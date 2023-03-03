Crypto News

Here’s Why Crypto Prices Are Crashing Today And it May Be Good Reason to Buy The Dip

Jamie McNeill

silvergate

The prices of major crypto assets are crashing once more, with Bitcoin having fallen below the $23k area once more and many other top assets falling significantly harder.

Shares in Silvergate crash 50%

One of the main reasons for the fall in prices today is the fact that shares in Silvergate bank have now fallen by over 50% as rumours abound that the bank could be insolvent.

Despite being one of the most important banks for the crypto industry and having issued loans to many of the top players in crypto, Silvergate remains one of the most significant companies in the entire industry.

Silvergate has issued loans to everyone from KuCoin to Microstrategy to Coinbase, and is the official banking partner for many of the top exchanges.

A good time to buy the dip with prices crashing?

Silvergate’s implosion could be a disaster for the industry in the short term, as many companies could have loans recalled and the amount of liquidity in the space once more faces a huge crunch.

Nevertheless, many people are optimistic that the worst of market fears are over and that now could be a fruitful time to buy the dip, particularly when one considers that much of the leverage has already been flushed out of the markets courtesy of SBF and FTX.

If it is the case that the Silvergate is the last large firm that is forced to close thanks to the FTX debacle, then it could prove to be an interesting buying opportunity, particularly with the Bitcoin halvening now on the horizon in early 2024.

The crashing crypto prices today could have been significantly worse, but one must always be wary not to catch a falling knife – it could well be the case that Silvergate’s collapse isn’t an isolated incident.

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Jamie McNeill.
