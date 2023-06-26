Introducing Anarchy ($ANA), New Meme Coin Fighting Against Financial System

Anarchy ($ANA) is an emerging meme crypto project that seeks to empower those tired of inflation, government incompetence, and the uncertainty of traditional financial systems. It seeks to challenge the existing economic system and fight corruption.

Unlike traditional meme coins, Anarchy is not just about fun but a full-scale rebellion to empower people to fight the corrupted traditional systems.

Anarchy aims to provide a platform for an average person to stand up for their basic financial rights. It offers a humorous yet powerful form of protest against the systemic flaws in the current financial system.

In doing so, Anarchy Coin seeks to upgrade the utility of meme coins, a genre popularized by Dogecoin (DOGE). But DOGE is grappling with issues like the need for more utilities and infrequent updates.

This project distinguishes itself from competitors like DOGE by providing a platform for its community to voice its discontent and propose potential solutions.

Built on the Ethereum blockchain, the coin integrates memes, fun, and a robust DeFi model. At its core, Anarchy is a meme coin with a specific purpose. It aims to unite a community poised to challenge the issues plaguing traditional systems while making money.

The fun aspect of the project is integral to its model, utilizing memes to challenge and mock the failings of corrupt systems.

Anarchy DAO

Anarchy’s uniqueness extends beyond its meme nature into a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), Anarchy DAO. The DAO permits community members to propose and vote on how the funds from the DAO’s treasury will be allocated.

The community then votes on these proposals and implements the winning proposal. This process actively engages the community and facilitates a feeling of ownership among members.

The Anarchy DAO is predominantly philanthropy and investment-focused. Its treasury is secured via multi-signature solutions through Gnosis Safe, ensuring the transparent allocation of funds.

Community members are token holders and active participants in the DAO, electing and voting out DAO ambassadors who manage the treasury’s day-to-day operations. This transparent governance structure gives Anarchy a distinctive edge over its competitors in the meme coin market.

Token Dynamics

In addition to its DAO, Anarchy has a deflationary model. It employs a burning mechanism that decreases the circulating token supply, leading to natural scarcity and a subsequent value increase over time.

Each transaction leads to a burn of 0.5% of the tokens, shrinking the total supply and thus increasing their value over time.

From the total supply of 69,420,000,000 Anarchy tokens, 80% are issued for sale, while 20% are supplied for liquidity.

Anarchy’s presale offers early buyers the chance to join the project at a relatively low price. The current phase of the presale allows potential investors to purchase $ANA tokens at a discounted price of $0.00021, with prices set to increase to $0.00045 at the official launch.

You can also follow Anarchy’s Twitter page for the latest presale updates.

Mission Oriented

Anarchy coins are not just about challenging corruption; they are a testament to the collective power of a community united for a cause.

By employing memes to protest against the current system’s flaws, $ANA lets buyers be part of a community that believes in change and is willing to stand up to oppression.

The project’s mission statement highlights perceived unfairness in the global financial system, citing bank failures, data abuses, inflation due to poor policymaking, and limitations on financial access.

It further critiques “woke” ideologies, emphasizing their negative impact on meritocracy and individuality. Governments and corporations are accused of infringing privacy rights and suppressing free speech. Anarchy’s mission statement also objected to organizations like Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), alleging they limit financial access and invade privacy.

The statement ends by encouraging participation in the Anarchy movement, aiming for individual empowerment, free speech, and enhanced privacy rights.

Consider joining the Anarchy Telegram channel to receive the most recent updates.

Visit Anarchy Coin

https://anarchycoin.io/

https://twitter.com/anarchycoineth

https://t.me/anarchyarmy