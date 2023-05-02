Here’s Why Terra Luna Classic Price is Probably Going to Zero and 3 Alts With Greater Potential

For the past three weeks, the Terra Luna Classic price has been treading water, maintaining its position just above the $0.000100 support level.

The departure of key developers Ed Kim and Tobias “Zaradar” Andersen from the Joint L1 Task Force has cast a shadow over the project, leading to internal discord and uncertainty, however.

LUNC News: Core Developers Edward Kim, Zaradar Leave Joint L1 Task Force https://t.co/8iEAiiTv17 — Crypto Mak (@crypto__mak) April 14, 2023

The current range high of $0.00011571 has kept any upward movement in check in confluence with the 20-day EMA.

As the calendar flips to a new month, can the Terra Luna Classic Price can break free from its current consolidation?

Luna Classic Price at a Crossroads: A Burn on the Horizon

At the moment, Luna Classic Price stands at $0.00010625, experiencing a slight gain of 1.04% so far today.

CoinMarketCap data reveals a modest uptick in trading volume, with a 0.20% increase over the last 24 hours.

High trading volume can be a double-edged sword—while it may indicate robust buying pressure when prices rise, it can also signal intense selling pressure when prices fall.

The upcoming LUNC burn by Binance has the potential to ignite a breakout for Luna Classic Price.

Binance Burns Billions Of Terra Classic, Massive LUNC Price Rally Coming? The world’s largest crypto exchange Binance on Monday burned 1.27 billion LUNC tokens in the 9th batch of the monthly LUNC burn mechanism. With the latest burn, the Terra Luna Classic community total LUNC… pic.twitter.com/RNPKeIhMb5 — KryptoToday.com (@kryptotodaycom) May 1, 2023

Cremation Coin, a Terra Classic network-based project, has set the stage by burning over 9 million LUNC tokens as part of its weekly campaign.

The cumulative burn by Cremation Coin now stands at over 390 million LUNC tokens, providing some solace to the crypto community amid a declining LUNC burn rate.

Terra Luna Classic Price Prediction and Technical Analysis: Will The Luna Classic Price Soar or Sink?

For a duration of 43 days, LUNC remained range-bound, trading between the range of $0.00011551 to $0.00014457.

On April 20, the cryptocurrency experienced a further move to the downside, entering a lower trading range of $0.00010137 to $0.00011566.

While some investors may hold out hope for a staggering 938,982% move from the current levels to reach the $1 mark, the likelihood of LUNC heading toward zero appears more plausible.

The 20-day EMA, currently at $0.00013928, is positioned below both the 50-day EMA ($0.00015283) and the 100-day EMA ($0.00016969).

This configuration suggests that LUNC is experiencing short-term bearish pressure, with the potential for further downside movement.

The RSI currently stands at 34.11. This value indicates that LUNC is approaching oversold territory, which typically occurs when the RSI falls below 30.

The MACD indicator provides insights into the Terra Luna Classic Price’s momentum and trend direction.

The MACD histogram currently reads -0.00000036, a slight improvement from the previous day’s -0.00000038.

While this change may suggest a reduction in bearish momentum, the negative histogram value indicates that the bears still have the upper hand.

The immediate resistance level is set at $0.00011571, which may pose a challenge for any upward price movement.

On the flip side, the psychological support level of $0.000100 could potentially provide a cushion for LUNC in the event of further declines.

The technical indicators suggest that LUNC is experiencing bearish pressure, with the potential for further downside movement.

The cryptocurrency’s proximity to oversold territory, as indicated by the RSI, warrants careful observation for signs of a reversal.

However, the negative MACD histogram and EMAs positioned above the current price reinforce the bearish outlook.

As Terra Luna Classic grapples with market uncertainties and technical indicators that suggest potential bearish pressure, investors are keeping a watchful eye on the cryptocurrency’s price trajectory.

Meanwhile, there are 3 other projects in the cryptocurrency space that are capturing attention with their innovative approaches and potential to shake up the cryptocurrency market.

DLANCE: Disrupting the Freelancing Economy with Web3 Technology

One such project is DeeLance, which is leading the charge in advancing the freelancing industry by leveraging cutting-edge Web3 technology.

The platform aims to create a decentralized, innovative, and evolving freelance marketplace that operates beyond the limitations of traditional freelancing platforms.

DeeLance’s successful presale raised over $577,000, demonstrating investors’ confidence in the project’s utility token, $DLANCE, and its potential to disrupt the freelancing economy.

The platform’s commitment to transparency, safety, and effectiveness, along with its unique integration of NFTs and the metaverse, sets it apart in the freelancing market.

DeeLance aims to address the challenges faced by existing freelancing platforms, such as a lack of user and data ownership controls, targeted advertising, and high commission fees.

