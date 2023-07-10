Here’s What $1000 in Dogecoin Early Would Be Worth Now – $1,000 in These Meme Coins Could Be Worth 10x More

Dogecoin ($DOGE) is one of the crypto assets that piqued the interest of investors in the crypto market.

Originally conceived as a lighthearted joke, this meme-based digital currency has experienced remarkable growth in recent years. Investing $1000 in $DOGE during its early stages would have yielded astronomical returns.

However, Dogecoin isn’t the only meme coin capable of generating substantial gains from a modest investment.

Meme coins like Thug Life ($THUG) and Wall Street Memes ($WSM) have emerged as worthy contenders, offering the potential for impressive margin returns of 10x or more.

Dogecoin Drives a Substantial Return for Early Investors

In 2021, Dogecoin emerged as a prominent player in the cryptocurrency world, capturing the attention of retail investors who actively traded and discussed the coin.

This crypto asset rallied support from notable figures such as Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Mark Cuban, including public companies.

On January 1st, 2021, Dogecoin began trading at $0.00468 and peaked at $0.005685 on the same day.

Investors who invested $1,000 at that time could have acquired 175,901 DOGE based on the highest recorded price.

Between January and May 2021, the price of DOGE skyrocketed by over 10,000%, making it the first cryptocurrency to experience such an astronomical surge driven by social media hype.

In May 2021, the token reached an all-time high of $0.7375, coinciding with Elon Musk’s appearance as the guest host on Saturday Night Live.

This event reshaped perceptions of what is achievable in the crypto space by showcasing the immense influence of community-driven enthusiasm.

However, in 2022, Dogecoin failed to sustain its upward momentum and traded between $0.04972 to $0.2032.

Nonetheless, the meme coin experienced multiple surges, including significant developments like Musk’s acquisition of Twitter and the anticipation of its integration with the popular social media platform.

As of 2023, a $1,000 investment in Dogecoin would now be valued at $13,338.57, considering the current Dogecoin price of $0.064. This represents a hypothetical return of 1,233.9% over the past two years.

At its peak price of $0.7375, that same $1,000 investment in Dogecoin would have grown to $129,726.99.

Regardless of whether investors sold their holdings during the surge to all-time highs or are still holding onto their investment, those who purchased $DOGE in early 2021 are likely to be pleased with their decision.

Having witnessed the potential of Dogecoin as a meme coin investment, investors are actively seeking the next opportunities that can generate significant wealth.

Two notable contenders, Wall Street Memes and Thug Life, have recently emerged to captivate meme coin enthusiasts.

Wall Street Memes Set Sight on Becoming ‘King of Memes’

Inspired by the GameStop saga of 2021, the Wall Street Memes project aims to empower regular investors to generate wealth through meme coins.

The $WSM token presale was launched on May 26th and achieved remarkable success, raising over $300,000 on its first day. The digital asset has now garnered over $13.8 million, demonstrating a huge investor interest.

As a community-driven initiative, Wall Street Memes brings together small-scale investors through a meme coin, challenging established players in the financial industry.

The platform’s community, consisting of over one million followers, sets it apart from other meme projects.

This support stems from its well-received non-fungible token (NFT) collections and its Instagram presence, which features memes centered around cryptocurrencies and stocks, popularly referred to as “stonks.”

The distribution strategy of $WSM tokens prioritizes the community. Of the 2 billion tokens, 50% are allocated for presale, 30% for community rewards, and 20% for ensuring exchange liquidity.

The Wall Street Memes team has previously achieved significant success with their NFT collection, Wall Street Bulls, which sold out in 32 minutes, generating $2.5 million in revenue.

Furthermore, the project offers various features, including an ongoing $WSM token airdrop, 420 Bulls NFT collection sales, and merchandise such as caps and hoodies.

Wall Street Memes has garnered attention from billionaire Elon Musk on two separate occasions, further elevating its influence and appeal.

Industry experts predict that the sizeable Wall Street Memes community will likely lead to the listing of the $WSM token on a top-tier crypto exchange like Binance.

At press time, investors can purchase the $WSM token at a discounted price of $0.0313 in stage 22 of its presale.

However, the price will gradually rise until it reaches the final presale price of $0.03370000 in stage 30.

With its robust community and strategic entry into the market, a $1,000 investment in this meme coin could yield over 10x return.

Thug Life ($THUG) Captures The Crypto Community’s Attention

Thug Life ($THUG), known as the “baller’s meme coin,” is making significant progress in the crypto space.

Unlike other meme coins centered around outdated dog memes or short-lived social media trends sparked by tweets from Elon Musk or Andrew Tate, Thug Life draws inspiration from the Thug Life movement.

Originating in the 1980s and popularized by hip-hop stars like Snoop Dogg, this movement is the project’s foundation.

The project humorously acknowledges missed opportunities in the meme coin market, such as the explosive growth of Pepe Coin ($PEPE), by encouraging token holders to adopt a “gangsta” attitude.

Despite commencing its presale on June 30th, $THUG has already raised over $809,000, indicating its rapid surge in popularity.

The project’s innovative approach aims to promote social interaction among its members by sharing entertaining memes related to the market on various social media platforms.

The token’s community-oriented nature is evident in the distribution of its total supply of 4.2 billion, with 70% available in the presale, 15% allocated to marketing efforts, and the remaining 15% reserved for community rewards.

Yo, you got that $THUG in your stash?

Fully stocked, ready to make a splash?

We grindin', hustlin', prepping for the weekend,

But hold up, next week's where the heat ascends. pic.twitter.com/M1QypGMM9n — Thug Life Token (@thug_life_token) July 7, 2023

At press time, $THUG trades at a discounted price of $0.0007 per token.

The Thug Life token’s “no price increase” policy adds to the appeal of its tokens during the presale, enabling investors to acquire $THUG at the same price until the end of the presale.

However, time is of the essence for meme coin enthusiasts, as the $THUG presale will conclude once it reaches the $2.058 million mark.

