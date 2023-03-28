Investors Flock to Swords of Blood as Axie Infinity and Gala Show No Real Signs of Improvement

Axie Infinity and Gala, two of the most celebrated gaming tokens, are struggling to get back on their feet. While most cryptocurrencies are reversing the losses they made in 2022 with multiple rallies this year, AXS and GALA continue to be an exception.

Does that mean blockchain gaming has lost its sheen?

If the rising prices of tokens like MANA (Decentraland) and SAND (The Sandbox) are any sign, things look optimistic. The massive interest in emerging projects like Swords of Blood, however, proves that the industry needs to step away from play-to-earn if it’s to go mainstream.

What’s wrong with play-to-earn?

The poor retention rate of old and new crypto games reveals that the play-to-earn craze is slowly dying. The focus on the earning aspect comes at a cost as games compromise on the gameplay. They fail to understand that nothing motivates a gamer more than the game. Not even the prospect of high rewards if the game is boring. In the long run, poorly-built games lose gamers, which, in turn, brings down the value of the in-game assets.

The play-to-earn business model is unsustainable, as a result.

They have a high entry barrier, both technically and financially. The onboarding process is strange and intimidating for crypto amateurs. The long process of downloading a crypto wallet, setting it up, connecting it to the game, loading it up with in-game tokens and assets, and whatnot is overwhelming. To add to that, in-game assets are beyond the reach of most gamers. They want to know what the game is like and what the earning potential is before they spend their money on the game. Most crypto games don’t provide the option. Are they afraid that gamers will flee the game once they play it? That could be the case.

Web 3.0 games should bring the focus back to the game, if they want to gain a strong foothold in the global gaming industry. Flimsy games and hollow token rewards won’t do the trick anymore.

That explains why Swords of Blood has the gaming community’s attention. The new play-to-own RPG promises to change the way we have known blockchain gaming. Let’s see how.

Swords of Blood introduces a riveting play-to-own game

Swords of Blood is the first AAA-quality fast-paced F2P hack-and-slash RPG in the blockchain, launching on Polygon. It is built on the framework of a successful, award-winning title that was first released in 2019 by Artifex Mundi. The rights to reimagine the game are now with Hit Box Games LLC, which plans to take it to Web3 with attractive new features.

Although the MVP was launched with limited access and features, it continues to be profitable and has an active gamer community with a good retention rate. The MVP has been downloaded by over 4M players from App Store and Play Store. It is playable and features a wide range of asynchronous game modes, which speak for the credibility of the game:

Main campaign dungeons in three difficulty levels.

Monster Hunt dungeons, where you play against waves of progressively harder monsters.

Boss Fortress, where you team up with four other players to fight against powerful bosses.

PvP, where you compete against other players to rank up in the global leaderboard to earn prizes.

Daily dungeons, where you enter a special rift to play a daily selection of dungeons with special rewards.

Time-limited event dungeons with a special currency that can be spent on unique event items.

Challenge dungeons are special events where you take challenges to win prizes from the global leaderboard.

Shattered Mazed is a week-long special event with an event shop where you go through mazes and fight monsters and bosses.

The reimagined game takes it to the next level with synchronous game modes and improved gaming experience, to build a community-centric MMORPG.

4, 8, and 16-player PVP modes

Play-to-own and improved free-to-play mechanics

E-sports micro tournaments

Community-based gaming with guilds and clans

Multichain crypto payment integration via SphereOne

Fiat payment with Visa and Mastercard via Simplex

New soundtrack that features talents from many famous acts such as Disturbed and Trivium

G.U.T.’s – game utility tokens, NFTs that can be used in-game and sold in the open market

A 150-hour game expansion pack (narrative written by a team with members from Cyberpunk, The Witcher, Gord, Command and Conquer, and Ghost Recon).

Community-based communication areas with (likely) VR capabilities.

Swords of Blood is set in the World of Ezura, which is slowly dying. It is upon you to breathe life back into Ezura through your strategic gameplay.

$SWDTKN is a great alternative to AXS and GALA

If you’re getting rid of your AXS and GALA to make room for gaming tokens with large growth potential, cryptocurrencies like $SWDTKN are a great pick. As the native cryptocurrency of Swords of Blood, $SWDTKN taps into its gripping gameplay and fast-growing gaming community to flourish in the long term.

With game development veterans like CEO James Seaman at the helm, the project is competent. The growing number of partnerships with leading industry players like Fundamental Labs, Solana Ventures, Master Ventures, Gate.io Labs, Magnus Capital, Flame, and Acknoledger also strengthens its credibility.

The best gateway to Swords of Blood is the $SWDTKN presale held in March, split into three rounds. It is best to secure the presale token early for the best discounts. Early token holders also get access to the game’s closed beta, automatic whitelisting to future NFT sales, and phygital giveaways, to name a few.