Investors are Hoarding MEMAG for the Upcoming Bull Run: Why Meta Masters Guild Could be the Next 10X Crypto

Despite being a relatively new project, Meta Masters Guild (MMG) is at the forefront of the crypto-gaming revolution that empowers gamers to own and earn. The gaming guild, primarily dedicated to mobile players, brings together leading developers to make fun and addictive crypto games mainstream.

The broad gaming community has welcomed the project with open arms, as the remarkable success of MEMAG presale and exchange listings proves. The hype around the project is fuelling again, with staking already live and some much-awaited milestones like the token burn and product launch in sight. According to industry experts, MEMAG is on the path to becoming the next 10X crypto.

Meta Kart Racer is Coming, Revving up Craze

Meta Masters Guild has three titles lined up in the first phase – Meta Kart Racers, Meta Masters World, and Raid NFT. Gamearound, a UK-based Web3 game developer, is developing these games. The first game that will hit the market is Meta Kart Racers. The development of the racing game is now in full swing.

According to the latest announcements from the project, a fully playable lite version of the game will be out in Jun/July. The game development, divided into five monthly Sprints, is already in Sprint 2. The community will be asked for reviews and feedback once it goes live. An updated version will follow with tweaks and improvements based on that. It will also feature new tracks, karts, and characters.

The MMG ecosystem is designed to facilitate smooth communication and engagement among gamers, developers, and investors. It will develop and update games based on what gaming genres and gaming assets are in demand. It will work with leading blockchain developers on multiple gaming projects, who can immensely benefit from the feedback loop. The guild taps into the fast-growing mobile gaming market to penetrate a diverse demographic.

Meta Masters Guild NFT Store is Live: New UX in April

MMG has joined forces with talented artists who have worked on popular comic books and online streaming series to bring alive the NFTs. With hours of work going into their design and development, they won’t be just in-game assets. They will have high value in the NFT collectible market as well.

The project is now running a sale of a limited supply of in-game assets that will be playable and fully upgradeable ERC-721 NFTs. The feature allows you to upgrade the base-level stats by playing the games. The upcoming UX update will be accompanied by more NFT rarity classes and attractive discount codes.

Staking and Token Burn Fuel Demand for MEMAG

Meta Masters Guild’s staking module went live on 15 March 2023. It currently has three pools, with different time locks and APYs.

The first one, arguably the most attractive of the three, requires you to lock up your tokens for a period of 7 days. It comes with 75% APY. The pool won’t be available indefinitely, however.

The second pool features a 30-day lock-up with 7.5% APY.

And the third pool features a 90-day lockup with 15% APY.

The compelling APY of the first pool is a part of the project’s marketing campaign to encourage more users to join the staking pools. It will be live only till the end of April. Despite the comparatively lower APYs, the second and third staking pools are designed to be more sustainable. By locking up MEMAG tokens in these pools, investors can make decent returns on their holdings without crippling the in-game economy.

The MEMAG token-burning mechanism, scheduled for launch in April 2023, will further diminish the number of MEMAG in supply and assist its sustainable growth.

A total of 150 million tokens will be burnt. 50 million every two weeks.

They will be taken out of the ecosystem and the marketplace.

Hello there, #MEMAGFAM! $MEMAG Staking has officially launched! We're thrilled to announce that over 10M tokens have been staked in under 2 hours! Who else is ready to join the party? Don't wait any longer! Stake your tokens today! ⏳https://t.co/H0sibuDs3i pic.twitter.com/etQJF6GpDS — Meta Masters Guild (@MEMAGgames) March 15, 2023

Play-and-Earn Replaces Play-to-Earn in MMG

While there are many crypto games in the market, there are few that gamers actually want to play. Most gaming projects lose focus on the game once they have secured enough funds and have little to look forward to. That doesn’t help the industry.

Meta Masters Guild’s mission is to launch games that the gaming community actually wants to play. They shouldn’t play it because it rewards them, although it rewards them. They should play it because it is fun and addictive. Gaming should not turn into work.

MMG guild will reward users for their time and commitment to the ecosystem through a play-and-earn gaming model, where the primary focus is on the game. You can earn rewards from the platform by playing different games, completing quests (daily, weekly, and monthly), or participating in PVP tournaments. At the end of the day, gameplay and gaming mechanics come first, as opposed to the reward system. That will drive the organic, sustainable growth of the ecosystem.

MEMAG is on the Brink of a 10X Bull Run

MMG’s focus on community sets it apart from the larger gaming industry – crypto or traditional. At the heart of a game are gamers. Giving them a space to socialize, help each other out, and devise group strategies can go a long way in strengthening the game’s foundation and taking it to more people.

The vibrant developments going on in the ecosystem, from game development to staking and NFT launches, have fueled the MEMAG craze. If it continues to seize the community’s attention in the coming days, a 10X hike is just around the corner.

