Late to Buy BNB? 3 Coins With More Potential for Growth

At current levels around $325 per token, the world’s fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization BNB is up around 75% versus last year’s lows in the $183 area.

That’s an impressive recovery (not quite as impressive as Bitcoin’s 85% recovery from last year’s lows), but stills leaves BNB down over 50% versus 2021’s record highs close to $700.

The cryptocurrency has been struggling with key long-term resistance in the $320 area now for around a year.

Arguably, investors who wanted to jump in now would still be buying the dip, as if we are in the early stages of a new crypto bull market, BNB potentially has a lot of room to run to the upside.

That implies that, from a long-term investment perspective, it certainly isn’t too late to buy BNB.

That being said, BNB does increasingly look like it is at risk of a short-term sell-off that could possibly send it all the way back as low as its 200-Day Moving Average in the $300 area.

That’s because the cryptocurrency has formed a pennant structure in the last few weeks that looks like it could break to the downside.

Despite the risk of near-term volatility, BNB could do well in the coming quarters.

But ever-present concerns about Binance’s outsized control over the coin’s supply (Binance is the creator of the BNB Smart Chain, after all) may prevent the token from performing as well is its much more decentralized peers like Bitcoin and Ethereum during the upcoming bull market.

3 Coins With More Potential for Growth

Investing in blue-chip cryptocurrencies like BNB is a safe bet.

But investors with a higher risk-reward tolerance should consider is getting involved in crypto presales.

This is where investors buy the tokens of up-start crypto projects to help fund their development.

These tokens are nearly always sold very cheap and there is a long history of presales delivering huge exponential gains to early investors.

Many of these projects have fantastic teams behind them and a great vision to deliver a revolutionary crypto application/platform.

If an investor can identify such projects, the risk/reward of their presale investment is very good.

The team at Business 2 Community spends a lot of time combing through presale projects to help investors out.

Here are three crypto projects conducting presales that investors should consider getting involved in.

Ecoterra (ECOTERRA) – A First-of-its-kind Recycle-to-Earn (R2E) Platform

Ecoterra is a revolutionary new recycle-to-earn (R2E) crypto token that is building a first-of-its-kind web3 platform to facilitate and promote recycling by businesses and individuals.

The project is building an all-in-one application that 1) rewards users with the ECOTERRA crypto token every time they recycle, 2) offers a carbon offset marketplace to make it easier for individuals and businesses to offset their carbon footprint and 3) offers a recycled materials marketplace to make it easier for businesses to purchase recycled goods using ECOTERRA or other cryptocurrencies.

The application also allows individuals and businesses to track their environmentally friendly practices. This could help businesses improve their brand image and boost customer loyalty.

To fund the development of its revolutionary platform, Ecoterra is conducting a presale of its ECOTERRA token that will power is application.

50% of the total 2 billion supply will be released during the presale, with 20% reserved for ecosystem liquidity, 10% for listings, 10% for marketing, 5% for the development team and 5% for corporate adoption.

In just a few weeks since the launch of the presale, the project has already raised an impressive $2.9 million, with this pace likely to accelerate further in the coming weeks as the project gains more traction across social media.

NEWS OF THE DAY Over $2.9 MILLION Raised Don’t miss out! – Fill your bag with $ECOTERRA before too late Join our #Presale now ⬇️https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG pic.twitter.com/Qjq53BGrwW — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) May 4, 2023

The signs on this front are promising – Ecoterra’s Discord channel already has over 5,000 subscribers and the project continues to secure recycling partnerships with major brands.

ECOTERRA tokens are currently selling for $0.007 each, but interest investors should move quickly as in just under four days, this price will rise to $0.00775.

ECOTERRA will then list on exchanges in a few months at $0.01, meaning investors who get in now will be sat on 40% gains.

According to analysts at Business 2 Community, Ecoterra could be one of the next cryptocurrencies to explode.

Launchpad (LPX)

Another exciting new web3 start-up called Launchpad has also been taking the crypto industry by storm in recent weeks.

