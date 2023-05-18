Here Are 3 of the Most Promising Cryptos in the Fastest Growing Sector, AI – AiDoge, yPredict, Render Token

Artificial intelligence (AI) and cryptocurrency–two monumental waves in the technological ocean of the 21st century have finally come together in products with real utility. Given their disruptive nature, it was only a matter of time before they combined into a new form.

A quick glance at CoinMarketCap reveals a rise of an AI crypto trend in terms of market capitalization—and to understand this up-and-coming sector better, we first need to grasp the essence of the two technologies that fuel it.

What are Cryptocurrencies?

Cryptocurrencies are digital currencies that can be traded or spent. Unlike traditional currencies, cryptocurrencies are not issued by central banks or housed in conventional financial institutions.

These currencies are decentralized, meaning that records of balances and transactions are maintained by volunteers using specialized software, rather than by banks or payment providers. These volunteers have the chance to earn cryptocurrency without buying it.

In recent years, there has been an explosive growth in the number and value of assets in the cryptocurrency market, reaching a peak in November 2021 before witnessing a crash in the spring of 2022. Despite these fluctuations, the market continues to attract new investors and traders.

What is AI?

AI, or artificial intelligence, is a branch of computer science that allows machines to make data-driven decisions, often mimicking human intelligence. In recent years, AI has been behind some fascinating developments. For instance, AI-generated artwork—which uses a program that takes user prompts written in natural language to create digital art pieces.

Another prime example is ChatGPT, an application capable of writing and communicating according to a user-submitted “prompt” or brief.

These AI outputs can be so close to human creations that they are often mistaken for the work of people. The applications of AI are virtually limitless, and it’s no surprise that this technology has made its way into the cryptocurrency space.

What is an AI Crypto?

AI cryptos power AI blockchain platforms such as The Graph and SingularityNET. Users spend these tokens to support the services of these platforms and leverage their integrated artificial intelligence.

Benefits

Improve Efficiency: The integration of AI in web3 applications can automate numerous tasks and decision-making processes, resulting in increased efficiency and productivity. 3/ pic.twitter.com/FPFyfXYijC — The Smart Ape (@the_smart_ape) May 6, 2023

Now that we have our basics sorted, let’s look at some examples of some other projects in the space. In the evolving AI crypto scene, there are three currencies with immense potential presently—yPredict, AiDoge, and Render Token. Each of them applies AI in unique ways, setting them apart in an increasingly crowded field.

yPredict – AI Crypto Making Trading a No-brainer

Among the exciting new entrants in the AI crypto space is yPredict. This platform utilizes AI to provide advanced market intelligence tools, bringing a fresh approach to the traditionally human-centric task of trading cryptocurrencies.

With its advanced AI-driven trading capabilities and market intelligence tools, it’s quickly drawing in interested participants. Its presale, now in stage 5, has successfully amassed over $1.15 million.

Upon reaching the next milestone of $1.632 million, the sixth stage of the presale will be triggered, leading to an increase in the $YPRED token price from $0.07 to $0.09.

As AI gains momentum in trading, both yPredict’s platform and its native token, $YPRED, have caught the eye of industry analysts and market observers. The platform’s development team, comprised of top-notch AI developers and quants, is working towards offering a competitive edge to traders and investors.

Seeking the secret sauce for a successful venture? Combine the power of AI Prediction with a pinch of #YPREDToken, a generous portion of community spirit, and there you have it – #yPredict in its full glory! But don't dawdle! The $YPRED presale is zooming towards a… pic.twitter.com/5cDnKHa8xA — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) May 15, 2023

According to the startup’s whitepaper, the yPredict platform will equip traders with an array of AI-powered tools. These include signal detection, pattern recognition, and social/news sentiment analysis. The marketplace aspect of the platform will enable experts to earn recurring revenue by selling their model predictions or data research to other users.

Looking ahead, yPredict has big plans for the future. The potential of AI to predict market trends has been proven time and again, strengthening the value proposition of yPredict’s platform. The team is planning to unveil the full version of its Analytics, Repository, and Marketplace platform by the end of 2023.

Holders of the platform’s native token, $YPRED, can look forward to using the platform’s premium features through a token-based subscription fee. As the platform continues to evolve, $YPRED holders will have the opportunity to earn passive income from these fees, creating a win-win situation for investors and the platform.

