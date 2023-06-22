Innovative Recycle-to-Earn Project Ecoterra Presale Skyrockets as Team Networks With Massive Players Like Tesla, $5.3 Million Raised

Revolutionary Recycle-to-Earn (R2E) crypto project ecoterra’s presale is surging as the project’s team bumps shoulders with some of the green technology industry’s largest players, with the presale about to hit the impressive $5.3 million mark.

Ecoterra’s CEO Mihai Ciutureanu and other members of the project’s team recently attended the annual Berlin Green Technology Festival, where they had a chance to network with event’s top sponsors such as Tesla and Audi.

Our CEO, Mihai Ciutureanu, had a blast at the epic Berlin @greentech_fest 2023 – A worldwide playground of #GreenTechnology! We also had the pleasure of connecting with amazing like-minded individuals along the way! Stay tuned for more updates, because we’re bringing that… pic.twitter.com/5dcVkG83lp — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) June 20, 2023

The ecoterra team’s networking efforts come as the project works hard to deliver on its exciting roadmap.

Ecoterra is about to start accepting applications for users to sign up to the beta version of its highly anticipated R2E application

The platform’s flagship R2E app supported in any country that uses Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs), meaning a huge potential market.

Ecoterra’s application will be accessible via desktop and mobile, and the green crypto start-up has already provided a few sneak peeks of what the app will look like on both.

The app’s sleek and minimalistic layout should ensure easy navigation and a great, intuitive user experience.

The alpha version of ecoterra’s R2E application is expected to be launched by the end of the year.

As outlined in the project’s Whitepaper, ecoterra is building an all-in-one $ECOTERRA-powered web3 ecosystem, designed to encourage recycling via its first-of-its-kind Recycle-to-Earn (R2E) system, facilitate trade in recycled materials and encourage individuals and businesses to offset their carbon footprint.

Ecoterra has won awards for its efforts to harness web3 technology for the benefit of the environment.

Ecoterra May Be The Most Exciting Green Web3 Project in 2023

Observers are billing up-and-coming green crypto start-up ecoterra as one of the most exciting web3 projects of the year.

Analysts at Cryptonews.com rank ecoterra as one of the best green cryptocurrencies to invest in for the year.

The release of a demo version of ecoterra’s flagship R2E app should inject further momentum into the project’s presale, which has already been flying in the just over two month’s since launch.

$ECOTERRA is the ERC-20 crypto token that sits at the heart of ecoterra’s blockchain-powered green web3 ecosystem and can currently be secured at a price of just $0.00925 each.

But potential investors have no time to lose if they want to get involved in the project for a favorable price.

That’s because when ecoterra’s presale hits $5.7 million, it will enter its ninth and final stage and the $ECOTERRA price will rise 8% to $0.01.

The presale will then end once the $6.7 million, a milestone that could be hit in a matter of weeks given the pace at which $ECOTERRA has been selling recently.

$ECOTERRA will then launch across major crypto exchanges next quarter, with many analysts predicting big upside for the token as a broader investor base rushes into to secure one of the crypto industry’s most promising green crypto tokens.

Ecoterra’s Ultimate Climate-Fighting Super App Explained

When harnessed right, blockchain technology holds an unprecedented ability to promote environmentally friendly behaviors by rewarding recycling, making it easier to offset carbon emissions and tracking environmental impact utilizing the blockchain’s transparency.

Get ready to earn #Crypto and #NFT rewards while making a positive impact on the planet with the help of environment-friendly tokens – $ECOTERRA Join our #Presale and contribute to sustainability with crypto power ⬇️https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG#Blockchain #Web3 #DeFi pic.twitter.com/qJu3PFeoEq — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) June 10, 2023

And ecoterra is building an all-in-one application that does all three of these things and more.

Ecoterra rewards users with the platform’s native $ECOTERRA crypto token every time they recycle.

The platform features a carbon offset marketplace to make it easier for individuals and businesses to offset their carbon footprint.

Ecoterra also features a recycled materials marketplace to make it easier for businesses to purchase recycled goods using $ECOTERRA or other cryptocurrencies.

Meanwhile, thanks to the transparency of the blockchain, ecoterra allows individuals and businesses to track their environmentally friendly practices via an Impact Trackable Profile.

Observers predict this feature to be very popular amongst environmentally-conscious businesses, who can use Impact Trackable Profile to boost their brand image and bolster customer loyalty.

Bulls Are Looking For 10x Gains For $ECOTERRA

$ECOTERRA, which is used to power the ecoterra platform, is packed with in-built utility.

Beyond just functioning as the platform’s main medium of exchange, $ECOTERRA holders will also gain VIP access to real-world events, educational programs and much more.

Unlock the potential of the #Web3 era with $ECOTERRA Our project is leading the sustainable innovation, offering a range of real-life utilities for our tokens, such as entrance to events, education programs, and MORE Join our #Presale now ⬇️https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG pic.twitter.com/yWrVJETOf9 — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) June 9, 2023

Meanwhile, ecoterra’s development team intends to launch a staking protocol in the future that allows ECOTERRA holders to generate a passive income stream through their token holdings, giving investors further reason to HODL the token.

$ECOTERRA’s supply is capped at two billion, with one billion of these (50%) being made available to presale investors.

20% is allocated to ecosystem liquidity, 10% to listings and marketing, and 5% to corporate adoption.

Only 5% is allocated to the team, meaning that if they want to make big money off of the project, they will have to stick with it for a long time in order to really pump the $ECOTERRA price.

With nascent green web3 projects like Ecoterra expected to play an increasingly important role in global efforts to address climate change in the decades ahead, it’s no wonder analysts are predicting big things for the $ECOTERRA token.

Popular British crypto presale analyst Jacob Crypto Bury thinks that $ECOTERRA has the potential to 10x when it launches across cryptocurrency exchanges later this year.

