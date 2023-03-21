Is Binance Exchange Going to be The Next FTX as Problems Pile up All Around?

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is grappling with regulatory challenges and fears of a collapse similar to Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX.

Despite these issues, analysts remain optimistic about the company’s future.

In this article, we explore Binance’s current situation and the potential impact of regulatory scrutiny on its operations.

Addressing Concerns of a Potential FTX-like Crisis

Concerns have risen about Binance’s future following the collapse of FTX late last year.

However, industry experts, such as Alex Svanevik, CEO of crypto analytics firm Nansen, and Marcus Sotiriou, an analyst at digital asset brokerage GlobalBlock, expressed confidence in the company.

Both Svanevik and Sotiriou cited Binance’s $65 billion in reserves as an indicator of its financial strength.

“I do not think Binance will be the next FTX. They’ve been more transparent about customer deposits than FTX ever was,” Svanevik said.

Despite regulatory challenges, they believe Binance is firmly established and isn’t going anywhere.

Sotiriou stated that “Binance is here to stay and has amassed an empire which will be hard to disrupt.”

He acknowledged concerns about the transparency of Binance, stating “there is no corporate governance, no headquarters, no CFO and no reputable auditor.”

However, Sotiriou added, “there is enough evidence for me to predict that they are sufficiently capitalized, if not 100% solvent.”

Facing Intense Regulatory Scrutiny

Analysts such as Robert Le, a crypto analyst at PitchBook, and Ed Moya, senior analyst at OANDA, predict that Binance will face significant regulatory pressure.

This could result in substantial financial penalties and the possibility of being forced to exit certain markets, restructure, or entirely segregate its various businesses.

In response, Binance is investing in compliance infrastructure, including technology and human resources.

Five Key Regulatory Issues Binance Faces

A botched plan to dodge US regulators: Binance is under scrutiny for its plan to create a US entity that was supposedly independent of its global operations, Binance.US.

The two platforms were more entwined than publicly disclosed, which could expose the company to enforcement action.

Customer funds: Binance is also fending off concerns about its handling of customer funds, with some reports suggesting it used customer assets for its own purposes, like FTX.

Secret transfers: Binance allegedly secretly moved $400 million from its US partner to a company managed by the crypto giant’s boss, Changpeng Zhao, called Merit Peak.

Unregistered securities: Binance’s American affiliate has come under pressure after an SEC official said the company is operating unregistered securities in the US.

BUSD: Crypto firm Paxos was ordered to stop minting Binance’s dollar-pegged token BUSD because it was deemed an unregistered security.

The coming months will be crucial for Binance as it navigates these regulatory headwinds and seeks to maintain investor confidence in its operations.