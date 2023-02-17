Green Crypto Project Solves EV Charging Problems, Raises Over $1m in Presale – Get Involved Before Next Token Price Rise

C+Charge is a green new cryptocurrency that aims to dramatically improve the process of charging electric vehicles, and in so doing is trying to position itself as one of the premier ESG-friendly cryptocurrencies in the space.

By leveraging seamless peer to peer payment system, the team at C+Charge will make it easier than ever before to pay for charging at electric vehicles, with the potential to earn cashback rewards and to even make payments for charging in the CCHG token itself.

At the nexus of crypto and green ESG investing

Two of the largest trends in the investing space over the course of the past few years have been the rise of cryptocurrencies and the rise of ESG investing – investing in green projects that are deemed socially responsible.

By 2030, Broadridge Financial Solutions estimates that the total value of the ESG space will have finally eclipsed $30 trillion, meaning that there is plenty of potential upside in the industry.

CCHG stands at the crossroads between these two industries, and for this reason many investors are bullish on the value of the asset moving forwards.

Participate in the presale on the website now

The CCHG presale is currently live on the C+Charge website, and investors can choose to participate at this point in order to be able to secure early bird prices.

The presale has been selling out extremely quickly over the course of the last few weeks, and the team have already managed to successfully sell out over $1.1m of the CCHG token in order to fund their goals.

Currently, the price of the token stands at just $0.016, but this is set to rise to $0.017 at the next stage of the presale, and will rise further beyond that, meaning that there is a compelling investment opportunity for those who are able to acquire the token at lower prices.

