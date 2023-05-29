Here’s What The Top 7 US Presidential Candidates Think About Crypto

In the upcoming 2024 presidential election in the United States, the candidates’ stance on crypto is becoming an increasingly important factor. With the potential to influence the next crypto bull run, it is crucial to understand where each candidate stands on this issue. Here’s a breakdown of the statements made by the major Democratic and Republican candidates regarding crypto.

Joe Biden – Democrat

President Joe Biden, the current leader of the United States, has taken an anti-crypto stance. In his 2023 Economic Report, Biden argued crypto has no fundamental value.

He asserted that crypto-assets do not live up to their promoted benefits, which include enhancing payment systems, promoting financial inclusion, and establishing mechanisms for transferring value and intellectual property. He stated:

“Instead, their innovation has been mostly about creating artificial scarcity in order to support crypto assets’ prices — and many of them have no fundamental value.”

He has expressed concerns about crypto tax loopholes and opposed a debt ceiling agreement that he believed protected wealthy tax cheats and crypto traders.

Biden’s executive order in March 2022 introduced the first regulatory framework for crypto, including proposals for a 30% tax on crypto mining electricity usage and increased capital gains taxes.

One of the few surprises in the Biden budget. A proposed excise tax on electricity usage from crypto mining. Phasing in at 10% in year one and climbing to 30%. pic.twitter.com/UPgUdr8CeG — John Buhl (@jbuhl35) March 9, 2023

While resident Biden‘s order formally directs various government agencies, including the Federal Reserve, to assess the potential risks and advantages associated with cryptocurrencies, its implementation also creates an opportunity for the examination of a centralized digital dollar. This prospect has faced strong opposition from certain presidential candidates, particularly Kennedy Jr.

Donald Trump – Republican

Former President Donald Trump, who is running for re-election, has shown skepticism toward cryptocurrencies. He has referred to Bitcoin as “a scam” and “a disaster waiting to happen.” Trump has expressed on Twitter his dislike for Bitcoin, stating that it competes against the dollar.

During his presidency, he targeted crypto use in financial crimes and reportedly instructed his Treasury Secretary to “go after Bitcoin.” Although his administration recognized the potential of distributed ledger technology (DLT) for government operations and cybersecurity, Trump has remained critical of cryptocurrencies.

Ron DeSantis – Republican

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is running for the Republican nomination, has shown support for Bitcoin. In his presidential bid announcement in a live Twitter space, DeSantis pledged to protect the use of Bitcoin, stating:

“You have every right to do Bitcoin. The only reason these people in Washington don’t like it, is because they don’t control it.

He criticized Congress for not addressing crypto and claimed that regulators had made it difficult for people to operate in the crypto space.

Vivek Ramaswamy – Republican

Vivek Ramaswamy, an entrepreneur and political commentator, has expressed a pro-crypto stance. He tweeted saying that Bitcoin should not be regulated as a security and announced during the Bitcoin 2023 conference that he would accept campaign donations in Bitcoin.

Competition breeds innovation. Bitcoin should not be regulated as a security. Will explain more at the @TheBitcoinConf on Saturday. @Bitcoin #Bitcoin #Bitcoin2023 pic.twitter.com/CtMPxIwsMR — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) May 17, 2023

Ramaswamy emphasized that Bitcoin’s finite quantity and lack of issuer make it unsuitable to be treated as a security under current securities laws.

In a tweet posted in March, Ramaswamy emphasized the importance for every GOP candidate to provide a resolute response regarding Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs): a firm and unequivocal “no.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. – Democrat

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a Democratic candidate, has shown support for crypto and blockchain technology. He described crypto technologies as a major innovation engine and referred to Bitcoin as a symbol of democracy and freedom.

Kennedy became the first presidential candidate to accept Bitcoin campaign donations, criticizing Biden’s proposed 30% crypto miner energy tax and opposing central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and the Federal Reserve’s FedNow system.

Marianne Williamson – Democrat

Marianne Williamson, a lecturer and author of numerous books, has not been very vocal about the emergence of digital assets. However, last year she expressed her concern in a tweet when she asked:

“Canada, are you okay…?”

This tweet was in response to a video shared by local media True North, which featured Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland discussing the Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s actions to freeze accounts and crypto wallets associated with entities suspected of engaging in illicit activities.

While Williamson’s reaction may suggest some opposition to Canada’s decision to freeze crypto wallets, it is more likely related to what some perceive as an oppressive approach towards anti-vaccine activists.

Other Candidates: Nikki Haley and Tim Scott

These candidates have not publicly addressed their views on cryptocurrencies. Nikki Haley, Marianne Williamson, and Tim Scott, all running for the presidency, have yet to provide any definitive statements or policies regarding the crypto industry.

Ultimately, the upcoming presidential election will provide an opportunity for voters to choose leaders whose positions align with their beliefs regarding cryptocurrency and its role in the country’s economic landscape.

The outcome of the election will undoubtedly influence the direction of crypto regulation and innovation in the United States, making it a crucial event for the crypto community to monitor closely.

