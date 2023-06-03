Google is Integrating Machine Learning Into the Gmail Mobile App

Google is making Gmail even more simple by integrating machine learning to improve its search function. This simple addition may make the lives of hundreds of millions of people easier, if only by a small amount.

Gmail is the second most popular mobile app in the United States according to Comscore.com, falling behind only YouTube. 61% of the entire mobile audience in the US uses the app, which works out to nearly 130 million people. This doesn’t even include the rest of the world where Gmail is also quite popular.



How Does the New AI Gmail Feature Work?

Alphabet’s Google released a Workspace Updates blog post covering the machine learning addition. It described the feature by saying: “When searching in Gmail, machine learning models will use the search term, most recent emails and other relevant factors to show you the results that best match your search query.”

The post continued: “These results will now appear at the top of the list in a dedicated section, followed by all results sorted by recency.” It also suggested that the feature has been highly requested and that it should help users find specific emails or files much faster.

This is certainly a welcome addition to Gmail as emails can be particularly difficult to sort, partially because there are often too many to sort through.

It’s easy to forget the exact wording of an email you are searching for as well. Before this feature is implemented, if you search slightly different wording from the desired email, it wouldn’t come up.

It’s important to note that this machine learning search function isn’t replacing the normal search bar. It will simply give you a few results at the top that the AI thinks are most relevant to your search.

The feature is launching on both Android and iOS Sunday for some users and will slowly roll out to everyone else over the next 15 days.

