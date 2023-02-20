Crypto News

Here’s How the Bitcoin Price Can Propel its Market Cap to $200 Trillion in 9 Years

Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site.
author imageSam Cooling Last updated:

Theories abound about the future of Bitcoin price, with predictions varying wildly from a collapse to zero, to astronomical heights.

One of the most commonly touted and general accepted views is the idea that Bitcoin produces an annual 2x return on average, and the best thing to do is simply buy and hold.

But how true is this?

Well, Adam Back – the Co-Founder and CEO of crypto mining giant Blockstream – said the maths checks out.

When considering historical data from the decade beginning January 2013 to end December 2022, you can calculate a total return over the decade of 1,200x.

This breaks down to an annualised 2.036x return – confirming the crypto wives tale about double annual returns.

However, the Co-Founder of the tokenised mining bonds giant, went further to assert a huge value prediction for Bitcoin if that rate of return is to continue.

“If that continues we’ll cross $10m Bitcoin and $200 trillion market cap by the end of the next 2 halvenings – about 9 years,” claimed Back.

This initially seems an insane figure, indeed, the global economy when measured by GDP comes to a sum of only $85 trillion – so to posit an idea of a $200 trillion market cap is bold.

How is a $200 trillion Bitcoin (BTC) market cap possible?

It seems the CEO believes this will result from a huge shift in capital from traditional fiat-based financial assets to self-sovereign assets such as Bitcoin.

An event likely driven he explains by a global currency crisis, which he believes will begin in the developing world – what he describes as ‘weak currencies’.

“Adoption could have hyperbitcoinization spurts, where rapid viral adoption nukes a weak currency in a hyper-inflationary frenzy, and domino crash 20 bottom-tier currencies – people get pragmatic and adapt fast if they see fiat melting, a rush of others protecting savings via Bitcoin,” explained the CEO.

“Bitcoin does not have to absorb anywhere near $100 trillion to reach that market cap, due to relative thin trading, and cold storage investors. If Bitcoin really gets moving, it will become harder to get anyone to sell.

“Given volatility, I think Bitcoin can overshoot wildly and tap one of these $100-300 trillion market caps, correct and then regain a steadier adoption over time, I suspect people with average entry points, relative to then current price won’t have much incentive to sell in size,” he added.

A huge aspect of this growth could come from the development of Bitcoin-native financialization.

Surprisingly, despite attempts at growth through the lightening network, stack network, and taproot – there has been remarkably little advanced developments built for Bitcoin.

And this area of tech growth could unlock the full potential of Bitcoin as an asset insists Back.

“Bitcoin structured products, mortgages backed by real-estate but interest guaranteed by Bitcoin, other products make Bitcoin easier to use for more people, and match risk profiles – which creates more growth”, suggested Back.

“That probably means sidechains as a trade-off, more lightening optimization, other layer2s – we don’t have much time as tech takes time to mature.”

Crypto Twitter Reacts to Bold Bitcoin Predictions

Others however took shot at Back’s bold prediction and claims.

Some even questioned the Blockstream CEO’s maths.

Others simply bemoaned the bleak future it would take to bring the CEOs prediction to fruition.

Only time will tell.

Read More From Business2Community!

Which Bitcoin Miners Will be Left Standing When the Halving Upturn Kicks In?

Bitcoin Price Prediction – After 3 Violent Rejections of $25k Does it Signal Success on Next Attempt?

Key Earnings & Indicators to Watch Next Week as US Stocks Look for Direction

RobotEra - Next Big Metaverse Game

Our Rating

RobotEra
  • Backed by LBank Labs
  • Buy, Trade and Develop NFT Land
  • Doxxed Professional Team
  • TARO Token on Presale Now - robotera.io
RobotEra
Visit Presale

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Sam Cooling.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

author image

Author: Sam Cooling

Sam is a financial journalist with a focus on cryptocurrency market news, based in London - his former publications include Yahoo Finance and Coin Rivet.  
With a Master’s Degree in Development Management from the London School of Economics, Sam has previously worked as a Technology Consultant for The…

View full profile ›

More by this author:

Popular Topics

 Discuss This Article

Add a Comment

Thanks for adding to the conversation!

Our comments are moderated. Your comment may not appear immediately.

Get weekly insider business guides & reviews for free

Join our FREE Telegram Group Now!