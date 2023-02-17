Invest in Real Estate From as Little as $100 With Metropoly – Join the Fractional Digital Asset Presale of 2023

DeFi tokenization of real world assets (RWA) is among the biggest narratives in crypto this year. Now amid the hype, the Metropoly ($METRO) presale is exploding with interest.

The promising real estate crypto project has undertaken an electric start to presale funding. Raising the target funding goal of $500k almost instantly. As investors race to find RWA projects with serious upside potential.

Now in presale stage 9 – there is still time for a final wave of investors to get in early.

With an emphasis on creating a fully decentralized real estate marketplace based on the blockchain. Metropoly is aiming to become the premier platform for the tokenization of real estate.

The goal is simple: democratize access to real estate projects.

Accordingly, Metropoly will enable uses to buy even fractional shares in real estate investments. Utilizing innovative NFT technology to provide proof of ownership, and claim a share of passive income flows.

How Metropoly plans to shake up Real Estate

By reducing barriers to entry its hoped that Metropoly will be able to enable even the smallest retail investor to gain exposure to real estate.

As it stands, a small-level retail investor would face endless battles to diversify into real estate. From battles with banks to secure finance, to hidden agency fees, and the limits of geography.

Metropoly solves all of that. Reducing the average buy time for real estate from 60 days to 20 seconds.

It also helps to remove the capital barrier to entry, with a small investment need of $100 instead of a 15% deposit.

What’s more? By tokenizing real estate you create a highly liquid digital asset.

The idea of 24/7 liquidity through exchanges and P2P trading is completely new to the real estate industry. And it is all backed up immutably on the blockchain.

This explains why interest in real-world assets is blossoming. As it offers the chance to extend the benefits of 24/7 liquidity to traditionally illiquid assets.

With the promise of a token backed by real world value attracting investors confused by ‘digital value’ too.

Metropoly is gaining extra traction from the NFT scene too.

By showcasing a real world deployment of NFTs, with a genuine rationale for value accrual. Metropoly is reshaping the narrative around useless cartoon monkey NFTs.

Metropoly ($METRO) Tokenomics

With $100k raised in the first 24 hours, and $500k hit within the first weeks – this project seems set to soar. Only a few hours of this presale remains.

Metropoly’s tokenomics are favorable too. Past attempts at real estate marketplaces such as Landshare ($LAND) have struggled because of poor initial token distribution.

But Metropoly is launching using best-practice Dutch auction style presale. A fair launch method.

With an egalitarian initial token distribution that will see:

30% of token supply reserve for rewards

30% of token supply up for presale

20% of token supply locked up in liquidity pools

10% of token supply locked in reserve treasury

8% of token supply distributed to the team

Woah! We are 98% closer to our goal! Your chances of buying $METRO at a bonus price are running low as we have almost reached our target! But you still have a chance before we reach $500,000! Shoot your shot now and buy before stage 8 closes down! https://t.co/tpOwICvgol pic.twitter.com/3sHRC5e5Cd — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! (@metropoly_io) February 15, 2023

How will the $METRO token work?

As a network native utility token, $METRO serves as the primary means of settlement on the Metropoly platform.

This means it will be used for the purchase and sale of real estate on the marketplace. But also that it will be used to pay out passive income flows from properties owned.

NFT certificates demarcate ownership of the real estate assets. These can be fractional, and this extends a fractional share of passive income flow too.

This was tried and tested in the Metropoly beta-testing phase last year. The project is now in Beta 2.0 and the first properties are due to go live on the platform in the next month.

With exciting upcoming plans, including the first CEX listing, GameFi connectivity, and proposed lending functionality. Huge gains could be on the horizon for this real-world asset start-up. Watch this space.