DeeLance’s platform offers a simple way to do business, with no need for browser tools, third-party apps, credit card information, or wallet links.

The platform also ensures transparency and security through the use of NFTs and protected escrow accounts.

Additionally, DeeLance charges a low commission fee of 10% and offers instant payouts in cryptos.

DeeLance’s integration of NFTs and the metaverse allows freelancers to create NFTs to ensure digital ownership and provides a virtual space for interaction and collaboration.

The platform also offers cutting-edge recruitment tools to help businesses find the right talent.

DeeLance is one of the best altcoins to buy today due to its unique use cases and potential to disrupt the freelancing market.

Love Hate Inu: The Next Meme Coin Sensation with Real Utility

Love Hate Inu presents an alternative for investors seeking the next meme coin with real utility, especially amid the downturn of DOGE.

LHINU’s innovative Vote-2-Earn platform allows users to participate in polls on trending topics and earn tokens for voting.

The project has experienced a surge in its final stage of the presale, successfully accumulating a substantial sum of over $10 million.

Hey #LoveHateInu Gang! The final stage of the $LHINU #Presale has sold out! Thank you to all our voters, followers and future creators! pic.twitter.com/tH9NBsaP18 — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) May 2, 2023

The presale of LHINU tokens has reached its conclusion, signaling a successful presale. The remaining tokens are now available to interested parties at the listing price of $0.000145 each.

As part of its promotional efforts, Love Hate Inu has introduced an interactive voting contest, accompanied by the sale of its premium digital coin.

The contest presents participants with a unique opportunity: a chance to win $10,000 by casting a vote on whether they admire or dislike a certain individual, Donald Trump.

The fortunate recipient of the prize will be chosen through a random selection process.

This contest marks the final opportunity for individuals to acquire LHINU tokens at a preferential rate before the official launch of the Love Hate Inu platform.

Adding to the project’s momentum is an unexpected and noteworthy endorsement from the infamous activist collective known as Anonymous.

Right this is both amazing and scary. YES I know they don’t have a Facebook. But they take note. And would shut it down. The @LoveHateInu presale will sell out now in 24 hours No I’m not going to tag them… pic.twitter.com/FOSUddhdBG — Carl Dawkins (@CarlDawkinz) May 1, 2023

Carl Darkwins, the CEO of Love Hate Inu, has expressed elation at this development.

He speculates that the group’s endorsement may be rooted in an appreciation for Love Hate Inu’s business model, which emphasizes secure and transparent voting mechanisms for individuals and nonprofit organizations.

This endorsement from Anonymous has propelled Love Hate Inu to a prominent position among meme coins in the cryptocurrency market.

With the backing of a group known for its activism and significant online following, Love Hate Inu is garnering increased interest and attention as it prepares for its forthcoming debut.

BLUR Marketplace: Introducing Blend, the NFT Perpetual Lending Protocol

Blur has announced the launch of Blend, a new lending protocol for NFTs, setting up the potential for an upswing in interest in the project.

Blend empowers traders to significantly increase NFT liquidity by enabling buyers to provide collateral for their token transactions.

This development opens the door for potential customers to participate in expensive NFT projects.

1/ Introducing Blend: the Peer-to-Peer Perpetual Lending Protocol for NFTs. Built in collaboration with @danrobinson and @transmissions11 at @paradigm, Blend enables 10x higher yield opportunities than current DeFi protocols and unlocks greater liquidity for NFTs. Here’s how pic.twitter.com/uOFC6i3LSq — Blur (@blur_io) May 1, 2023

Blur’s Blend protocol was developed in collaboration with Paradigm and aims to deepen Blur’s integration into the DeFi industry.

The Blend Protocol is expected to go live on Blur following the conclusion of the Season 2 airdrop.

The price of Blur has experienced a decline after facing resistance at the Fibonacci 0.5 level, priced at $0.7078.

This resistance led to a subsequent drop below several key levels, including the Fibonacci 0.382 level at $0.6753, the Fibonacci 0.236 level at $0.6351, the 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) at $0.6689, and the 20-day EMA at $0.6503.

As a result, Blur recorded a daily loss of 11.99% yesterday.

Currently, Blur’s price is trading at $0.6224, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.48% so far today.

The cryptocurrency is trading just below the Fibonacci 0.236 level at $0.6351, which serves as the immediate resistance level.

Looking ahead, potential support for Blur’s price may be found within a range defined by its swing low of $0.5687 and $0.5882.

While Terra Luna Classic faces headwinds and uncertainties, alternative projects such as DeeLance, Love Hate Inu, and Blur are introducing innovative solutions and capturing the interest of the cryptocurrency market investors. As these projects forge ahead, their potential impact on the broader digital economy warrants close attention.

