How This Move-to-Earn Powered Metaverse Will Snatch the Leadership From STEPN – Invest in Presale Today

Move-to-earn sensation Fight Out has now raised more than $4.4 million in its presale and has announced a revamped structure with new investors able to earn up to 67% in bonuses.

The project, which allows users to earn with its fitness app while exercising, has also introduced a new referral scheme for yet more bonus tokens.

The FGHT token presale is set to end on March 31, 2023, with the launch of its fitness app later this year expected to take the M2E world by storm.

Fight Out to Beat STEPN?

Since its launch in mid-2022, STEPN has been the top move-to-earn project in the space and currently boasts more than 65% of the total M2E market cap.

However, the project has been met with complaints by members of its community over time, who have been unimpressed with the need for expensive NFTs, flawed rewards scheme and limited earning potential, with the project only counting steps.

Fight Out will remedy those issues as it offers a much more comprehensive rewards system and doesn’t need any NFTs to earn rewards, instead working off a more traditional app subscription model.

The Fight Out fitness app will also offer rewards based on a much greater range of motion than just steps, using smart technology to track movement, effort, sleep and nutrition and reward users for full-body workouts.

Fight Out will develop a digital fitness avatar that is linked to a user’s workouts and also tailor individual training regimes, making it usable for complete beginners or pro-level athletes – the workouts cover strength, conditioning, technique and mental wellness.

The Fight Out app will also offer instant access to coaching and classes and high-quality instructional videos to help users improve.

The project also has a strong metaverse connection, with a user’s fitness profile represented by a soulbound digital avatar that is fully customizable – with shoes, hair, clothes and even tattoos – and can be used to take on other users in daily, weekly and monthly social challenges to earn extra rewards.

Rather than using FGHT for rewards, Fight Out will reward users with REPS – a second, off-chain token – for completing their workouts and upgrading their digital avatars.

REPS can then be used to get discounts on Fight Out app subscriptions, book personal trainers, or purchase training supplements, apparel and equipment.

Earn Bonus FGHT

FGHT tokens underpin the project and can also be staked to generate a passive income.

New investors can earn up to 67% in extra tokens during the presale, depending on the size of the purchase and the length of time they choose to vest tokens – the project has also introduced the option not to vest tokens at all.

For example, a purchase under $500 and with a zero-month vesting period will not receive any additional tokens

However, a $500 purchase will trigger a 10% bonus and choosing to then lock then for three months will trigger a further 10%.

The different stages are triggered as the investment size increases and the locking period is lengthened.

To get the full 67% bonus, investors must purchase more than $50,000 of FGHT tokens (25% bonus) and then lock them for the full 36 months (42% bonus).

Fight Out has also introduced a referral scheme, with an extra 5% given to holders who introduce family and friends to the project via a unique referral link.

The revamped presale structure will also see existing holders airdropped a further 10% of tokens.

FGHT tokens increase in price every 12 hours to a max of $0.0333 on March 31, 2023, with the token to then have its IEO on April 5.

Numerous exchanges have already confirmed listings for FGHT, including Uniswap, LBank, BKEX, Changelly Pro and BitForex.

The Fight Out team is doxxed and has been KYC verified by CoinSniper, while Certik have audited the FGHT token contract.

Of the 10 billion supply, 9% has been allocated to the presale, 4.5% to the bonus scheme and 10% to exchanges – the remaining will be unlocked over give years and used to fund the project’s development.

More information and the latest news can be found in the Fight Out Telegram group.

Interested parties should read our full guide on how to buy FGHT tokens during the presale.

