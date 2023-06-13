Here Are 3 of the Best Cryptos to Buy Now After SEC Lawsuit Classifies Top Altcoins as Securities

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) delivered a devastating blow to certain corners of the crypto market last week when they labelled dozens of cryptocurrencies as securities as part of a dual package of lawsuits against Coinbase and Binance.

The likes of BNB, Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), Cosmos (ATOM), The Sandbox (SAND) and Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) were all labelled as securities meaning that, if the US courts side with the SEC in its lawsuits against Coinbase and Binance, all of these cryptocurrencies will face significantly higher regulations in the US.

Unsurprisingly, these blue-chip names have gotten a battering over the course of the last week, as investors scramble for safer crypto plays.

Bitcoin’s dominance has unsurprisingly surged as altcoins have taken a pounding, and may soon hit the 50% mark for the first time in more than 2 years.

Ether (ETH)

Assertions from former high-level SEC officials that they do not view Ether (ETH), the cryptocurrency that powers the smart-contract-enabled Ethereum layer-1 blockchain, as a security, plus the fact that the SEC refrained from labelling the cryptocurrency as such in its recent lawsuits against Coinbase and Binance means the prospect of Ether being labelled a security is diminishing.

That means that Ether, along with Bitcoin, could be viewed as a safe haven in the current crypto markets.

Ether has nonetheless come under sell pressure in recent days. But at current levels in the mid-$1,700s, ETH is approaching a key long-term support trendline and dip buyers may soon return in force, if they believe 2023’s bull market to still be alive.

Wall Street Memes (WSM)

Wall Street Memes is one of the internet’s hottest retail investing communities that previously rose to prominence in the meme stock craze of 2021, but has recently been expanding its relevance within the cryptocurrency space with a new presale of its associated $WSM token.

The presale, which has raised more than $6 million under two weeks, has already surpassed 2021’s highly successful mint of the Wall Street Bulls 10,000 piece NFT collection, which famously made $2.5 million and sold out in 32 minutes.

The success of the $WSM presale is hardly surprising, given the size of the Wall Street Memes community.

Not only are there 523k hyper-engaged community members on its wallstbets Instagram account, there are another 214k on Twitter and more than 100k across its two other Instagram channels, wallstgonewild and wallstbullsnft.

All told, Wall Street Memes has a 1 million-strong social community of degens, which analysts think all but guarantees that the $WSM token will be listed on tier 1 crypto exchanges like Binance.

And in fitting with its focus on empowering the little guy, 100% of the token supply is for the Wall Street Memes community – there is no behind-the-scenes private sale and no team allocation largesse.

50% of the token supply is available in the presale; 30% as community rewards; 10% for CEX liquidity and 10% for DEX liquidity.

With 30% of the supply allocated to community rewards, it can reasonably be expected that airdrops to holders will be a big part of the ecosystem.

Indeed, the first $WSM airdrop is open now. Join the discord, connect socials, engage on socials, buy and trade $WSM to be eligible to receive the drop.

To buy $WSM tokens you will need ETH, BNB or USDT (ERC-20 or BEP-20 versions accepted) in your crypto wallet. Simply connect at the website to make your purchase.

Analysts are already predicting 10x gains for Wall Street Memes when it lists on exchanges and you can be a part of it.

Visit Wall Street Memes Here

DeeLance (DLANCE)

An innovative new web3 project called DeeLance is building a crypto and NFT-powered metaverse that, in an industry first, puts the jobs market on the blockchain.

The project, which is touted as one of 2023’s hottest crypto start-ups, is building a metaverse to unite freelancers and employers and promises to overhaul remote working forever, as well as the $761 billion-dollar recruitment sector.

Using the decentralization and transparency of the blockchain, DeeLance wants to remove overly powerful middlemen like Fiverr and Upwork that have been abusing freelance workers and employers alike for the last decade.

DeeLance is already generating huge hype in web3 circles and some observers think could upend the still very web2 platform-centric freelance/gig work economy.

The project has already raised a whopping near $1.33 million in just a few months since the launch of its $DLANCE token presale.

DeeLance also recently secured a huge $1.12 million strategic investment from top venture capital firm Bitgert Ventures, a sign that institutions are increasingly taking note of the project’s potential.

Investors are encouraged to move quickly to secure tokens, as when the presale hits $1.7 million, the price will rise from its current super-cheap $0.038 level.

Given that DLANCE will debut on major cryptocurrency exchanges later this year at $0.57, investors who get in now can be sat on gains of around 50%.

Adding to the excitement is a massive $500K $DLANCE token giveaway competition that DeeLance is conducting.

The top five wallets that buy the most $DLANCE between now and the end of presale stage four will be rewarded with a share of $500K worth of $DLANCE tokens.

$DLANCE can be bought using ETH, BNB and USDT (the ERC-20 and BEP-20 variants).

Buy DLANCE Here

