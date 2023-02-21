In First For EV Drivers You Can Get Carbon Credits for Charging Up Thanks to Crypto – Invest in Presale

Investors are rushing to secure the presale tokens of a revolutionary new green crypto start-up called C+Charge. C+Charge is building a crypto-powered electric vehicle (EV) charging payments platform that will, for the first time, reward EV drivers with carbon credits every time they charge their vehicles. This marks a much-needed democratization of the carbon credit market, which has until now largely been dominated by big players, like major industrial polluters (buyers) and major EV makers like Tesla (sellers).

Thanks to blockchain innovation, carbon credits can now be put on chain in a fractionalized form, making them more accessible to ordinary people. Carbon credit rewards for EV drivers has long been touted as an important crypto use case, as it could accelerate the much-needed transition to EVs. C+Charge is bringing this use case into reality.

What is C+Charge?

C+Charge is developing a peer-to-peer blockchain-based electric vehicle charging payment system designed to open up the carbon credit reward market to the drivers of EVs, like Tesla.

EV drivers will use C+Charge’s currently in-development app to pay to charge their vehicles. They will pay using C+Charge’s native cryptocurrency CCHG and will be rewarded with carbon credits in the form of Goodness Native Tokens (GNT), which will be stored in their account on the C+Charge app.

EV drivers can use C+Charge's utility tokens to pay at C+Charge-managed or partners’ charging station All token balance and transaction information is accessible on the app with complete transparency Join our #presale and find out more⬇️https://t.co/ixe18bPqzI#Refi pic.twitter.com/tfZbM9nGrm — C+Charge (@C_Charge_Token) February 14, 2023

GNT token represents a verified voluntary carbon credit and is backed by venture capital firms a16z Crypto and Samsung Next as well as fund manager Invesco. The more EV owners charge and drive and the more CCHG they spend, the more GNT they will earn.

CCHG owners also have an opportunity to earn carbon credits passively. There is a 1% tax on all transactions that C+Charge uses to purchase GNT carbon credits and then distribute them proportionately amongst CCHG token holders.

As well as acting as a payments platform for EV charging and a carbon credit tracker, C+Charge’s application will also help users easily geolocate nearby charging stations and will offer useful information such as real-time charger wait times and charging station technical diagnosis.

Get Involved Now – CCHG Available in Presale

C+Charge recently opened up a presale of its CCHG token in order to fund its development and investors have been rushing to secure their bag. Indeed, a crypto whale recently banked a massive $99,000 worth of CCHG tokens in one whack, as can be verified here on per BscScan.

In just a few months since the project launched its presale funding round, it has already raised over $1.3 million. C+Charge is currently selling its CCHG token, which will power its EV charging application, for 0.016 USDT, a highly discounted price according to some analysts. That price will soon rise to 0.0175 USDT.

Some analysts have gone as far as to claim the cryptocurrency could 10x when it launches on exchanges in just over two months. Potential investors should note C+Charge is also conducting a massive $50k giveaway.

https://t.co/bfJcMxz1Og#gleam #gleamgiveaway #cryptogiveaway pic.twitter.com/HuticY8Npw — C+Charge (@C_Charge_Token) February 20, 2023

