In a Fantasy World, Does Tommy Fury Defeat Jake Paul in Rematch? You Decide With Fight Out Metaverse, 18 Days Left to Invest

Fight Out’s move into combat sports is not relenting. The platform’s live betting option and a plan to award a $1 million prize to the upcoming UFC 300 lend credence to its plans.

The project creates opportunities for users to bet on their favorite fighters and earn, and a new opportunity has emerged.

YouTuber–turned–boxer Jake Paul is reportedly planning to have a rematch with Tommy Fury, and Fight Out is offering users the chance to bet on who will win this rematch bout via the platform’s live betting option.

Fight Out has raised more than $5.44 million so far, with only 18 days left to end the presale. However, interested investors still have time to add this value-driven asset to their portfolio and earn profits.

Choose Your Fighter

Fight Out is a big promoter of combat sports and has partnered with several elite fitness influencers and combat sports athletes to make the metaverse more entertaining.

Some elite athletes who are ambassadors to the platform are from the boxing and mixed martial arts scenes, including UFC fighter Amanda Ribas, champion boxer Savannah Marshall, and MMA fighter Taila Santos.

Apart from the platform’s aim to create a venue where users can learn from elite athletes or improve their fitness journey, it also rewards its users.

One of the methods by which users can get rewarded is through its live betting feature, where users can bet on live matches.

Earn rewards for training and winning competitions against your friends and the #FightOut community. It's that simple. Who says hard work doesn't pay off? Don't miss out – Join the #Presale now!

https://t.co/9pikKGRRHL pic.twitter.com/xNRkimw0bd — Fight Out (@FightOut_) March 13, 2023

The Jake Paul and Tommy Fury fight has been a buzz in the metaverse, as the conflict has been ongoing for two years. During that time, Fury missed two opportunities to face the YouTube sensation due to illness or immigration problems.

Recently, Paul faced Fury in an eight-round fight in Saudi Arabia. While this was Paul’s first professional boxing defeat, it was also the first time he had faced someone with prior experience in the sport.

Fury displayed more variation than Paul, who occasionally struggled. He was also on the front foot with his punches and moved with greater assurance, leaving Paul occasionally exposed and vulnerable to jabs.

Paul’s moment of brilliance came in the final round when he caught Fury stepping forward and dropped him to the ground with a left hook. However, Fury recovered from his minor injuries to give the fight a strong finish.

Attention #FightOutCrew! Fight Out's presale price is going up every 7 days until it ends. Don't wait too long to secure your spot and lock in the current price!

https://t.co/9pikKGRjSd#Presale #Crypto #ICO pic.twitter.com/RLAWHOdeao — Fight Out (@FightOut_) March 12, 2023

While Fury seems to have put their feud to rest, Paul plans to invoke the contract’s rematch provision, which might take place in the summer.

Fury reportedly earned between £3 and £4 million for the initial bout with Paul, and another significant YouTuber in KSI has already called him out.

Furthermore, Fury verbally agreed to a rematch, promising to return bigger, better, and stronger. As a result, Paul is free to request a rematch if he so desires.

He has a 6-1 record as a professional boxer, with Fury handing him his lone loss by split decision at a match in Saudi Arabia.

With this close decision, Fight Out users are in for an exciting time, and they can demonstrate their sporting prowess by deciding who wins this bout using the platform’s betting feature.

Invest in $FGHT Before Presale Ends

There is more to the Fight Out experience than merely competing. Users can interact with the Fight Out community, attend live events, and spend some of their hard-earned $FGHT on experiences and digital goods.

They can also pay with $FGHT to enter leagues, tournaments, and special contest modes to earn glory, titles, and many prizes.

At press time, one $FGHT token sells for $0.028. However, its price will gradually increase weekly until March 31, when it will sell for $0.0333.

Only eighteen days are left until the presale ends, so hurry now!

