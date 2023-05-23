How Can We Maximize the Effects of Climate Activism? This Web3 Project Has the Answer

Climate change is adversely impacting ecosystems, human societies, and wildlife alike. It is clear that we need new climate activism solutions and technologies to address the issue.

Before we explore one such solution, let’s take a closer look at the problem. Among the major contributors to the climate crisis, the compounding issue of waste management stands out, highlighting a tangible, urgent facet of the broader environmental struggle we must address.

The global waste dilemma worsens daily, driven by swift urbanization and escalating consumerism. Based on data from the World Bank, yearly waste generation has risen to an alarming 4.5 trillion pounds. Traditional “solutions” for waste disposal issues frequently involve landfills, yet these age-old techniques often exacerbate the problem, rather than offering a real solution.

Our communities in South Baltimore are coming together demanding long overdue action for #EnvironmentalJustice. We're all impacted by incinerator(s), landfills, coal pile & uncovered train cars that feed it…+ 70 other industrial sources of pollution around us. @MDEnvironment pic.twitter.com/65YIE8W8ET — I Love Curtis Bay (@CommunityCurtis) May 22, 2023

The outmoded rationale behind landfills—”out of sight, out of mind”—has inadvertently compounded the waste issue. In reality, landfills foster massive climate change challenges due to their methane gas emissions.

To illustrate, solid waste landfills are the third largest human-generated source of methane emissions in the U.S., accounting for 15% of the total methane emissions in 2019. To put that into perspective, this is equivalent to the emissions produced by over 20 million drivers in that same year.

If we overlook these inherent issues in waste management and persist in our current insane routines, the global waste problem will only worsen.

Garbage pile too big to fit into the image. Ever heard of the great pacific garbage patch? pic.twitter.com/lndkAUQ40y — Robottsie (@robottsie) May 17, 2023

Against this daunting backdrop, one solution that seeks to change the tide is the Web3 project ecoterra, a platform committed to climate activism through incentivizing recycling.

Engaging Climate Activism with the Recycle2Earn App

To boost recycling efforts and incentivize eco-friendly actions, ecoterra plans to launch a smartphone app for its Recycle2Earn system. This application will offer a rewards scheme for recyclers, encouraging activities that contribute to environmental improvement.

The app will allow users access to three main ecosystem pillars: recycled materials and carbon offset marketplaces, and an impact profile that tracks eco-impact actions. The platform will use a liquidity pool to manage token liquidity for the marketplaces as well.

Did you know that ecoterra rewards its users with carbon credits? You can earn #Digital tokens and #NFTs with real financial value by participating in eco-friendly activities. It's a WIN-WIN Join our #Presale and get ready for #RecycleToEarn ⬇️https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG pic.twitter.com/P5VzfTKWYs — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) May 23, 2023

Ecoterra’s proposed ecosystem will stimulate companies and reward users for their eco-friendly and recycling efforts. As mentioned, a central component of this ecosystem is the recycled materials marketplace, which plans to connect businesses needing recycled materials with those offering such resources.

The marketplace, meanwhile, will employ advanced filtering to ensure the listed materials meet the specific demands of each buyer. Payments are to be made with $ECOTERRA tokens or other cryptocurrencies. To foster transparency, the purchase history could even be integrated into a company’s trackable profile to prevent greenwashing.

Big Brands: A Scannable Database of Recyclables

As part of its drive to amplify climate activism, ecoterra has begun incorporating global brands into its ecosystem, including Vittel, Heineken, and Pepsi. The branded products in the ecoterra database will be recognized as scannable materials, which users of the app can earn rewards for recycling.

Additionally, ecoterra has partnered with supermarket chain Delhaize, which boasts branches across Europe, North America, and Asia. This partnership proposes that Delhaize act as a recycling hub, where users can return branded recyclables in exchange for $ECOTERRA tokens.

Ecoterra envisions a unique approach to climate activism that harnesses the potential of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). In the proposed model, NFTs could be used to represent impact actions—eco-friendly behaviors that significantly reduce environmental harm.

The company plans to introduce renewable energy generation as a profitable venture for $ECOTERRA token holders too. A portion of the token income may be allocated to buy renewable energy, which can subsequently be sold to the national grid.

Ecoterra’s Fundraising and Market Response

Ecoterra has embarked on a nine-stage fundraising process and recently completed stage seven, with 60% of its target funds raised. It took only seven weeks for $ECOTERRA to surge past the $4 million mark.

As each new stage unfolds, the price of $ECOTERRA rises. As of now, $ECOTERRA’s price stands at $0.00850 and will rise to $0.009250 in stage eight.

Ecoterra tokens can be purchased using ETH or the Tether stablecoin (USDT) via the Ecoterra website for those eager to partake in this venture into climate activism. Those less versed in cryptocurrency can also buy tokens using traditional fiat currencies.

Ecoterra has the potential to become a beacon of climate activism, integrating technology, recycling, and global brand participation. Its unique features could appeal to eco-conscious investors, corporations looking for greener ways to conduct business, and everyday consumers eager to make a tangible environmental impact.

Visit ecoterra Now

Related: