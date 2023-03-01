Crypto News

Hodlnaut Founders Fight Liquidation, Claim Sale to White Knight Investors Better for Creditors

Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site.
author imageJamie McNeill Last updated:

hodlnaut

The Singaporean crypto lending firm Hodlnaut has continued to insist that the best path forward for the firm is to pursue the route of selling the firm, despite the fact that many of their creditors would apparently prefer it if the company were simply liquidated.

Once one of the largest crypto lending companies in the entire space, Hodlnaut was forced to suspend operations thanks to the bear market of 2022, which they were largely unprepared for.

They were further impacted by the collapse of FTX towards the end of the year, which was the nail in the coffin for the company.

Co-founder Simon Lee believes he can still find white knights investors

The company has already sought many times to find other firms that would be willing to buy them out, but have not been successful thus far.

His other co-founder, Zhu Juntao, has also reiterated that she shares this belief, and that they have been in touch with numerous firms who remain interested in acquiring the company and its assets.

Many Hodlnaut creditors just want the company to be liquidated

News of the co-founders seeking further time to talk with potential white knight investors comes after large creditors such as Algorand rejection a restructuring proposal that was submitted in January.

The reason they rejected the proposal was because the restructuring plan would allow the company’s directors to spend more time engaging with bureaucracy, when their largest creditors don’t agree with the two co-founders that this is the right road to pursue -rather, the largest creditors believe that the best thing the company can do at this stage is to sell their assets and close shop.

Relevant news:

Fight Out - Next Big Move to Earn Crypto

Our Rating

Fightout token
  • Backed by LBank Labs, Transak
  • Earn Rewards for Working Out
  • Level Up and Compete in the Metaverse
  • Presale Live Now - $5M Raised
  • Real-World Community, Gym Chain
Fightout token
Buy Now

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Jamie McNeill.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

author image

Author: Jamie McNeill

Jamie is an expert in DeFi, blockchain consensus models, and changing governance models in the decentralised space, often commenting on those emerging technologies on Twitter. He has a penchant for sociology and cycles of human behavioural patterns.  Currently Jamie works at B2C as a crypto news content writer, and also…

View full profile ›

More by this author:

Popular Topics

 Discuss This Article

Add a Comment

Thanks for adding to the conversation!

Our comments are moderated. Your comment may not appear immediately.

Get weekly insider business guides & reviews for free

Join our FREE Telegram Group Now!