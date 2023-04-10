Here’s Why Crypto Prices May Tread Water Until Wednesday

Good morning, crypto traders! It’s shaping up to be a relatively calm week for the markets until Wednesday, when US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data and the Ethereum Shapella Upgrade could bring about some volatility. Let’s dive into what’s on the calendar this week and how it might impact the crypto market.

Key Dates This Week:

Monday – April 10 2023 – A respite from the action.

– No events.

Tuesday – April 11 2023 – The dragon’s breath.

– China CPI

Wednesday – April 12 2023 – A Storm Arrives.

– US CPI

– Bank of Canada Meeting

– Ethereum Shapella Upgrade

– US Fed Minutes.

Thursday – April 13 2023 – A global dance.

– AU Job Report

– China Trade

– UK monthly GDP

Friday – April 14 2023 – The week’s curtain call.

– NZ PMI

– US Retail Sales

– UMich Sentiment Index update.

Ethereum Shapella Upgrade: Sink or Swim?

Scheduled for April 12, the Shapella Upgrade has piqued the interest of the cryptocurrency community. This update will enable validators to withdraw their staked ethers (ETH), prompting concerns about a potential negative impact on the coin’s price.

If holders decide to sell their cryptocurrency holdings for profit, it could result in decreased market demand and a subsequent drop in Ethereum’s price.

However, data analysis firm CryptoQuant has offered a ray of hope. They suggest that selling pressure may not be significant, as their profit and loss analysis indicates minimal selling pressure on ETH resulting from staking withdrawals after the upgrade.

The company bases its predictions on the fact that most ETH staked (9.4 million ETH or 52% of the total) is currently at a loss, and the average depositor in the largest pools is also experiencing losses. With staked ETH generating a yield of up to 30% or less, selling pressure is unlikely to arise from extreme profits.

Ethereum’s price exceeded $1,900, its highest in 8 months, on April 5 – although ETH has entered retracement since. This increase is believed to be driven by anticipation of the upcoming Shapella Upgrade, rather than being influenced by Bitcoin’s movement.

Told my dad I'm keen for Shanghai in a few days and he asked me why I was going to China Don't be like my dad – prepare yourself for Ethereum's upcoming Shapella hard fork (aka Shanghai upgrade) on April 12th (1/14) pic.twitter.com/qn0ycanaM9 — ono ᵍᵐ (@not_onogiri) April 9, 2023

US Economic Data Top of Market Agenda

This week is crucial for economic data, with March CPI data set to be released on Wednesday and retail and food services sales on Friday. Policymakers will closely examine the CPI data to evaluate the inflation outlook.

The March retail sales numbers face a series of special factors, such as motor vehicle unit sales, gasoline prices, tax refunds, and the timing of Passover and Easter observances, which could impact sales.

The minutes of the March 21-22 FOMC meeting will be released on Wednesday, and the recent employment report could provide the FOMC with some leeway for another rate hike at the May 2-3 meeting.

Upcoming CPI print this week with Dollar & Yields on big spots, Consensus is 5.2% pic.twitter.com/R9hnIKJzzx — Eliant Capital #4 (@eliant_capital) April 9, 2023

Monday Crypto Market Movements

In the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 1.5% in the last 24 hours to around $28,300, while Ethereum (ETH) gained more than 1.3%, surpassing $1,850.

Source.

BitBull Capital CEO Joe DiPasquale notes that the market sentiment remains positive, and select altcoins could perform decently if Bitcoin remains in the current range for an extended period.

The week ahead, with Ethereum’s Shapella Upgrade and key economic data releases, could prove to be a turning point for the cryptocurrency market.

Key Events This Week: 1. March CPI inflation data on Wednesday 2. Fed minutes on Wednesday 3. March PPI inflation data on Thursday 4. Consumer sentiment data on Friday 5. Retail sales data on Friday 6. 4 Fed speakers this week This week determines what the Fed does next. — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) April 9, 2023

The upgrade’s outcome and its potential impact on Ethereum’s price, along with the influence of the economic data, will be closely watched by investors and traders alike.

RELATED NEWS:

Ethereum Price Prediction – $3,000 By End of 2023 Will Lag Returns on This New Shiba Inu Coin

Best Altcoins to Buy Today April 10th

Chainlink Price Prediction – LINK Struggles While This New Web3 Coin is Buzzing With Buyers