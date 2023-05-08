How You Can Leverage AI to Boost Your Crypto Gains

yPredict is setting a new standard in cryptocurrency trading with its innovative use of AI for price prediction, helping traders make better decisions in the volatile crypto market. The web3 start-up will provide institutional-grade AI-powered crypto price predictions, allowing users to gain a competitive edge in their investments.

Recently, yPredict has made headlines with its viral crypto presale and the announcement of a new AI Ambassador Program, designed to reward early investors who promote the platform on social media. The company has also formed a partnership with ShubPy, a trusted development partner with expertise in scalable solutions. The collaboration will help yPredict scale its AI-powered product for the ever-expanding cryptocurrency market.

By providing valuable insights into an unpredictable market, yPredict has the potential to become a key player in the growing intersection of AI and cryptocurrency trading.

The $YPRED token, yPredict’s native currency, has generated significant interest in the crypto community. In just a few weeks since the launch of the presale, $YPRED sales have already exceeded $700,000, and the presale is currently in its fourth stage.

Crypto analysts predict strong performance for $YPRED once it debuts on major crypto exchanges at a price of $0.12 per token next quarter. Jacob Crypto Bury, a popular crypto presale analyst, believes $YPRED has the potential to increase tenfold, for example, reflecting the growing hype around AI technology and the maturing cryptocurrency bull market.

Ambassadors Assemble: yPredict’s AI Ambassador Program

yPredict recently announced its AI Ambassador Program, a strategic move to boost its community of supporters and investors. The program offers two ways for individuals to earn the “Early Investor” tag: investing $5,000 worth of $YPRED and promoting yPredict on social media, or actively promoting yPredict through various social media platforms.

Those with the “Early Investor” tag will receive benefits such as admin privileges in the project’s Telegram group, surprise token bonuses, and early access to products and insights. The ambassador program is expected to further motivate yPredict’s rapidly growing community, incentivizing fans, and early investors to actively support the project.

Exciting news! #yPredict's viral crypto presale is skyrocketing with the launch of a new AI Ambassador Program and partnership with #ShubPy. Get the scoop on how yPredict is revolutionizing the crypto trading landscape with cutting-edge AI technology. Don't miss out! … pic.twitter.com/LClIaU2lAm — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) May 6, 2023

In a statement announcing its partnership with ShubPy, yPredict highlighted its plans to enhance its technological capabilities and deliver advanced AI solutions to clients. The company will continue to focus on building its core technology – the AI models – while ShubPy provides the necessary technical expertise to design and implement the software and infrastructure needed for scaling these solutions.

yPredict CEO Raj Sharma expressed confidence in the partnership, stating, “We are confident that with ShubPy’s support, we can become a leading provider of AI-based solutions in the trading industry.”

“yPredict’s AI technology is at the forefront of chart pattern recognition, and our expertise in scalable solutions will help bring their vision to life,” echoed ShubPy CEO Shubham Wadhwa.

The partnership promises to deliver on yPredict’s roadmap pledges, with plans to launch the full version of its Analytics, Repository, and Marketplace platform by the end of 2023. In the meantime, interested users can join the waitlist for yPredict’s beta version, which has already generated substantial interest with over 20,000 people signing up.