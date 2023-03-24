Global Real Estate Project Metropoly Raises $1 Million and Enters Stage 10 of Presale

The Metropoly presale has entered the tenth stage, crossing the $1M milestone within days of going live. METRO tokens are now selling for $0.0714 per piece.

Metropoly has been seeing large traffic from the crypto and real estate communities over the last few weeks. With 2331 participants aboard already, the presale is racing ahead toward an early sell-out. The token launch is scheduled for May 1, 2023, at a listing price of $0.1.

The next big crypto of 2023?

Metropoly’s rapid presale progress and community growth hint at its large growth potential. According to industry experts, METRO could be the next big crypto of 2023 to bag a $1B market cap. The project puts forward some strong value propositions that substantiate the predictions.

Metropoly is the world’s first NFT marketplace backed by real-world properties. It allows anyone – regardless of their financial background and credit score – to invest in a high-yield property for as low as $100. Blockchain fractionalization makes this possible. Like a ‘REAL’ real estate property, Metropoly NFTs will earn you monthly rent. And of course, they will accrue long-term value, largely based on the value of the underlying property.

But Metropoly real estate NFTs are better than their traditional counterparts in many ways. First, they are highly liquid. If it takes you months (sometimes years) to trade a traditional real estate property, Metropoly reduces the duration to just a few minutes. You can trade your fractional NFTs on the Metropoly marketplace any time you want to with just a few clicks.

There is more

1. Discover a wide range of properties

Metropoly features high-yield properties from around the world in its marketplace. This includes beach villas, luxury apartments, and penthouses to name a few. Metropoly’s multidisciplinary team with years of industry expertise handpicks the properties based on their profitability.

2. Low initial capital

Metropoly requires a low initial capital, as the properties added to the blockchain are sold as fractional NFTs. The blockchain will record all important data regarding the property, including its ownership. The method enables small investments. For example, a $1M property can be purchased by 10,000 people for $100 each through blockchain integration.

3. Hassle-free investment

The Metropoly team professionally takes care of all the hassles that come with real estate investments like legal work, documentation, and bank dealings to name a few. In addition, they will make arrangements for regular property maintenance. They will find tenants and collect rent, which is then distributed to NFT holders by the blockchain smart contract. The efficient system turns real estate into a passive investment. Metropoly’s goal is to become an easy gateway to income-generating properties for the masses.

“Grow your wealth like the world’s richest”

It’s no secret that the world’s wealthiest people have a large slice of their portfolio in real estate markets. Given that everyone needs a roof over their head and the world population is growing at an intimidatingly high rate, land and buildings are going to be in demand. Always. That renders real estate safe, lucrative, and reliable.

Investing in real estate through Metropoly allows you to expand your wealth just like the world's top 1%, and that too within seconds. Check out our beta drop 2.0 https://t.co/HPcCrqEEwj Don't forget to watch out for beta 3.0 #metropoly #realestate #Web3 #crypto pic.twitter.com/AxOumHMPr6 — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! (@metropoly_io) March 22, 2023

But buying a real estate property for value accrual and passive income is beyond the wildest dreams of most people. So they settle for stocks or mutual funds that give little yield and a lot of risks. That need not be the case, believes Metropoly. It empowers people to take their dive into the real estate market with $100. In addition to lowering the barrier to the real estate market, Metropoly allows for better portfolio diversification. Here, you can invest in a wide range of properties from around the world with substantially low capital. That is a great way to mitigate risks.

It won’t be an exaggeration to say that Metropoly NFTs are positioned to become the evergreen investments of the crypto market. The project unveils tangible use cases that make global real estate accessible. Metropoly NFTs will be a great hedge against market turbulence.

Can METRO 10X this year?

Metropoly has a total supply of 1B. That is a comparatively lower figure in the crypto market. The token is now selling for $0.0714 in the tenth stage of the presale. And its exchange listing price is $0.1. Taking account of all these facts, along with the high market relevance of the project, 10X is not a long shot for METRO by the end of the year.

The product has been in development for around a year and the beta dashboard is already live, instilling faith in the project’s road ahead. With multiple development milestones coming, METRO will reward early investors generously this year.

Make sure you grab your METRO before the next price increase. Presale participation gives you entry to the Metropoly giveaway, with a Burj Khalifa apartment up for grabs. The $1M property accrues around $100,000 annually in rent proceeds.