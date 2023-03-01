Green Crypto Raises Nearly $2m for EV Charging Payments Solution – Invest Early for Lowest Prices

Web3’s hottest green presale is about to reach a huge milestone. Crypto start-up C+Charge, which is building a revolutionary electric vehicle (EV) charging payments solution that is set to transform the industry and, hopefully, accelerate the transition to EVs, has now nearly raised $2.0 million via the sale of CCHG tokens that will power its platform.

C+Charge’s EV charging payments solution that will reward EV drivers with blockchain-based carbon credit non-fungible tokens for the first time, whilst also solving a litany of other problems effecting the EV charging industry’s overall efficiency. The token price just rose to 0.018 USDT, with the presale entering its fifth stage.

Prices will rise once again to 0.019 USDT in just under seven days, so investors should move quickly to secure their bag. By the end of the presale, the CCHG price will have risen to 0.0235, meaning those who get in now could be sat on a healthy 30% paper gain in just a few weeks.

Potential buyers should be aware that tokens can be scooped up quickly. Just a few weeks ago, a crypto whale recently banked a massive $99,000 worth of CCHG tokens in one whack, as can be verified here on per BscScan.

According to many observers, the current CCHG could prove a huge bargain in the long run. As the shift to EVs from traditional fossil fuel cars accelerates and nations step up their efforts to combat climate change, many analysts think CCHG’s price could go a lot higher, with some even going as far as to claim the cryptocurrency could 10x when it launches on exchanges in under two months.

Check out the latest analysis from the likes of Jacob Crypto Bury, Crypto Gains, Cilinix Crypto and analysts at Business 2 Community for more on the outlook for CCHG. CCHG can be bought with USDT (both the ERC-20 and BEP-20 variants) and ETH.

C+Charge’s presale has been ranked as the second-best presale of the year by the Business 2 Community team. Investors should also be aware that C+Charge is conducting a $50,000 giveaway. Investors must hold at least $100 of CCHG on the day of the draw to be eligible to win the prize.

CCHG is Already Deflationary

C+Charge recently made a hugely exciting announcement with regards to the project’s tokenomics. The green crypto start-up will now burn any CCHG tokens left over at each presale stage.

Token burning has already gotten underway – the burn of 35,658,291 tokens from stage 2 of the presale took place a week ago, as can be verified on BscScan here. At the current presale price of 0.018 USDT per CCHG token, that amount to over $600,000 in burnt tokens.

Meanwhile, another 35,815,716 tokens, the left-over tokens from stage 3, were just burnt, as can also be verified on BscScan here. According to C+Charge, the tokens burns are “reducing the total supply and increasing the value of your assets”.

C+Charge Overview – How Does the Platform Work?

C+Charge is developing a peer-to-peer blockchain-based electric vehicle charging payment system designed to open up the carbon credit reward market to the drivers of EVs, like Tesla.

EV drivers will use C+Charge’s currently in-development app to pay to charge their vehicles. They will pay using C+Charge’s native cryptocurrency CCHG and will be rewarded with carbon credits in the form of Goodness Native Tokens (GNT), which will be stored in their account on the C+Charge app.

GNT token represents a verified voluntary carbon credit and is backed by venture capital firms a16z Crypto and Samsung Next as well as fund manager Invesco. The more EV owners charge and drive and the more CCHG they spend, the more GNT they will earn.

CCHG owners also have an opportunity to earn carbon credits passively. There is a 1% tax on all transactions that C+Charge uses to purchase GNT carbon credits and then distribute them proportionately amongst CCHG token holders.

As well as acting as a payments platform for EV charging and a carbon credit tracker, C+Charge’s application will also help users easily geolocate nearby charging stations and will offer useful information such as real-time charger wait times and charging station technical diagnosis.

C+Charge Can Accelerate the Much-Needed Transition to EVs

It is widely agreed that a global transition to electric from fossil fuel-powered vehicles is both highly desirable and much needed. Over the course of their lifetime, fossil fuel vehicles result in significantly worse CO2 emissions, contributing to global climate change.

Indeed, fossil fuel-powered modes of transportation account for around 27% of global CO2 emissions, according to the US EPA. Meanwhile, fossil fuel vehicle emissions contribute to air pollution, which remains one of the leading causes of premature worldwide.

EVs also reduce noise pollution, another big problem in urban areas. According to the UN, noise pollution has a negative impact on risks relating to cardiovascular and metabolic diseases.

Any new technology or product that might accelerate the transition to EVs is thus highly desirable, from an environmental perspective. One proposed way to accelerate the shift to EVs is to find a way to “democratize” carbon credit markets, which has until now largely been dominated by big players, like major industrial polluters (buyers) and major EV makers like Tesla (sellers).

EV drivers could be rewarded with carbon credits every time they charge their vehicles, the thinking goes. A new sustainable crypto start-up called C+Charge is bringing this use case into reality. Thanks to blockchain innovation, carbon credits can now be put on-chain in a fractionalized non-fungible token form.

And C+Charge is building an EV charging payments platform that will reward EV drivers with carbon credit NFTs. The green crypto start-up is also looking to revolutionize EV charging in other ways. EV drivers lack real-time information as to which charging stations are currently operational and pricing isn’t transparent.

C+Charge’s centralized payments app will also function as an EV station monitor, giving drivers information on wait times and availability. But all transactions will take place on chain, ensuring absolute price transparency.

