Hot Meme Coin Love Hate Inu Raises $2.58m in Presale, 24 hours and $400k to go Before Next Staged Price Rise

Last updated:

Love Hate Inu

Love Hate Inu (LHINU) is a brand new meme token that has been consistently gaining popularity over the course of the last few weeks, and has already managed to raise $2.58m at its presale, with only $400k of tokens left to be sold before the next price increase.

Earn LHINU with “vote to earn”

Love Hate Inu aims to pioneer a new form of token distribution with their “vote to earn” mechanics, in which the team will continuously post a series of different polls and those who hold LHINU tokens will be able to vote on them.

In this way, the team hopes to use blockchains in order to remove a lot of the inefficiencies in current voting systems, which can easily be manipulated and aren’t provably neutral.

Love Hate Inu has now raised $2.58m at presale

Love Hate Inu has been raising capital at an incredible rate, with $2.58m now having been raised as a part of the presale. This is reflective of a keen interest for investors to speculate in the project, and demonstrates a keen interest from the meme investing community.

The presale is being conducted in a series of different stages, meaning that those who contribute earlier in the presale are able to acquire tokens more cheaply.

There are only 24 hours and $400k remaining before the next price rise for the LHINU token, meaning that those who want to participate in the presale ought to head over to the website as soon as possible.

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Jamie McNeill.
Jamie McNeill

Jamie is an expert in DeFi, blockchain consensus models, and changing governance models in the decentralised space, often commenting on those emerging technologies on Twitter. He has a penchant for sociology and cycles of human behavioural patterns.

