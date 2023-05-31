How to Make a Real Difference in the Fight Against Climate Change While Making Money On the Side

Traditionally, economic activities have followed a linear pattern, where raw materials are extracted or produced, products are made and used, and the resultant waste material is disposed of–most of it never to be used again.

However, the environmental impact of this linear economy model has raised serious concerns, especially regarding the unsustainable pressure it puts on our finite natural resources. The need for a shift towards a circular economy is increasingly gaining obvious.

A circular economy, by focusing on keeping goods and materials at their highest utility and value, might be essential in our fight against climate change. It seeks to reduce waste and the consumption of finite resources as well as the resultant carbon emissions, addressing two significant environmental issues. And while this transition promises environmental relief, it also establishes a base for economic opportunities and personal empowerment.

Recently, a new initiative, ecoterra, has emerged to capitalize on the circular economy, using the power of blockchain technology for environmental protection. Still under development, the project has already attracted a substantial amount of funding, recently crossing the $4.5 million mark in its presale phase.

The Blockchain Bridge in the Fight Against Climate Change

Ecoterra will launch a platform using a concept called Recycle-2-Earn with the goal of incentivizing recycling. Users will be able to earn ecoterra’s native token, $ECOTERRA, by recycling everyday household items.

They can scan these items using an application and deposit them in reverse vending machines. The rewards will be based on the type and quantity of the recyclables. By adding value to the recycling process, it can potentially bring about a behavioral shift toward waste reduction and resource conservation.

Ecoterra has also recently announced that it will integrate major brands into its recycling database. The intention is for users to scan and recycle bottles from brands such as Coca Cola, Carlsberg, and Evian. The introduction of these high-profile brands is expected to further bolster the platform’s potential in the fight against climate change.

Ecoterra’s Green Vision

The project outlines its vision in its Whitepaper–building an all-in-one $ECOTERRA-powered web3 ecosystem. This system is designed to encourage recycling and facilitate trade in recycled materials, and it also intends to make it easier for individuals and businesses to offset their carbon footprint.

Since its launch, the presale for ecoterra has raised more than $4.5 million. The pace of funding is likely to pick up even more as the project gains more social media traction. While this momentum does not guarantee future success, it points towards the potential of green initiatives like ecoterra in generating both interest and investment.

Ecoterra will reward users for their environmentally-friendly practices. It plans to incentivize recycling, simplify carbon offsetting, and track environmental impact. The blockchain’s transparency will allow ecoterra to provide individuals and businesses with a visible record of their environmental contribution, potentially bolstering brand image and customer loyalty.

Ecoterra’s developers also plan to launch a staking protocol. The feature would allow $ECOTERRA holders to generate passive income through their token holdings. As of now, the $ECOTERRA supply is capped at two billion, with half of these being available to presale investors. The rest are allocated to ecosystem liquidity, listings, marketing, corporate adoption, and the team.

Looking ahead, the role of technology in enhancing our capacity to safeguard the environment is evident. The intertwining of blockchain with environmental stewardship, as seen in projects like ecoterra, paints an intriguing picture of potential future sustainability pathways. With the core intent of facilitating sustainable practices and influencing behavioral shifts towards recycling, this approach sheds light on the inventive ways we can wield technology to address ecological concerns.

