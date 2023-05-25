Is CAKE Dead? 3 Altcoins With Greater Upside Potential

The bears have completely captured the Pancakeswap ($CAKE) price movements as they have failed to indicate a rebound or flow along the short-lived bull rally of the entire crypto market since the start of the year.

According to CoinMarketCap’s press time market data, $CAKE price is down 20% in the last seven days and 96.49% below its all-time high price of $44.18 recorded on April 30th, 2021.

The crypto asset’s negative performance indicates it may not bounce off a doldrum zone as the steep downtrend falls deeper due to the massive selloff.

Besides, the hyped fundamental drive of PancakeSwap V3 has failed to propel the $CAKE price value to a positive growth trajectory even though many of its tokens were burned.

🔥 7,176,570 $CAKE just burned – that’s $23M! 💰 Trading fees (Swap and Perpetual): 157k CAKE ($505k) +26%

🔮 Prediction: 65k CAKE ($210k) -3%

🎟️ Lottery: 23k CAKE ($73k) -36%

🔒 NFT Market, Profile & Factory: 441 CAKE ($1k) +6% *% change from last week is in CAKE 🔥🔥🔥 Proof… pic.twitter.com/jQ2c2Y46Zp — PancakeSwap🥞Ev3ryone’s Favourite D3X (@PancakeSwap) April 24, 2023

Despite the digital token burning approximately 3.7% of its circulating supply, $CAKE has maintained further falls and plummeted more than 8% in less than 24 hours.

While there are uncertainties over the lack of upside potential for $CAKE, other altcoins, notably $AI, $DLANCE, and $CRV, have shown great potential.

$CAKE is the native token of PancakeSwap, a revered decentralized exchange (DEX) that enables investors to trade several crypto assets while offering financial perks.

The revolutionary DEX runs on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and offers significantly lower transaction costs than competitors like SushiSwap and Uniswap deployed on the Ethereum network.

While the platform’s utilities are intrinsic, it has proven to have nearly zero influence on the price value of its native token, $CAKE.

At press time, $CAKE trades at $1.55 per token.

The crypto market’s recent downtrend has affected the value of a long list of digital assets, with $BTC, $ETH, and $BNB recording 3.31%, 1.11%, and 2.37% in the last seven days.

However, $CAKE appears to have taken the most hit, with 8.52% in the last 24 hours and over 20% in seven days.

Digital asset investors have witnessed a steady downtrend over the past weeks with no signs of a price rebound on the horizon.

Whale sellers have dominated the negative market of $CAKE since the start of February.

As a result, traders and investors have lost up to 48% in the last three months, and technical analysis indicates further losses and a selloff ahead.

The DEX token trades below the 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) of $2.71 and $3.54, respectively, indicating a bearish zone.

The $CAKE token fails to meet temporary resistance as it trades below the 3-day, 5-day, and 10-day of $1.64, $1.73, and $1.79, exponential moving averages (EMAS), respectively – signaling a further decline.

The relative strength index (RSI) sits at 14.10, a steep underbought zone. The Oscillator aligns with both the SMAs and EMAs indicator of the $CAKE market being on a steep doldrum.

Investors seeking the next biggest crypto assets to earn enormous returns on investment in the short term should consider the $AI, $DLANCE, and $CRV market today.

AiDoge ($AI) – The New Meme King With Intrinsic Utilities

AiDoge ($AI) is a revolutionary meme token of the AiDoge platform.

The meme sensation has created a large buzz in the crypto sphere due to its combination of artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology.

The platform integrates an advanced AI-powered meme generator that enables individuals to create high-quality memes that have the potential to go viral on social media and crypto community forums.

Users are required to input a detailed description of their design concept on the platform’s text prompt and submit it. The meme generator then automatically mints relevant memes in a few seconds.

The fundamental technology of AiDoge could spread to sectors with great growth trajectories, such as marketing and advertising.

Brands, companies, and industries can adopt the platform’s meme functionality and mint sponsored meme concepts for products, merchandise, and trend creation on designated social pages for massive engagements.

The vast spate of adoptions will create hot-red demand for $AI and trigger a price pump in the future.

The impressive meme coin is yet to debut on crypto exchanges. However, investors with oversight for upside gains in the short term can flock to the fast-selling presale of $AI.

At press time, $AI trades at a discounted price of $0.0000332 and has raised a massive $13.7 million in just a couple of weeks.

