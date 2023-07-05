Here Are Some of the Best Altcoins Likely to List on Tier 1 Exchanges Soon

  • Home
Jimmy Aki
Cryptocurrencies have become the preferred investment choice within the booming decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, thanks to their remarkable price surges.

According to CoinMarketCap data, the crypto market is flooded with over 26,000 digital assets, with even more upcoming assets expected to debut on tier-one exchanges.

Among the latest additions to the cryptocurrency landscape, tokens such as $CHMPZ, $THUG, and $ECOTERRA are gaining attention for their vibrant communities, utilities, and moonshot potential.

Chimpzee ($CHMPZ)

Chimpzee is one of the hottest projects making waves in the crypto sphere. Its strong focus on sustainability and wildlife conservation has positioned it as a leading contender for launch on tier-one exchanges.

chimp altcoins

This green crypto platform is dedicated to addressing climate change and mitigating human encroachment on environmentally sensitive areas across the globe.

To fully understand the impact of Chimpzee, it’s essential to first examine the problem at hand.

Over the past decade, human activities, such as the relentless hunting of wild animals, have pushed certain species to extinction.

While it may sound fun, the side effect is disastrous as it disrupts the food chain and exacerbates climate change.

This is particularly concerning because forests play a crucial role in absorbing carbon emissions from the atmosphere.

The growing climate crisis has, in turn, expedited deforestation, which will eventually get out of human control in a few years.

Chimpzee recognizes the importance of incentives in motivating individuals to actively participate in climate action and wildlife conservation efforts.

For this reason, the green project has introduced a three-pillar ecosystem comprising the Chimpzee Shop, NFT marketplace, and Zero Tolerance Game to reward members and fund its green projects.

The Chimpzee shop enables users to buy customized merchandise and products and earn rewards in its native token, $CHMPZ, for every successful purchase.

Furthermore, a significant portion of the sales proceeds is donated to organizations that share Chimpzee’s mission of addressing climate change and protecting wildlife.

The platform’s NFT marketplace is characterized by a trade-to-earn system prioritizing eco-conscious projects and assets. Users will earn a percentage of trading fees as bonus rewards.

The Zero Tolerance Game is built to inspire young players to join climate action and earn $CHMPZ coins for every new milestone.

At press time, $CHMPZ is on presale and has generated an astounding $688,000 since its debut.

Interested investors can purchase the green asset for $0.00067 and earn high returns in the short term.

Thug Life ($THUG)

$THUG has garnered attention from crypto enthusiasts and market observers, who predict it will follow in the footsteps of $PEPE and secure listings on Binance and other leading exchanges.

Thug Life ($THUG) altcoins

Unlike other meme assets birthed out of archaic dog memes or short-term media hype created in response to Andrew Tate or Elon Musk’s tweets, $THUG claims to be genuine.

It draws inspiration from the enduring Thug Life movement, popularized by iconic hip-hop artists like Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube in the 1980s.

The meme sensation is selling fast at a presale price of $0.0007 and has raised a staggering $426,000 since its launch.

As detailed in the platform’s whitepaper, $THUG will have a maximum supply of 4.2 billion and a conservative market cap of $2.94 million.

This is much smaller than most crypto projects, leaving an open passage for explosive uptrends.

Several crypto analysts have also predicted that $THUG will follow in the footsteps of $PEPE and experience a similar uptrend in the market.

Despite offering no real utility, the $PEPE token reached a market cap of nearly $2 billion and was listed on Binance.

With its enduring hip-hop theme, $THUG possesses a similar potential to soar in popularity, as evidenced by its successful hot-red presale.

This signals the excitement that awaits when it eventually lists on major trading platforms.

Ecoterra ($ECOTERRA)

Ecoterra is a decentralized project that shares similar objectives with Chimpzee, as it prioritizes climate change through waste management and renewed energy.

ecoterra altcoins

The project utilizes blockchain technology and the recycle-to-earn (R2E) model to incentivize individuals to engage in eco-friendly activities like recycling.

Participants are rewarded with the $ECOTERRA token for scanning and recycling materials like plastic, glass bottles, and cans through its robust app and reverse vending machines (RVM).

This innovative approach encourages eco-friendly behaviors and demonstrates the potential of Web3 projects to improve the environment.

Ecoterra also integrates a business-to-business marketplace where recycle-based industries and manufacturing companies can connect, collaborate, and exchange recycled materials for $ECOTERRA tokens.

The platform also features a carbon offset hub, where users can invest their tokens in green initiative projects.

These projects include tree plantation, solar and wind renewed energy development, and education on the essence of recycling in the right against climate change in all regions.

The platform’s stellar use cases and growing ecosystem has driven huge traction to its native token $ECOTERRA.

The crypto asset is fast-selling on its last stage of presale at a low rate price of $0.1 per token.

Investors who purchase $ECOTERRA today will receive a special 10% bonus as a token of appreciation for their support.

At press time, the green asset has already raised a whopping $5.84 million, indicating substantial support from global investors toward its sustainability focus in the crypto space.

