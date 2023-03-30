Hong Kong Crypto Venture Fund Raises $100m to Invest in Digital Asset in City’s Startups

A cryptocurrency venture firm in Hong Kong is raising $100m to be able to invest into new startups in the city, in what promises to be the first of many new investments into crypto in Hong Kong.

China allows Hong Kong to enter the world of crypto

Until now, crypto in Hong Kong was a contentious issue thanks to the fact that China has historically taken such a hostile attitude to the technology.

On the 28th April, a round table meeting will be held at the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) as they discuss the various ways in which they can help the city to become a global hub for cryptocurrency, as well as to discuss how banks can implement cryptocurrencies into their product offerings in a responsible and compliant manner.

BREAKING: Chinese banks show increasing interest in Hong Kong's #crypto firms pic.twitter.com/P9ZVclS3bD — Keyur Rohit (@CryptoKingKeyur) March 27, 2023

The ProDigital Future will invest $100m into in early stage crypto startups

The focus of the $100m investment from ProDigital Future Fund will be invested into a series of early stage crypto companies and companies that have ties to China.

Thus far, the fund has managed to raise $30m from the likes of Sunwah Kingsway Capital Holdings Ltd. and Golin International Group Ltd. They believe that they will have managed to raise the entire $100m by the end of 2023.

The fund has already invested in six different projects, and although there has been a significant bear market and many are concerned, one of the founders of the fund Curt Shi described the process as “relatively smooth”.

US continues to drive crypto companies abroad

Whereas countries such as El Salvador and France are taking positive a positive attitude to welcoming crypto companies to their countries, the US continues to drive business abroad, especially with the collapse of the Signature Exchange Network (SEN) recently.

The onerous regulations that one must contend with in the US, and particularly the difficulty regulators are having in deciding what constitutes a commodity and a security, are opening the door for different areas of the world to capitalise on.