Already, the meme token’s presale raise is bullish. With more marketing strategies and added utilities, $AI could surge to great heights.

DeeLance ($DLANCE) – Hottest Web3 token With 100x Potentials

Like $AI, $DLANCE rides on the waves of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and leverages Web3 mechanics to build a digital workspace for employers and freelancers to collaborate and exchange services.

The token powers DeeLance, a decentralized platform that integrates non-fungible token (NFT) technology and the immersive metaverse to build a freelance marketplace.

Freelancers on DeeLance can tokenize their content/tasks into NFT as proof of contract ownership, advertise portfolios via metaverse on billboards, and interact with other community members via NFT avatars.

On the other hand, employers receive contract ownership when booked freelancers’ payments are transferred successfully.

Hirers can also rent offices to conduct meetings and interviews to enable the seamless recruitment of qualified candidates.

Hey DeeLancers! 👨 💻 Are you ready for the unique experience in the #DeeLance Metaverse world? ➡️Socialise with other users in Lobby Arena🫂️

➡️Conduct professional meetings🤝

➡️Buy Premium Land & office with $DLANCE🏢 Join #Presale today!💰https://t.co/XHnTqVzMLN pic.twitter.com/p8Chu6hMOu — DeeLance (@deelance_com) May 24, 2023

The platform utilizes smart contract-powered escrow accounts to process secure and transparent payments for both parties.

DeeLance’s AI algorithm is built to connect employers with freelancers that meet set-out requirements, including experience and portfolios of previous work history.

This enables qualified freelancers to access many job opportunities and earn great financial ventures.

Enthusiasts needing more detail on concepts and plans can quickly jump on the platform’s ask-me-anything (AMA) and receive answers.

$DLANCE currently trades at a presale price of $0.033 USDT and has raised over $1 million from early birds.

Hey DeeLancers! 👨 💻 Explore, work, and earn with DeeLance! Experience transparency, low fees, and fast payments 🙌

Acquire Metaverse land and offices 💼

Get work ownership with NFTs 👩🏻 💼 Join $DLANCE Presale now! ⬇️💰https://t.co/XHnTqVzMLN#crypto #Token #Blockchain pic.twitter.com/LMSPrhrXs0 — DeeLance (@deelance_com) May 22, 2023

Interested investors now have the chance to leverage the low price of $DLANCE and earn great rewards when it launches on crypto exchanges.

Curve DAO Token ($CRV)

$CRV ranks as the third altcoin with massive upside potential due to its platform’s Ethereum-based decentralized exchange (DEX).

Like $CAKE, $CRV powers a DEX platform called Curve.Fi.

The project offers traders and investors low slippage rates and transaction fees to execute ERC-20 tokens trades and stablecoins with several exchange protocols.

At press time, the $CRV token trades at $0.82, a 0.42% increase in the past 24 hours.

The DEX token trades below the 5-day and 10-day exponential moving averages (EMAs) of $0.831 and $0.839, respectively – indicating a market downtrend.

The 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) resistance trades above the $CRV market with price marks of $0.92 and $0.84, respectively. This suggests that sentiment is bearish.

Unlike $CAKE, $ CRV’s relative strength index (RSI) signals an upcoming price rebound.

The RSI resides at 41.11, a major push from an underbought zone toward an overbought zone at 70.

The DEX exchange collaboration with Yearn finance ecosystem and potential integration of solution-driven utilities will create high demands for $CRV, which could potentially trigger a price increase.

Investors may want to lock into the current dip of $CRV today and potentially earn over 10x upside gains when it gradually surges to an overbought zone and pumps in price.

$AI, $DLANCE, & $CRV Are Rallying – Jump in Today

The crypto market showed signs of a recovery as $BTC and $ETH reached new-year highs of $30,000 and $2,000 on April 12th and 14th, respectively.

However, this was short-lived due to market influences and federal reserve interest hikes.

At press time, $BTC hovers around $26,000, and thousands of altcoins, including $CAKE, are trading in a negative market.

Amidst the turbulence, $AI, DLANCE, and $CRV have shown great signs of a potential uptrend growth trajectory.

We’ve explored these unique asset concepts, technology, utility, and market sentiment technical analysis.

$AI’s impressive ecosystem and meme technology could be catalysts for an enormous pump similar to that of $PEPE and $SPONGE, while $CRV has shown signs of a gradual price recovery.

Investors with an eye for massive returns in the short term can lock into these digital assets.

