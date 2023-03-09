Hate Trump, Love Musk? World’s Only Vote to Earn Meme Coin is Here And in Presale Now

A revolutionary new dog-inspired meme coin has arrived and is generating huge hype as crypto enthusiasts praise its novel use case. Love Hate Inu is building the world’s first vote-to-earn social media platform that will be centered around polls. Owners of Love Hate Inu’s LHINU token will be able to use the coin to get involved in polls on everything from political and economic, to polls relating to sports and popular culture.

Do you hate ex-US President Donald Trump but love Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter CEO Elon Musk? You will soon be able to have a say via Love Hate Inu’s in-development Shiba Inu dog-themed social media platform. And every time users stake their LHINU tokens, they will gain a right to vote on polls. Once they vote, they will then be rewarded with more LHINU tokens, as funded by the poll’s creator.

Good morning everyone! Welcome to the world of #LoveHateInu! If you're a fan of #meme #tokens that actually provide #utility, then you're in the right place! Follow our official account for more content coming soon! #crypto #votetoearn #nftcommunity pic.twitter.com/obdfYrjByP — LoveHateInu (@LoveHateInu) March 8, 2023

The more tokens a user stakes, and the longer the vesting period, the more voting power they will be handed over each poll. According to Love Hate Inu’s development team, “the voting system is built on blockchain technology, ensuring the process is fair, transparent, and secure”.

Initially, Love Hate Inu’s developers will control which polls appear on the platform, but the plan is to quickly hand over the reigns to the community via the launch of a Vote Submission platform later in the year. Here users can submit their poll ideas for the community to consider.

Love Hate Inu’s Presale is Going Viral

To fund the development of its revolutionary Shiba Inu-themed social media voting platform, Love Hate Inu has launched a presale of its LHINU token. And the presale is already catching fire – in barely two days, the project has already raised over $170,000, meaning nearly 20% of the stage one presale tokens have now been scooped up.

The early success of the presale is in fitting with Love Hate Inu’s viral launch on social media platforms. Since the project’s first tweet on the 8th of March, Love Hate Inu’s Twitter page has already garnered an impressive nearly 5,000 followers. That number is expected to explode higher in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, the project’s Telegram channel already has over 2,500 members.

Exciting news! The Love Hate Inu #presale is now live and ready for you to participate in! Follow our official account for updates on the funniest #memecoin project of the year! Join now! https://t.co/Pu2Bo8XmK6#votetoearn #altcoins #CryptoCommunity pic.twitter.com/pn6n6BHiLY — LoveHateInu (@LoveHateInu) March 9, 2023

LHINU tokens are currently selling for $0.000085, though this price will rise to $0.00009 when the presale enters its second stage. Investors are advised to move quickly to secure LHINU tokens as early as possible, given that the price will have risen to $0.000145 by the end of the presale. That means investors who get in now will be set on a paper gain of around 70% by the time the presale ends.

LHINU has a maximum supply of 100 billion and a colossal 90 billion will be made available to the public via the presale, with the final 10 billion reserved for the coin’s ICO, a date of which is expected to be confirmed soon. That means no massive allocation to insiders or early investing Venture Capital funds that could create massive sell pressure by dumping tokens on the market at a later date.

Love Hate Inu has already been ranked by analysts at Business 2 Community as the best presale to invest in this year. LHINU tokens can be bought using crypto and via normal credit card fiat transactions.

LHINU Can Experience Huge Gains

By the end of the LHINU presale, the token price will have risen to $0.000145. Given the total token supply of 100 billion, that implies a market capitalization of $14.5 million, which is pretty low. If the project enjoys decent growth later in 2023 and achieves milestones in its roadmap, such as handing poll creation to the community, the monetization of Love Hate Inu data via brand deals and, in 2024, integration into major metaverse experiences, this market cap could go a lot higher.

If LHINU can reach even 5% of Shiba Inu’s $6.3 billion market cap, that would imply a market cap of over $315 million and a LHINU token price of $0.00315. That 37x versus the current presale price of $0.000085. Popular crypto YouTuber Jacob Crypto Bury speculated in a recent video that LHINU could have 10x potential, before sinking $2,500 of personal funds into the project.

