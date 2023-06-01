Here’s One of the Fastest Ways to Get All the Knowledge You Need to Succeed in Crypto Trading

Trading is hard.

That’s especially true in cryptocurrency and NFT markets, where prices are much more volatile than in traditional financial markets.

According to quantifiedstrategies.com, between 70-90% of traders lose money.

Crypto traders typically use dozens of different charting and market analysis tools in an attempt to gain an edge.

A lack of knowledge and education is one of the biggest reasons traders lose money, with many drawn (or tricked) into trading because they think it’s an easy way to make a quick buck.

Luckily for crypto newbies looking to make a start in the industry, a brand new all-in-one web3 platform called Launchpad XYZ has your back to get all the knowledge you need to succeed in crypto trading.

According to the project’s website, Launchpad XYZ will feature a market information hub called Trading Edge, which will help investors and traders “make an informed decision… with sentiment, news and market insights, as well as top trade setups from experienced traders”.

https://twitter.com/launchpadlpx/status/1663938521885712385

Launchpad XYZ has a newsletter aimed at providing “market-leading alpha” for more experienced traders and investors (also called Trading Edge), which can be signed up for via the project’s website.

The project pledges it will provide “all the training required to be a successful trader and empowering Web3 users of any experience level to maximise their profit potential”.

Launchpad XYZ’s “Alpha” section of the platform will “help you learn what really has an impact on your ability to generate yield from Web3”, the platform says on its website.

All said, Launchpad XYZ claims that its tools will help traders and investors find the next 100x Web3 asset.

https://twitter.com/launchpadlpx/status/1663832800313704449

Visit Launchpad XYZ Here

But Launchpad XYZ is so Much More Than Just a Web3 Knowledge Hub

Launchpad XYZ is much more than just a web3 knowledge hub for aspiring crypto traders.

The platform also has all of the trading an investing tools a crypto investor could ever need.

Launchpad XYZ will feature a market-leading trading terminal, with all trades to be conducted via Launchpad XYZ’s very own, in-house decentralized cryptocurrency exchange (DEX).

https://twitter.com/launchpadlpx/status/1664209108239564801

“We’ll focus on attracting market-leading liquidity providers to ensure your trades complete fully on the Launchpad XYZ DEX”.

The platform will also offer a peer-to-peer (P2P) non-fungible token (NFT) exchange.

And Launchpad XYZ’s platform isn’t just focused on crypto trading and investing.

Launchpad XYZ users will have access to the metaverse and play-to-earn web3 gaming worlds via the platform’s metaverse library and web3 gaming hub.

https://twitter.com/launchpadlpx/status/1664300895054487552

Users will be able to take immediate self-custody of their crypto assets via Launchpad XYZ’s very own web3 wallet.

https://twitter.com/launchpadlpx/status/1663500580860428289

Launchpad XYZ Wants to Onboard Next 10 Million Web3 Users

With its revolutionary, all-encompassing web3 platform that, according to the project’s Whitepaper, Launchpad XYZ aims to make the highly “fractured and intimidating” web3 space more easily accessible.

The web3 start-up aims to build a “humanized, curated portal that provides easy access to the best projects in the blockchain space, with the ability to self-custody any asset you own”.

“From NFTs to play-to-earn games, Launchpad XYZ will provide an unbiased window into the latest and greatest experiences Web3 has to offer”.

Ultimately, Launchpad XYZ wants to facilitate crypto mass adoption by acting as a bridge between Web2 and Web3 for brands, “enabling them to access the power of immutable contracts and validated data, whilst wrapping them in market-leading experiences”.

This way, the project aims to “help brands to onboard the next 10 million Web3 users by providing them with tools, knowledge, and audiences in line with the current infrastructure”.

Learn More Here

Get in on Launchpad XYZ’s Presale Now

To fund the development of its revolutionary all-in-one web3 platform, Launchpad XYZ is currently conducting an already hugely popular presale of its native $LPX token.

And the presale just hit a big milestone.

The web3 start-up’s presale of its native $LPX crypto token just hit the $800,000 mark, despite only launching a few weeks ago.

https://twitter.com/launchpadlpx/status/1663847873669210115

Investors can currently secure $LPX tokens for $0.0445 each.

And potential buyers should move quickly to secure their tokens ahead of the next 3.3% price rise to $0.046 when the presale hits $1.55 million and enters its third stage.

Over a subsequent nine presale stages, the $LPX price will be gradually lifted to $0.0565, which is the price the token will list at on the Launchpad XYZ decentralized exchange in the third quarter of 2023.

That means that investors who get in now can be sat on paper gains of around 27% by the time the token ICOs later this year.

Major crypto news and analysis websites like Cryptonews.com, Business 2 Community and Techopedia all rank Launchpad XYZ amongst their top crypto presales of the year.

Buy $LPX Here

Related Articles