The excitement is such that, despite only launching its presale a few days ago, Launchpad has already raised a whopping near $180,000 via the sale of its $LPX crypto token, with some referring to its as the ultimate utility token.

Launchpad is building a revolutionary, all-encompassing web3 platform that, according to the project’s Whitepaper, aims to make the highly “fractured and intimidating” web3 space more easily accessible.

Hey #Web3 users & newbies! Ready to launch your way to financial success with https://t.co/sUxsqhHn4x? Gain the knowledge you need and make a profit in the perfect space for blockchain education Secure your $LPX now before the price goes up ⬇️https://t.co/yYq4jnPZiL pic.twitter.com/LzsI2oa2xN — Launchpad.xyz (@launchpadlpx) May 4, 2023

Indeed, Launchpad aims to build a “humanized, curated portal that provides easy access to the best projects in the blockchain space, with the ability to self custody any asset you own”.

“From NFTs to play-to-earn games, Launchpad will provide an unbiased window into the latest and greatest experiences Web3 has to offer”.

Crypto investors and traders are particularly excited about the platform, given its claim to offer the tools necessary to find the next 100x Web3 asset.

Launchpad also aims to act as a bridge between Web2 and Web3 for brands, “enabling them to access the power of immutable contracts and validated data, whilst wrapping them in market-leading experiences”.

This way, Launchpad aims to “help brands to onboard the next 10 million Web3 users by providing them with tools, knowledge, and audiences in line with the current infrastructure”.

AiDoge (AI) – Revolutionary Crypto-powered AI Meme Generation/Social Platform

AiDoge (AI) is the crypto token at the intersection of the meme and artificial intelligence (AI) worlds.

Thanks to the revolutionary new concept of meme-to-earn that AiDoge introduces, observers think the meme coin start-up could prove transformative.

AiDoge is building a revolutionary new crypto-powered web3 platform that will allow users to share and vote on memes created by users via the platform’s breakthrough AI technology.

And users who create the best memes will be rewarded financially in the form of AiDoge’s native $AI token.

AiDoge’s platform “employs advanced AI technology for creating relevant memes based on user-provided text prompts,” the start-up says in its Whitepaper.

“Users provide text prompts for meme generation… the AI processes the input, creating relevant, engaging memes, making meme creation accessible to all”.

Don't let @Cobratate down and grab some $AI today! The #AiDoge platform will feature a public wall showcasing the latest community created memes. Get ready to share your creations and engage with the community through voting! https://t.co/5j5tt4smcs#Crypto #Web3 pic.twitter.com/2VONJVSGdw — aidogecrypto (@aidogecrypto) May 3, 2023

AiDoge’s platform is driven by the $AI crypto token, which is an ERC-20 token issued on the Ethereum blockchain.

According to AiDoge’s whitepaper, “$AI tokens serve as the primary currency within AiDoge, used to buy credits for generating memes… (ensuring) the platform’s sustainability and continuous development”.

To fund the development of its platform and generate buzz, AiDoge is conducting a presale that is already performing exceptionally well.

In just a few days since the launch, AiDoge’s presale has already raised a massive near $1.5 million, with users able to purchase $AI tokens with $ETH, $USDT (ERC-20), $BNB, $USDT (BEP-20) and using their bank card.

Exciting news #AiDogeArmy! Stage 2 of our #Presale has sold out raising over $1.3M! Thank you to all our supports and future #Meme creators! ️ Hurry and get your $AI before the next price increase https://t.co/5j5tt4smcs#Memecoing #CryptoCommunity #Altcoin pic.twitter.com/cjmZ5zPWff — aidogecrypto (@aidogecrypto) May 4, 2023

Meanwhile, amid all the buzz about AiDoge potentially being the next big meme coin, the start-up’s Twitter account has already amassed over 25,000 followers, despite only being created this month.

With the presale now in its second stage, investors can bag their $AI tokens for a bargain $0.0000272 each.

Given $AI is set to list across major exchanges at a price of $0.0000336, investors who get in now could be sat on paper gains of around 25%.

