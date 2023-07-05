Here Are Some of the Best Altcoins Likely to List on Tier 1 Exchanges Soon

Cryptocurrencies have become the preferred investment choice within the booming decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, thanks to their remarkable price surges.

According to CoinMarketCap data, the crypto market is flooded with over 26,000 digital assets, with even more upcoming assets expected to debut on tier-one exchanges.

Among the latest additions to the cryptocurrency landscape, tokens such as $CHMPZ, $THUG, and $ECOTERRA are gaining attention for their vibrant communities, utilities, and moonshot potential.

Chimpzee ($CHMPZ)

Chimpzee is one of the hottest projects making waves in the crypto sphere. Its strong focus on sustainability and wildlife conservation has positioned it as a leading contender for launch on tier-one exchanges.

This green crypto platform is dedicated to addressing climate change and mitigating human encroachment on environmentally sensitive areas across the globe.

To fully understand the impact of Chimpzee, it’s essential to first examine the problem at hand.

Over the past decade, human activities, such as the relentless hunting of wild animals, have pushed certain species to extinction.

While it may sound fun, the side effect is disastrous as it disrupts the food chain and exacerbates climate change.

Help us save animals & Benefit!

Receive 300% Bonus!

⏱️Don't miss out!

➡️$75+ 167,912+ bonus incl

➡️$150+ 447,762+ bonus incl

➡️$250+ 932,838+ bonus incl

➡️$500+ 2,238,807+ bonus incl

$1000+ 5,223,883+ bonus incl

All unsold tokens burned!

✅https://t.co/7vVuuZipKW pic.twitter.com/GHBcjqXu2A — Official Chimpzee Project (@RealChimpzee) July 5, 2023

This is particularly concerning because forests play a crucial role in absorbing carbon emissions from the atmosphere.

The growing climate crisis has, in turn, expedited deforestation, which will eventually get out of human control in a few years.

Chimpzee recognizes the importance of incentives in motivating individuals to actively participate in climate action and wildlife conservation efforts.

For this reason, the green project has introduced a three-pillar ecosystem comprising the Chimpzee Shop, NFT marketplace, and Zero Tolerance Game to reward members and fund its green projects.

The Chimpzee shop enables users to buy customized merchandise and products and earn rewards in its native token, $CHMPZ, for every successful purchase.

Don't miss your last chance to mint a Diamond #NFT passport before the public in a special event following the #Presale!⏱️ ➡️Current price – $0.00067

Next Stage – 7 (#Chimpzee Gold)

Listing Price – $0.00185 Join us now!https://t.co/Geog3EVuMC#EcoCrypto #GreenCrypto pic.twitter.com/fuWB3Faoi8 — Official Chimpzee Project (@RealChimpzee) July 5, 2023

Furthermore, a significant portion of the sales proceeds is donated to organizations that share Chimpzee’s mission of addressing climate change and protecting wildlife.

The platform’s NFT marketplace is characterized by a trade-to-earn system prioritizing eco-conscious projects and assets. Users will earn a percentage of trading fees as bonus rewards.

The Zero Tolerance Game is built to inspire young players to join climate action and earn $CHMPZ coins for every new milestone.

At press time, $CHMPZ is on presale and has generated an astounding $688,000 since its debut.

Interested investors can purchase the green asset for $0.00067 and earn high returns in the short term.

Buy $CHMPZ Now

Thug Life ($THUG)

$THUG has garnered attention from crypto enthusiasts and market observers, who predict it will follow in the footsteps of $PEPE and secure listings on Binance and other leading exchanges.

Unlike other meme assets birthed out of archaic dog memes or short-term media hype created in response to Andrew Tate or Elon Musk’s tweets, $THUG claims to be genuine.

It draws inspiration from the enduring Thug Life movement, popularized by iconic hip-hop artists like Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube in the 1980s.

The meme sensation is selling fast at a presale price of $0.0007 and has raised a staggering $426,000 since its launch.

As detailed in the platform’s whitepaper, $THUG will have a maximum supply of 4.2 billion and a conservative market cap of $2.94 million.

This is much smaller than most crypto projects, leaving an open passage for explosive uptrends.

Several crypto analysts have also predicted that $THUG will follow in the footsteps of $PEPE and experience a similar uptrend in the market.

You know what time it is. All interactions with this tweets are noted. Tag frens, drop wallet addy and keep an eye on DMs for $THUG pic.twitter.com/m5hPpKurTw — Thug Life Token (@thug_life_token) June 26, 2023

Despite offering no real utility, the $PEPE token reached a market cap of nearly $2 billion and was listed on Binance.

With its enduring hip-hop theme, $THUG possesses a similar potential to soar in popularity, as evidenced by its successful hot-red presale.

This signals the excitement that awaits when it eventually lists on major trading platforms.

Buy $THUG Now

Ecoterra ($ECOTERRA)

Ecoterra is a decentralized project that shares similar objectives with Chimpzee, as it prioritizes climate change through waste management and renewed energy.

The project utilizes blockchain technology and the recycle-to-earn (R2E) model to incentivize individuals to engage in eco-friendly activities like recycling.

Participants are rewarded with the $ECOTERRA token for scanning and recycling materials like plastic, glass bottles, and cans through its robust app and reverse vending machines (RVM).

This innovative approach encourages eco-friendly behaviors and demonstrates the potential of Web3 projects to improve the environment.

With $ECOTERRA tokens, you can participate in recycling initiatives, unlock access to green activities, and even join educational classes to deepen your knowledge of sustainability ♻️✨ Join our #Presale now ⬇️https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG#DeFi #RecycleToEarn #Cryptocurrency pic.twitter.com/d1sSciMIeu — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) July 5, 2023

Ecoterra also integrates a business-to-business marketplace where recycle-based industries and manufacturing companies can connect, collaborate, and exchange recycled materials for $ECOTERRA tokens.

The platform also features a carbon offset hub, where users can invest their tokens in green initiative projects.

These projects include tree plantation, solar and wind renewed energy development, and education on the essence of recycling in the right against climate change in all regions.

The platform’s stellar use cases and growing ecosystem has driven huge traction to its native token $ECOTERRA.

Calling ecoterra fam: It's time for celebration! We've successfully raised an impressive $5.8 MILLION in our #Presale Let's keep the momentum going, and remember, the 10% BONUS is still applied on every transaction! https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG#CryptoMarket… pic.twitter.com/NlrXlszLVV — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) July 4, 2023

The crypto asset is fast-selling on its last stage of presale at a low rate price of $0.1 per token.

Investors who purchase $ECOTERRA today will receive a special 10% bonus as a token of appreciation for their support.

At press time, the green asset has already raised a whopping $5.84 million, indicating substantial support from global investors toward its sustainability focus in the crypto space.

Buy $ECOTERRA Now

This article was written for Business 2 Community by Jimmy Aki.

