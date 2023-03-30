Gemini to Set Up Offshore Derivatives Business, Coinbase Fights to Stay in Canada, Binance Exits

Billionaire twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss-led Gemini exchange is making plans with market makers to launch an offshore crypto derivatives platform, according to a report on Wednesday, citing two people privy to the matter.

The news regarding the new crypto exchange comes amid an eventful week amid mounting regulatory pressure in the United States. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) sued Binance for allegedly breaking US derivatives trading rules while operating in the country illegally.

As reported earlier this week, the implosion of FTX exchange in November, left a gap in the derivatives market which new and existing players are rushing to fill.

Gemini joins companies like CoinShares, Bitwise, and Global X, which recently debuted similar crypto businesses in Europe and the US. Coinbase, one of the leading crypto exchange companies in the US is rumored to be mulling a similar rollout.

Despite facing difficulties such as a lawsuit with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the need to reduce expenses with job cuts due to a prolonged downturn in the cryptocurrency markets, Winklevoss’s Gemini exchange is considering expanding into a new offshore derivatives market.

Coinbase Wishes To Stay In Canada, Doors Shut For Binance

The recent crackdown on crypto businesses, particularly exchanges by US regulatory exchange, has seen big companies like Coinbase consider other jurisdictions for their trading businesses.

A recent report by Forbes revealed that the SEC’s Crypto Assets and Cyber Unit in the Division of Enforcement is working on increasing the division’s headcount to 50 from 30.

The expanded team will focus on probing, assessing, scrutinizing, and possibly pursuing legal action against potential violations of securities laws involving cryptocurrency products and transactions.

Leading crypto executives in the US including Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, Ripple’s Brad Garlinghouse and Galaxy Digital’s Mike Novogratz believe the regulatory environment is not conducive for crypto players and hinders innovation.

However, their cries for a clear regulatory framework dedicated to cryptos and the blockchain industry keep falling on deaf ears amid stern remarks by the SEC chair Gary Gensler, insisting cryptocurrencies are not special to warrant new guidelines. Regulators have also said they will not bow to the threats from crypto firms about leaving the US for other countries.

Coinbase is one of the crypto firms looking to set up its trading business overseas, however, people familiar with the matter have confirmed that the company would like to stay in Canada. Binance, its rival appears to be on the verge of exiting.

Coinbase, a crypto exchange that operates under US regulations, is currently holding discussions with regulatory agencies in Canada to obtain the necessary approvals to continue their operations within the country.

Elliott Suthers, Coinbase’s communications director confirmed to CoinDesk, Coinbase remains “as committed as ever to the Canadian market as a core component of our international road map.”

Canada’s New Regulatory Regime Pushes Crypto Exchanges Out

As Coinbase fights to stay in Canada, the largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance is likely on its way out, according to a person familiar with the development.

A Binance spokesperson told CoinDesk that the company is yet to make “definitive plans.” Furthermore, another spokesperson argued that Binance “is actively engaged with the [Canadian Securities Administrators] in its pursuit of registration.”

Coinbase and Binance appear to have missed the March 24 deadline set by the Canadian government to have crypto companies agree to operate under new and stricter guidelines in a bid to prevent a repeat of QuadrigaCX, the country’s largest crypto exchange that blew up in 2019.

OKEx, another cryptocurrency exchange, announced earlier this month it will cease operations in Canada, starting March 24 but operations will continue until June 2023. OKEx “will no longer provide services or allow users to open new accounts in Canada starting on Mar. 24, 2023, 12:00 AM EST,” the crypto exchange told its customers in an email.

OKEx cited “new regulations” as the reason for withdrawing from Canada but assured investors the exit would be “temporary.” The exchange plans to start discussions with regulators in the country to resolve the standoff.

Crypto exchange, Crypto.com is ready to stay in Canada, according to a third person privy to the matter, CoinDesk said. However, Blockchain.com and Deribit exchanges are unlikely to stay.

Kraken, another leading crypto exchange company in the US will make an announcement soon.

Canada launched new regulatory guidelines on February 22 to focus on enhanced consumer protection and the commitments it requires from crypto asset trading platforms (CPTs) operating within its borders.

“Recent insolvencies involving several crypto asset trading platforms highlight the tremendous risks associated with trading crypto assets, particularly when conducted on unregistered platforms based outside of Canada,” Stan Magidson, CSA Chair and Chair and CEO of the Alberta Securities Commission said at the time of the announcement.

All unregistered CTPs operating in Canada were required to start the registration process to enhance the pre-registration requirements. Exchange companies were given a 30-day window from the date the notice was issued to start the registration process with their principal regulator.

The pre-registration requirements will involve stricter rules for enhanced safekeeping of crypto assets and a clear separation of customers’ assets, and a ban on providing any form of leverage or credit to them. Exchanges will also be prohibited from selling stablecoins like USDT and USDC and proprietary tokens to clients unless with written consent from the CSA.

Meanwhile, the Bitcoin price bullish outlook since the banking crisis in the US is still intact with the largest cryptocurrency reaching a new 2023 high of $29,200 undeterred by the events surrounding crypto regulations. Ethereum price holds above $1,800, a level likely to pave the way for the anticipated rally to $2,000.

XRP price has corrected by 4% after lifting to $0.58 on Wednesday. The total market capitalization is up 4% in 24 hours to $1.22 trillion.

Related Articles: