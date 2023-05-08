How to Prepare for the Bitcoin Halving – Is it Time to Buy?

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts are already preparing for the next Bitcoin halving, expected in the spring of 2024. The event, which has been programmed to occur every four years, tends to have a positive impact on BTC price and consequently the entire cryptocurrency market, mainly due to demand and supply dynamics.

Bitcoin has historically exploded to new all-time highs following past halving events and with the next happening about a year away, in April or May, fortunes could significantly turn around.

What Is Bitcoin Halving?

Bitcoin halving is a pre-coded process that occurs every 210,000 blocks mined on the network. It is a mechanism that reduces the amount of Bitcoin that miners receive as a reward for mining a block by half.

Halving was integrated into the BTC network to control the supply of Bitcoin and prevent inflation. The first halving occurred in 2012, and since then, there have been two more halvings in 2016 and 2020.

As mentioned, the next halving is expected to occur in 2024 with the supply of newly mined significantly reduced it results in the scarcity of Bitcoin, which can lead to an increase in its value.

In addition, Bitcoin halving also helps to ensure that the rate at which new Bitcoins are introduced into circulation is slow and steady, which helps to maintain the stability of the network.

The upcoming halving event will see the rewards miners receive per block slashed in half from 6.25 to 3.125 BTC while inflation is expected to go down to a meager until the next event in 2028.

Evaluating Halving as an Investment Opportunity

A look back into past events (three to date) reveals the colossal impact halving has on the supply and demand dynamics of the largest cryptocurrency. As per the data, Bitcoin price tends to be significantly discounted as the next halving approaches, however, investors can only capitalize on the appreciation a year after the event.

That said, what do numbers say about past events? For this, we will have to go back to the first BTC halving in November 2012. At the time, miner rewards decreased from 50 to 25 Bitcoins.

Roughly a year before the first halving Bitcoin traded around $2.50 but fast-forward to two years later (following the event) Bitcoin price shot above $1,000 – a spike of nearly 40,000%.

Many analysts agree that the first halving was extremely dramatic when price appreciation is considered, however, the second halving was just as lucrative.

Investors who had the foresight to purchase Bitcoin a year before the halving event of July 2016, at a price of $285 per coin, could have profited by over 600% a year later when the digital currency hit a new all-time high of more than $2,800.

Similarly, savvy investors who bought Bitcoin at around $7,100 during the most recent halving in May 2020, would have witnessed the cryptocurrency’s value soaring to over $60,000 in May 2021, delivering returns yet again above 600%.

However, it is important to bear in mind that past performance does not guarantee future results. Nevertheless, these figures serve to underscore Bitcoin’s potential to create substantial long-term returns.

Demand and Supply Dynamics

It is prudent to caution investors about timing the market and this is by no means advice to do so, as past price action does not necessarily guarantee future returns. What we know so far is that the halving in 2024 could turn out an outlier.

Nevertheless, history has revealed a trend that has held for three halving events. At the same time, there is evidence of trends in demand at the moment resembling the previous halving cycle.

Glassnode, a leading on-chain analytics platform, shows an uptick in the number of non-zero balance and active Bitcoin addresses, and the trend continues to grow consistently, despite the stubborn bear market.

Intriguingly, the two metrics have exceeded the levels seen during the previous halving cycle. At the moment, the number of active addresses is nearing 900,000 while non-zero balance addresses are sitting around their all-time high – 45.7 million.

The logic around these metrics is that an uptick in addresses functions as a proxy for estimating the prevailing demand for BTC. In that case, if demand for Bitcoin upholds the prevailing pace, and supply is significantly reduced following the expected halving, it could prove tremendously beneficial for Bitcoin price.

Should You Be Buying Bitcoin Now?

To emphasize, purchasing Bitcoin around May 2023 should not be perceived as an attempt to time the market or secure instant gains. Rather, it is recommended to adopt a long-term perspective on Bitcoin’s prospects, using the halving event as a benchmark for assessing its current value in relation to its potential future worth

The significance of purchasing Bitcoin in May 2023 lies in the unique opportunity it presents to investors, occurring only once every four years. For those aiming to benefit from the halving’s influence, investing at present rates has historically demonstrated rewarding outcomes.

Above all, only time will tell if the upcoming halving would have a similar impact on Bitcoin as past cycles have done. For now, it seems the stage is already set for the 2024 halving event to push Bitcoin price significantly higher, riding on supply and demand dynamics.