AiDoge – When Memes Mean Money

The rise of meme culture on the internet has not gone unnoticed in the AI crypto world. AiDoge, another ambitious newcomer in the AI crypto arena, is rising rapidly, thanks to a successful and ongoing viral presale of its native token, $AI.

With a striking tally of $5.7 million, the platform sits at an exciting crossroads between the artificial intelligence and meme worlds. The presale’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down as it closes in on the $6.2 million mark, the threshold to launch its tenth stage.

The presale of $AI is designed with 20 stages in total. Each new stage sees a slight increase in the price of $AI, concluding with a listing price of $0.0000336 for decentralized exchanges (DEX) and centralized exchanges (CEX).

The most remarkable feature of AiDoge is its Meme-to-Earn (M2E) model. M2E offers meme creators an opportunity to earn from their content. The platform will use AI to generate memes based on user prompts, allowing content creators to post these memes on a public wall. Community members can vote on their favorite memes, and the creators of the most popular ones receive $AI as a reward.

The arrival of M2E in the crypto world will open a new revenue avenue for meme creators while preserving their content ownership rights, thanks to the underlying blockchain technology. This unique application has attracted significant attention, particularly given the recent rise of meme-centric cryptos.

Unlike many popular meme coins, AiDoge’s $AI token is a cryptocurrency with a practical application. As the primary currency within the AiDoge ecosystem, $AI can be used to buy credits for generating memes, staked for daily rewards and other benefits, and reward community members who vote on memes and generate popular content.

With AiDoge’s anticipated trajectory and the promising roadmap ahead, the project could see a huge market cap, especially if the broader crypto market continues to show a renewed appetite for risk.

Render Token – Streaming Success in Sight

Finally, there’s Render Token. This AI crypto seeks to bring simplicity to the complex world of rendering and streaming virtual environments. With a peer-to-peer network, Render Token distributes GPU-based render jobs with the goal of streamlining the transactional process for users interacting with 3D environments, models, and objects.

As Render Token evolves, it anticipates incorporating crowdsourced 3D projects and digital rights management. This growth could spark a new marketplace for funding digital ideas, assets, and applications, providing an accessible and beneficial resource for everyone.

Render Token is a creation of OTOY, a company established in 2009. Founded by Jules Urbach with the mission to develop GPU-based software solutions, OTOY aimed to push the boundaries of digital content creation, including video games and movies.

In the beginning, performing intricate render jobs for large-scale projects required costly visual effects studios and immense storage space—resources beyond the reach of most game developers, students, or designers. But Urbach had a vision—a future where anyone could access cloud-based, real-time, photorealistic, and physically correct rendering software for a relatively modest price.

Fast forward to the present, and OTOY’s OctaneRender, the world’s first and fastest GPU-accelerated, physically correct renderer, is here. The software utilizes your computer’s graphics card to render photorealistic images with unparalleled speed, slashing the time spent waiting for renders from hours or even days to mere fractions. Through strategic partnerships, OTOY has been able to provide its solutions to millions of users.

#OctaneRender revolutionized the way we render, but @OTOY took it even further with @RenderToken. We asked our #digitalart #NFT community what they like about #RNDR, our #3D cloud rendering network, and what they told us was exactly what we hoped for: more room for creativity! pic.twitter.com/UZbKj5nujh — Render Network | RNDR (@RenderToken) March 25, 2021

The anticipation of Apple launching a Mixed-Reality headset has caused a surge of interest in Render Token. The AI crypto RNDR experienced a 20% rise due to this speculation. This is because an Apple Mixed-Reality headset could significantly increase demand for GPU rendering.

If Render Token can secure its place in this new ecosystem, it could prove to be a game-changer in the AI crypto industry.

The integration of AI into the cryptocurrency market is an exciting new development in the industry. Platforms like yPredict, AiDoge, and Render Token are proving that there’s a lot of potential in this emerging field.

As we look to the future, it’s clear that AI crypto isn’t just a trend—it’s a serious player in the crypto world. These three AI crypto platforms provide a glimpse into a future where AI technology and cryptocurrencies not only coexist but also enhance one another, creating unique possibilities for growth and invention.

