Crypto News

How Nasdaq Crypto Custody Launch in Q2 2023 Will Spur Greater Institutional Adoption

Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site.
author imageJoel Frank Last updated:

Nasdaq exchange

Nasdaq Inc., a household financial market infrastructure that operates three exchanges in the US, is about to take its first steps into the world of crypto, and that should do a lot to boost institutional adoption of crypto as an asset class.

The company, which forms part of the S&P 500 index and has a market capitalization of roughly $26 billion, expects to launch a digital asset custody service by the end of the first half of 2023.

According to a recent interview by the firm’s head of Digital Assets Ira Auerbach, Nasdaq Inc. is currently pursuing regulatory approvals and working on technical infrastructure.

Nasdaq Inc.’s plan is to initially offer custody services for Bitcoin and Ether, the two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization at present.

But the firm plans to expand its services, including the provision of execution for major financial institutions.

Nasdaq Inc.’s move comes as other major financial institutions, like BNY Mellon and Fidelity, move to offer crypto custody services.

The downfall of FTX and other major crypto custody firms like BlockFi appears to have opened a gap in the market that the likes of Nasdaq Inc. will be keen to exploit.

Nasdaq Will Spur Greater Institutional Adoption

As already noted, Nasdaq is a household name in the finance world. The fact that they are foraying into the provision of crypto custody services helps bring legitimacy to the nascent crypto asset class which many major traditional market players remain skeptical of.

By offering custody services, Nasdaq lowers the barrier to entry into the crypto world for institutional investors who want to get involved, but don’t want to have to deal with managing their crypto in their own wallet.

Taking self-custody of crypto requires an individual (or institution) to take responsibility for the management of wallet passwords, private keys and general security.

Many institutional investors who aren’t familiar with typical crypto security protocols (like safeguarding private keys and the use of hardware wallets) may prefer to leave this in the hands of an expert. And Nasdaq Inc. is looking to provide this expertise.

As Nasdaq Inc. expands its crypto services, including execution services, this will further lower the barrier to entry into the crypto investment space of institutions. If Nasdaq is dealing with order execution, that means institutions won’t need to do any of the buying or selling of crypto via exchanges, or anything like sending crypto between wallets.

While general institutional investor confidence in crypto took a big hit in 2022 amid the bear market, major companies like Nasdaq have continued moving to expand their crypto service provision, a vote of confidence in the future of crypto as an asset class.

Related Articles

Love Hate Inu - Next Big Meme Coin

Our Rating

Love Hate Inu
  • First Web3 Vote to Earn Platform
  • Vote on Current Topics and Earn $LHINU Tokens
  • Secure, Reliable and Anonymous Voting
  • Rug Pull Proof - 90% of Tokens Available in Presale
  • Accumulate Voting Power by Staking $LHINU Tokens
Love Hate Inu
Join Presale

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Joel Frank.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

author image

Author: Joel Frank

Since graduating with a degree in economics in the UK in 2018, Joel has worked as a financial market/cryptocurrency analyst. Joel firmly believes that emerging crypto technology will transform the world for the better through the facilitation of decentralization. Joel has written for a variety of cryptocurrency and financial market media…

View full profile ›

More by this author:

Popular Topics

 Discuss This Article

Add a Comment

Thanks for adding to the conversation!

Our comments are moderated. Your comment may not appear immediately.

Get weekly insider business guides & reviews for free

Join our FREE Telegram Group Now!