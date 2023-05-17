How to Earn Money While Helping to Save the Planet From Climate Change

As the world continues to mitigate the risk of fossil fuel impact on a global scale, a novel blockchain-based project has emerged as a central beacon for carbon offsetting innovation.

Introducing ecoterra, a revolutionary Web3-powered platform designed to promote climate sustainability and fight against environmental degradation.

The innovative eco-friendly platform aims to incentivize individuals and businesses to recycle waste products, such as plastic, glass bottles, cans, and more.

Set to be the most promising crypto project, the platform offers investors an opportunity to earn commercial ventures via the red-hot presale of its native token, $ECOTERRA, with over $3.87 million raised so far.

The ecoterra Ecosystem

Ecoterra is a decentralized blockchain-based platform that integrates Web3 technology and a novel concept called recycle-to-earn (R2E).

The platform creates a holistic approach to initiative-geared investors that believes in the power of environmental impact, notably climate change.

Ecoterra offers a functional ecosystem that enables retail and institutional investors to engage in climate change-based activities and earn great rewards with the platform’s token, $ECOTERRA, for their participation.

Carbon emission is a pressing concern for our planet's health Check out $ECOTERRA, a groundbreaking #Blockchain solution with TRANSPARENCY and RELIABILITY, offering unique ways to reduce carbon footprints Join our #Presale today ⬇️https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG pic.twitter.com/ZyFbktWVVR — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) May 17, 2023

These activities are geared towards reducing carbon footprint, such as recycling waste products using reverse vending machines (RVM), which are a better alternative to traditional burning methods.

The project’s incentivization has resonated with the crypto sphere, as all users earn $ECOTERRA, a digital token that can be traded for financial perks.

Ecoterra’s massive potential and limitless commitment to supporting and fostering the fight against climate change has been recognized with a reputable award at the Istanbul Blockchain Submit.

Recycle-to-Earn: How to Earn Commercial Perks on the ecoterra Platform

To start earning on the platform, individuals must download the ecoterra application, create a profile, and scan the barcode of waste products to be recycled, such as aluminum cans, used plastics, glass bottles, and more.

The app integrates a real-time material database and price sensor that enables users to see the rewards for each item.

Additionally, the robust eco-friendly app provides an interactive feature that helps members find the nearest reverse vending recycling machines.

Once recyclables are deposited, users are required to take a picture of their receipt via the ecoterra app. The app verifies the receipt and rewards the user with $ECOTERRA tokens directly to the account wallet.

Apart from recycling used products, the platform offers members other green activities to earn more tokens, such as solar panel sustainability.

Individuals with installed solar systems in their homes can capture the receipt of their electric bill on the app and earn $ECOTERRA.

@okx is introducing a new feature that allows customers to mint and trade #Bitcoin Ordinals and BRC-20 tokens. However, the surge in demand has caused Bitcoin transaction fees to soar Join $ECOTERRA #Presale today while the price is still low https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) May 17, 2023

Furthermore, the green app includes a carbon offset marketplace where individuals and businesses can use their tokens to support renewable energy, solar, or tree planting efforts.

To offset more carbon, members can also spend their $ECOTERRA tokens on supporting educational initiatives aimed at raising awareness about climate change and the roles recycling plays in sustainability.

It is worth mentioning that the ecoterra app also features a “business-to-business” (B2B) marketplace, where recycle-based and production-based companies can trade recycled materials in large quantities.

Production companies can search for and filter recycled materials they need via the platform’s application.

Orders can also be posted for specific materials. All eco-friendly B2B hub transactions are made via $ECOTERRA, $BTC, or conventional fiat.

The green initiative marketplace is versatile and seamless, making it easier for businesses to source materials and place orders without complexities.

Crypto enthusiasts tip the $ECOTERRA to leverage the stellar utilities of its platform to soar exponentially in price.

The digital asset is selling fast on presale, indicating hot traction from global investors keen to reap upside gains when it lists on exchanges.

$ECOTERRA Presale Is Fast-Selling – A Chance to Lock Into the Next Biggest Crypto Token

The $ECOTERRA presale offers retail traders, eco-friendly companies, and climate change-based initiatives a chance to support the environment and earn financial rewards.

At press time, the token trades at $0.00775 per token, with over $3.87 million raised from early birds.

️ The Ethereum network has recovered after suffering from two performance issues in the past 24 hours that resulted in blocks not being finalised It's time to get back on track and buy your $ECOTERRA using $ETH Join the #Presale now ⬇️https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG pic.twitter.com/nImVbynYYS — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) May 17, 2023

With more adoptions and innovations, $ECOTERRA will hit a bullish moonshot trajectory.

Investors can capitalize on the discounted price of the surging token today and earn great rewards when it lists on exchanges.

