Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

According to a survey conducted by CoinShares, top asset managers view Bitcoin as the most promising cryptocurrency for future growth. However, interestingly, their current investment allocation leans more towards Ether.

In simpler terms, these managers believe in the potential of Bitcoin but currently hold a larger portion of their investments in Ether.

In a recent quarterly survey, 51 investors managing a substantial $900 billion assets revealed their perspectives on the cryptocurrency market. Surprisingly, nearly half of the respondents (43%) expressed a strong belief in Bitcoin (BTC) surpassing Ether (ETH) in terms of growth potential.

This bullish sentiment toward Bitcoin highlights the excitement surrounding its future and sheds light on the preferences and strategies of these asset managers in digital currencies.

Regulatory Concerns Impacting the Cryptocurrency Industry

The growing apprehension among family offices, institutions, and wealth managers stems from the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) stern approach towards the emerging cryptocurrency sector. The prospect of stricter regulations or a potential ban on cryptocurrencies is causing significant worry about the future of digital assets.

This concern extends beyond the immediate implications and has broader ramifications for how people invest in and utilize cryptocurrencies as we advance.

The crypto community closely monitors the regulatory landscape, recognizing its pivotal role in shaping the industry’s growth and fostering mainstream acceptance within finance.

Institutional Investors Embrace Digital Assets Potential

Despite facing high-profile setbacks at FTX and Three Arrows Capital, institutional investors continue to show interest in entering the digital assets space. They are no longer deterred by reputation concerns, as they recognize the potential of cryptocurrencies to diversify their portfolios and provide a hedge against banking crises.

Moreover, the public support and enthusiasm exhibited by the world’s largest asset manager further bolstered the positive sentiment.

This indicates that institutional investors increasingly acknowledge the advantages and opportunities of digital assets and are willing to overcome any negative experiences to explore this expanding market.

Decrease in Digital Asset Holdings and Outflows in 2023

According to CoinShares, there has been a significant decrease in digital assets held in portfolios. These assets comprised 1.8% of portfolios in April, but by the end of June, they had shrunk to only 0.7%. Adding to the concern, there were also outflows of $400 million in the first half of 2023.

In simpler terms, investors have been reducing their exposure to cryptocurrencies, and a considerable amount of money has been withdrawn from the market.

This suggests a shift in sentiment or strategy among investors, as they may opt for other investment opportunities or become more cautious with digital assets.

BlackRock’s ETF Application and Altcoin Interest Among Asset Managers

BlackRock’s application to create a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) in June positively impacted investor sentiment, resulting in a significant influx of $470 million into the cryptocurrency market within three weeks. This demonstrates that institutional investors still believe in cryptocurrencies and consider them viable investments.

BlackRock’s interest in launching a Bitcoin ETF also boosted market confidence and highlighted the ongoing interest and growth potential in the digital asset space.

Additionally, asset managers are increasingly exploring altcoins. Polkadot, Cardano, and XRP are among the top choices, with XRP benefiting from a court ruling affirming its non-security status in secondary markets.

Challenges for Institutional Investors in Crypto Market & Regional Sentiment Variations

The relisting of XRP by Coinbase highlights asset managers’ willingness to explore the volatile altcoin market due to favorable legal judgments and potential opportunities. However, institutional investors still face challenges related to custody and accessibility when entering the digital asset space.

Custody involves the secure storage and management of cryptocurrencies, while accessibility refers to the ease of buying and selling digital assets.

Overcoming these concerns is essential to attract more institutional capital and provide a smoother and safer experience for those interested in digital assets.

